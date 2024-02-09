I am excited to announce the release of my sixth book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse.

It is an indictment of the computer revolution as the latest mechanism through which the royal bloodline families seek to control humanity. The roll out of their well-tested battlefield weapons system known as 5G represents the pinnacle in their use of electromagnetic frequencies to literally remote control what these feudalists have for 8,000 years seen as their human herd.

Since their intervention in Sumeria, these hybrid fallen angel Nephilim have usurped, steered and plundered all of Creation as self-appointed god/kings. The coming 5G apocalypse represents an opportunity for a great unveiling – the Greek meaning of “apocalypse” - of not only their nefarious 5G deception, but of the fraudulent Nephilim Crown itself.

This book is written with the hope that it contributes to this great unveiling so that humanity will seize this moment not just to stop the 5G fourth industrial revolution of the Fourth Reich, but to emancipate itself from its Crown overlords.

Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse is now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and many other book retailers in print and Kindle formats. It is also available on Amazon around the world for non-US readers. Simply type the title into the search box in your country's Amazon site to find it.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books (2023), including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

