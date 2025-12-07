The February 28th, 2015 assassination of Russian opposition leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov as he crossed a bridge near the Kremlin will surely be well-utilized by Western lapdog media in their ongoing effort to slander Vladimir Putin and Russia.

But any thinking person will know that this professional killing was not carried out by Putin, who has vowed a thorough investigation of the incident. It was likely another in a series of desperate moves by the British MI6, who work for the Crown and the Rothschild-led City of London bankers.

The assassination occurred just three days after Britain announced it would send advisors to train Ukraine’s military, which in recent weeks was routed by Donbass revolutionaries, forcing the Ukrainian regime into signing the Minsk Peace Agreement.

While the Donbass fighters honored the cease-fire, Britain’s announcement to send SAS advisors is an attempt to torpedo the agreement. Normally the Crown stays in the shadows and lets Israel and the US do the military heavy lifting for the Rothschild interests. That they have taken the lead in the deteriorating situation in Ukraine is telling.

Both the Nemtsov hit and the sending of advisors to Ukraine indicate desperation on the part of the British Empire, which in fact has never ended. It just got real quiet and extremely sophisticated in how it rules the world.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand are still part of the Crown. The Commonwealth - which is comprised of 53 nations including India, South Africa and the above three nations – is an Orwellian misnomer which serves the Crown via cheap resources, while most nations within the Commonwealth (Bangladesh, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, et al) remain hopelessly poor.

Israel (Balfour Declaration) and Saudi Arabia (Treaty of Jeddah 1922) were both conceived by the British in 1917. They serve Rothschild oil interests in the Middle East, all the while obfuscating the colonialist scheme with religion. But Saudi Arabia and Israel are not Muslim and Jewish nations, respectively. They are imperialist tools of the Crown/Rothschild interests. The same can be said of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Even the United States, which fought a revolutionary war against the British Empire, remains under the Crown/Rothschild thumb via the Federal Reserve, Pilgrim Society and Virginia Corporation. The US is used by the Crown/Rothschilds as a Hessianized mercenary force to protect their vast financial empire.

When Netanyahu and Speaker John Boehner (R-IN) play footsie in Washington, it marks a meeting of bent-over servants of the City of London. Both are traitors to their people.

Conversely, Obama’s refusal to meet with Netanyahu represents yet another crack in the City of London armor. There have been many of late.

Yemen, Hungary and Greece are the latest to have left the Rothschild fold, joining most of South America and a good chunk of Africa.

Russia has led a diplomatic frenzy to form the BRICS Development Bank and launch a counter-balance to the Crown’s central banking cartel. Obama is talking to the Iranians. The Chinese are backing the Russian position on Ukraine. And the Iranians have developed a weapon that can take out a US aircraft carrier.

These chinks in the Freemason brick wall are spreading and the City of London is becoming increasingly desperate. ISIS, the Nemtsov assassination and the attempt to sink the Minsk Agreement can be seen as last-ditch attempts to stave off the inevitable - the beginning of the end of the British Empire.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com