Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 16: The Royal Alchemist Assault on Humanity

Not content with this quiet consolidation of global Crown power, the CIA launched their aptly named Project Monarch in the early 1960’s. The Crown and its CIA agents were looking for methods of mind control that involved various chemical agents that had become available as the Crown’s oil companies discovered new alchemistic techniques to permeate the entire global economy in derivatives of their black gold.

MK-Ultra was at the center of Project Monarch from which sprang offshoots like Spellbinder, which sought to create mind-controlled assassins, and Operation Often, which explored black magic and the occult. These experiments attempted to put subjects into what they termed “marionette syndrome”, modifying their thoughts and behaviors to put them into a puppet-like state through which they could be manipulated by their CIA handlers.

These controlled stimulus response sequences were termed “imperial conditioning” by the researchers. Satanic rituals were used to enhance the trauma experienced by the usually drugged subjects. LSD became the CIA’s drug of choice.

As opposition to the Vietnam War gained momentum in the US the Crown’s social engineers used Billy Mellon Hitchcock of the Mellon banking family to spread LSD throughout the West Coast protest movement through his Brotherhood of Eternal Love. Soon militant protests were overshadowed by images of hippie street

urchins in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury district. This Tavistock Institute project created the desired cultural backlash, sinking anti-war presidential candidates Eugene McCarthy and George McGovern in favor of Richard Nixon.

This was hardly the first pharmacological trick utilized by the Crown. In 1910, the Flexner Report had already laid the groundwork for modern medicine coming under control of the newly formed Rockefeller Foundation. In 1905, the Rockefellers began to steer the US education system into subservience towards his Crown patrons when he founded his General Education Board to “advise” public education. Now he would use the Flexner Report to steer public health policy in a direction which would benefit his Standard Oil Trust.

The Rockefellers were also at the forefront of the eugenics movement, which seeks to eliminate undesirable bloodlines. To this end they funded fellow racist Margaret Sanger, who founded the nation’s first birth control clinic in Brooklyn in 1916. By 1921, Sanger had founded the American Birth Control League, which in 1942, became Planned Parenthood.

Though in high demand as a speaker at Ku Klux Klan rallies during her tenure, Sanger is today revered like a saint by supposed progressives. Her writings tell the real story. In a 1939 letter to Dr. Clarence Gamble, Sanger wrote, “We don’t want the word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population”.

Most Planned Parenthood abortion clinics are indeed located in black neighborhoods. In a paper she wrote in 1932 titled, My Way to Peace, Sanger urged, “Apply a stern and rigid policy of sterilization and segregation to that grade of population whose progeny is tainted, or whose inheritance is such that objectionable traits may be transmitted to offspring.”

In another paper written in 1918, Morality and Birth Control, Sanger railed, “All of our problems are the result of over-breeding among the working class... Knowledge of birth control is essentially moral. Its general, though prudent, practice must lead to a higher individuality and ultimately to a cleaner race.”

But Sanger and her eugenics high rollers were just the tip of the iceberg when it came to the Crown’s weaponization of the medicine establishment. Abraham Flexner is known as the founder of modern medical education. After his 1910 report drew the attention of the Carnegie’s and the Rockefeller’s, his brother Simon became a researcher at the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research.

Later, this institution would be renamed Rockefeller University and would eventually lay the groundwork for standardized pharmacological and surgical-based Western medicine. Doctors would now prescribe new alchemical poisons called “prescription drugs”, which would be manufactured by Crown-controlled pharmaceutical firms. These consisted of oil-based synthetics from the Standard Oil Trust combined with ancient medicinal plants stolen from their rightful hunting and gathering stewards in all corners of the planet.

So-called “alternative” medical practitioners were discredited, though they based their practices on much older and more rigorously tested methods. Herbal medicine, which had been practiced for at least 100,000 years, was suddenly under Crown assault, even though they were using the exact same herbs in their new “magic elixirs”.

Simultaneously, hemp came under attack. Even though King James I had ordered every colonist to “grow 100 hemp plants” in order to contribute to fiber production in the New World, the plant now competed with Rockefeller’s International Paper Company and DuPont’s oil-based nylon. By 1923, Canada had banned hemp altogether and by the mid-1930’s, the US regulated marijuana. The 1970 Controlled Substances Act officially outlawed cannabis, even for medical purposes.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com