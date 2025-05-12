Dean Henderson

Rebecca
18h

The Rothschild's agenda was to take Gaza and clear it out and build it up by colonization use of taxes and take the dome of the rock and land grab for the fake Jews aka temple of Satan. Rothschild's bought Israel around 1832 and Trump is just the actor needed to fulfill the third temple agenda with his 1/2 shekel king Cyrus as his shadow behind Trump side profile of the the coin. This was all revealed in Revelation by apostle John and Daniel in His writings in the Word of God. Trump will end the Abrahamic Accord treaty in 2027 this is probably one of the reasons he went to Israel a few days ago. Rockefeller, Rothschild, British Crown Charles main actor to negotiate the deal with Benjamin and the Zionists. whom helped write up the bilateral contract 14 years before Trump signed it in 2020 with the monarchs. They met their agendas soon you will see towers of buildings and black oil drilling in Gaza as they create DOD NATO war contracts to protect their assets.

Two Rothschild's and the Land of Israel

https://archive.org/details/two-rothschilds-and-the-land-of-israel-by-simon-schama

