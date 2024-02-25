Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 33: Nephilim Markets Fear Revolution

Back in January of 2018, I predicted that global stock markets were about to take a dive.

They did, but a combination of stock buybacks and central bank balance sheet-clearing put off the inevitable for another year and a half. Last week the bond yield curve inverted for the first time in ten years. Germany and China announced trouble in their economies. New Zealand, India and Thailand made surprise interest rate cuts. On Thursday the Dow was down 800 points.

While the Trump tariffs, negative interest rates and various asset bubbles which I discussed in the previous article remain headwinds, another more pernicious trend is emerging, which could shake these rigged Nephilim oligarchy casinos to their core.

What started as the Yellow Vest protests in France have quickly spread to Belgium. Hondurans are raging in the streets against their illegitimate President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who on March 12, 2017 was announced as a loser to leftist Roberto Castillo by AP. The next day he miraculously became the winner. His brother was arrested on Nov. 27, 2018 for drug trafficking. They are part of the Chiquita cocaine ring which still controls this banana republic and explains the mass exodus from that impoverished country.

Despite warnings against conspiracy theorists, more people are choosing not to vaccinate their children, everyone and their brother is suing Monsanto/Bayer over RoundUp poisoning and both "5G" and "Crown" are becoming dirty words. And then there is the "suicide" lie surrounding Crown child procurement agent Epstein, which no one believes.

These are not Soros-sponsored globalist spectacles rolled out to advance the New World Order agenda through divide and conquer tactics, ala Hong Kong. These are genuine militant unifying actions by proud people whose standard of living has been decimated by tax cuts to the super-rich and social services cuts to the hard-working middle-class.

Among the 25 demands of the French Yellow Shirt are the breakup of banking monopolies, banning of GMO crops, FREXIT of the European Union, withdrawal from the NATO war machine and dedication of government money to rent-controlled housing, education and health care.

The first of these demands is the most important since French President Emmanuel Macron is himself a former investment banker at Rothschild & Cie Banque.

Macron, like Trump and Theresa May, is a Rothschild Crown Agent in action. His policies of privatization and tax cuts for the oligarchs have been the modus operandi of Western governments since the days of Reagan and Thatcher. Which party was in power did not matter.

It is no coincidence that it was during this same period of the early 1980’s global stock markets began their meteoric rise. Before that stocks had been essentially flat for 40 years. But with the new and fraudulent “trickle-down” theory of economics now in vogue, the oligarchy began to consolidate its global grip.

The intermediary years were filled with “free trade” deals, loosening regulations on corporations and banks, promotion of extremist Austrian and Chicago School of Economics (funded by Rockefeller) libertarian ideology as a “soft alternative” to mainstream neoliberal capitalism and a dismemberment of the radical economic left in the West.

The Yellow Vest protests in France represent, like the Occupy Movement had earlier in the US, a resurgence of the radical left. This is not the fake left of Soros and the Clintons, which seeks to divide people via Tavistock Institute-planned culture wars, all the while discrediting the actual radical left. This is the real deal.

Make no mistake. There IS a left-right paradigm. And it matters in the real world. Citizens around the world would do well to model their own militant uprisings along the lines of the Yellow Vests. If this revolution spreads, the oligarchy’s rigged stock casinos will collapse, while standards of living will swiftly improve for working people everywhere.

Get off your knees & fight! Haven’t you taken this shit long enough!

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Share

Books by Dean Henderson