I am nearly 60 years old and have been a self-proclaimed revolutionary leftist for 40 years. During that time US establishment politics have continued to lurch to the right to the point where a financial oligarchy led by Blackrock has come to control nearly our entire economy and both political parties.

Many of my fellow revolutionaries have become disillusioned to the point of giving up. But all the while below the surface our ideas were being adopted by a burgeoning populist right wing.

First came their interest in alternative medicine coupled with a distrust of Big Pharma and Big Insurance. Then they saw the light vis a vis the interventionist US foreign policy pushed by the military industrial complex. Next they came to see the perils of “free trade” agreements which enriched giant corporations at the expense of unions and working people. These were all issues pushed by the real left in this country for decades.

In 2004 when I ran for US Congress in Missouri’s 8th District, I won the Democratic primary based on a platform that advocated single-payer health care coupled with price controls on Big Pharma, immediate withdrawal from Iraq and ending NAFTA, CAFTA, the WTO and all “free trade” agreements. I was unable to raise money and got only ridicule from Democratic and Republican leaders alike.

Ten years later I launched my twice-NSA-deleted Left Hook blog. My politics hadn’t changed. But I began to realize that most of my subscribers were conservatives. The radical left had long been declared dead by the establishment media. Many believed this lie and quit the struggle. But some of us did not. When we articulated our ideas, ordinary people from across the political spectrum were starting to listen.

Then along came Trump and his MAGA supporters. While his abrasive personality drove mainstream Democrats and liberals crazy, his policies began to reflect those of the far left.

Through his tariff policy “free trade” is now dead. Most union leaders have applauded this. His foreign policy reflects a desire to stay out of other countries’ business. Over the weekend his Administration brokered peace between India and Pakistan after the Crown’s Agha Khan-funded terrorists Lashkar e taiba tried to start a war to distract the US from critical negotiations with Iran.

The US cut a deal with the Houthis in Yemen. Israel was not a part of it. While the Houthis continue to attack Israel, they no longer attack US military ships in the Red Sea. Trump says the Houthis capitulated. The Houthis say the US was defeated and capitulated, but it doesn’t really matter. Both are saving face and it signals peace between the US and Iran is coming.

Yesterday a deal with Hamas was announced which will allow for the release of the last US hostage Edan Alexander. Israel was not included in these negotiations either.

According to Media Line, Trump’s trip to the Middle East this week will include recognition of a Palestinian state. He will stop in three Arab countries, but not Israel. Today Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar warned that Israel would “move unilaterally” against any country who recognized a Palestinian state. Are the psychopaths threatening the US?

Meanwhile over the weekend, a trade deal was cut with China, which also agreed to support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Trump Administration has been working diligently towards this, despite the Democrat war hawks and continued British and French arming of Kiev. There was even talk of making peace with the Bolivarian socialist government of Venezuela yesterday.

Remember that the pro-Israeli neocon National Security Advisor Mike Waltz was sent packing. The Tulsi Gabbard far left faction now seems to be firmly in control of US foreign policy decisions.

Then this morning to top it all off Trump appeared with his far left cabinet appointments Robert Kennedy Jr., Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Oz to announce “equalization” of drug costs with those in other countries. Call it what you want but Trump just put price controls on Big Pharma, just as I was advocating back in 2004.

During the past couple of weeks I’ve been seeing Lakota people everywhere. They have all been happy, filled with joy and laughter and positive energy. They seem to be celebrating something. Friends of mine have been seeing them too. What are these First Nations people trying to tell us?

For me it is that we all need to regain our faith in Creator that everything with work out just fine. Many people now, especially on the left, are depressed, despondent and have given up all hope. The corporate media’s MK-ULTRA mass mind control accounts for most of this.

But remember, ideas never die. If enough people stick to their guns and keep telling the truth, Creator will make sure that eventually truth and justice win the day. Trump and the MAGA crowd will never admit that they have been swayed by the far left on many of their core issues. Most of the far left will continue to hate Trump despite the fact that his policies increasingly align with theirs. Both camps should instead acknowledge the truth, which will restore their health and well-being.

Meanwhile the Great Remembering continues to unfold. The Indians are right. It is time to lose the hate, unify, give thanks and spread love and happiness around the world. We all have much to be grateful for. These are the values of the real left, the new populist right, and every major religion in the world.

Hoka Hey!

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com