Meanwhile, Chatham House was busy touting the wonders of “decolonization” as Pax Britannica gave way to “independent” nations headed by people who looked more like the local populations. Better to hide behind corrupt local politicians to keep real revolution against the Crown at bay and better to sell the plantations to a corrupt local elite through contract farming, since the farmer assumes all the risk.

In Africa, huge swaths of land were taken over by Crown charities such as the World Wildlife Fund under the pretense of “saving wildlife”. Hunter-gatherers and subsistence farmers that lived within the boundaries of these new National Parks were simply told to leave. The same thing happened to the Blackfeet Indians in Montana when wilderness areas were established during the 1960s. And the same Crown “environmentalist” charities were involved in the theft of sacred areas like the Badger-Two Medicine.

After the Kennedy Assassination, which was orchestrated by the Crown, the bloodlines decided to hijack the environmental movement in order to occupy the growing number of “conspiracy theorists” – a term the CIA coined to discredit researchers who weren’t buying the lone-gunman tale – with a new, bigger and ultimately unattainable cause.

The Kennedy hit was organized by Sir William Stephenson, an MI6 special agent who used a Crown agent corporation called Brinco as cover in planning the operation from the Tyndall Compound in Jamaica. Today Stephenson, whose nickname was Intrepid, is glorified as James Bond in a continuing series of Tavistock Institute Hollywood propaganda movies. Every time Americans watch a James Bond movie they are celebrating the assassin of one of the greatest American Presidents whose crime was standing up to Crown usury through his announcement that he would issue a silver-backed currency to compete with the Rothschild-controlled Federal Reserve. Talk about Satanic inversion.

Almost before the ink had dried on the Bretton Woods Agreement, countries from Indonesia to Kenya to India and Pakistan began to declare independence. Crown economists began to bandy about fancy new political jargon such as “comparative advantage” in order to steer these countries onto the path of export-led development, focusing on the production and export of one or two products where their nation held a supposed comparative advantage over other nations based on climate and resources.

A few sane economists warned that this strategy would leave these countries impoverished and permanently underdeveloped. They argued that these countries should focus instead on growing a diverse basic-needs economy that would provide for their residents.

But most went along with the Crown’s IMF strategy of sucking the resources from the global South, leaving these countries under a pile of debt. The Ivory Coast was to commit to funding cocoa exports, Morocco should push out its sulfur, Jamaica its bauxite, and Namibia its diamonds. The Crown’s multinationals would then process, ship, and market the finished product, adding value that could have gone to the impoverished nations instead. The record shows that these countries have remained underdeveloped, their sovereignty severely eroded by IMF debt restructuring mandates, and interest on the debt.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) was deeply involved in what can only be seen as the intentional underdevelopment of the majority of the planet. Crown agent and former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, openly talked about using food as a weapon. He is a neo-Malthusian obsessed with depopulation.

The typical pattern goes something like this: the World Bank loans money to a government, the money disappears quickly in a feeding frenzy of Crown contractors, corporations, and corrupt Freemason local elites, and the IMF makes its austerity demands.

From here it goes one of two ways. If the country complies with the IMF formula, it is sunk further into debt with a new World Bank loan, corruption becomes entrenched as Crown corporations take over the entire economy of the nation, and most of the country gets poorer.

If the country doesn’t comply with the usury, their currency gets crushed by some Crown agent financier such as Rothschild lieutenant George Soros, prices go up, people revolt, and from time to time, armed revolutionaries take down the Crown’s puppet regime.

The latter scenario is quite common, but you won’t hear much about it on the Crown’s television networks. The latest examples are Mali and Burkino Faso in West Africa. In 2022, both countries overthrew their corrupt French-backed puppet leaders, with the former country stating that French troops, who had come to Mali under the pretext of fighting ISIS terrorists, were actually backing the Islamic fundamentalists. But of course they were. It was the recent discovery of gold in Mali that had actually caused this so-called humanitarian intervention.

Throughout the period of this financial Bretton Woods neocolonialism there was a surge in Marxist revolutionary movements throughout Africa, Asia, and Central America. USAID would be sent into these conflict zones where they would deliver food bags and cans sporting the American flag to try and pacify the locals and endear them to the US and their local stooges.

The most infamous case of this was when fascist Guatemalan President, General Efrain Rios Mont, launched his “Beans for Rifles” program in Guatemala in the 1970s. This program, implemented by USAID, gave out food in Mayan villages in northern Guatemala in return for promises that these villages would not support the leftist Guerrilla Army of the Poor, which had taken up arms against the seven families who, to this day, control Guatemala.

If USAID fails to win the hearts and minds of the people the CIA gets into the game, organizing the economic hit men that John Perkins describes in his book of that title, and arming counter-revolutionaries to fight the rebels, as President Ronald Reagan did in Nicaragua in the 1980s, arming the contras to fight against Sandinista revolutionaries. Reagan did the same in El Salvador, Mozambique, Angola, and Namibia.

The resulting brush fire wars had the added benefit of depopulating these poor regions of the planet. It was much easier for Crown corporations to do business without having to deal with a large angry population. The best example of this today is the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where over 5 million people have died over the past decade at the hands of local militias funded by Crown mining firms like Glencore.

The Congo contains most of the world’s rare earth minerals, many of which are essential for the manufacturing of computers and smartphones. Ruled as a personal fiefdom by Saxe-Coburg Gotha and House of Orleans descendent King Leopold of Belgium until 1908, the country finally achieved independence in 1960. But it was short-lived. By 1961, revolutionary leader and newly-elected Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba, was assassinated by US and Belgian-backed troops, paving the way for the 30-year dictatorship of Crown puppet Mobutu Sese Seko.

Sese Seko became a billionaire as he facilitated Crown hegemony over his country’s many mineral deposits. On December 6, 2022, Crown-controlled Glencore was fined another $180 million by the Congolese government for corruption. Glencore was founded by Crown fugitive financier Marc Rich, whom Rhodes Scholar turned President Bill Clinton pardoned as he was leaving office. Based in Baar, Switzerland and the City of London in 2013, Glencore merged with Xstrata to become the world’s largest commodity trader. It handles 3% of the world’s oil consumption and has more ships than the British Navy.

