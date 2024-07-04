Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 19: Manufacturing the Two-Party Cult

To create this new Woke Movement, the Crown first had to ensure that the political climate in the United States Corporation was right. President Barrack Obama won the election of 2008 and served two terms. Though many celebrated the election of America’s first black president, Obama for the most part picked up where the Bushes and Clinton left off in handing America’s sovereignty back to the Crown.

His accomplishments included the assassination of arguably Africa’s greatest leader of all time, Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, the unleashing of Aga Khan’s ISIS terrorists upon the socialist Republic of Syria, and the overthrow of democratically-elected governments in Ukraine and Honduras. There were claims that his father was a CIA agent in Kenya, a former British colony and part of the Commonwealth.

Obama was cozy with the Chicago School of Economics, which was founded by the Rockefeller Foundation and produced advocates of an economy based on laissez faire capitalism like Milton Friedman and George Stigler.

In 2016, Vermont’s Independent Senator, Bernie Sanders, rode a wave of disgust with this failed neo-British mercantilism that had overtaken the US during the Reagan years, as he stormed to the lead in the Democratic presidential primary. Sanders railed against Wall Street banks and the super-rich. Voting irregularities occurred in

dozens of states and eventually the corporate media and the Democrats alike rolled over and crowned Hillary Clinton their nominee.

But the Crown was alarmed by the sudden burst of democratic socialism that Sanders represented. People were remembering. The 2008 housing crash and the ensuing bailout of the world’s largest banks had reminded people of the stranglehold which the elite had on their lives. So the spies at MI-6 scrambled to create a candidate who could channel this new wave of populism into an outcome that the bloodline could live with. That candidate was Donald Trump.

In 1987, Donald Trump purchased 93% of Resorts International, a CIA drug money laundry founded by Crown agents and cousins Allen Dulles and David Rockefeller as the Mary Carter Paint Company in the 1950s. A year later, Trump bought the Atlantic City, New Jersey, Taj Mahal Casino from Resorts International, then began buying up other properties on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

But Trump was in over his head and he soon declared bankruptcy. His main creditor was Rothschild Inc. In 1992, Wilbur Ross, later Trump’s Commerce Secretary, struck a deal with Trump as head of Rothschild Inc.’s bankruptcy advisory team. Trump would relinquish control of 50% of the Taj Mahal and allow the Trump brand to be used by Rothschild Inc. as a cash cow and political tool. Before marrying future Trump senior advisor Jared Kushner, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, had been dating Lord Jacob Rothschild’s son Nathan.

In 2013, Cambridge Analytica was spun off from British private intelligence company SCL Group to “participate in American politics”. Its logo depicted a brain with vectors connecting dots. Its founder was Nigel John Oakes, who also founded SCL Group and the Behavioral Dynamics Institute, based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Oakes had ties to the British royal family. In the 1980’s, he had dated Lady Helen Windsor, daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. His father was Major John Waddington Oakes, High Sheriff of Warwickshire. The family was part of Britain’s landed gentry and Nigel attended blue-blood stronghold Eton College. There he met Alexander Nix, who after a fourteen-year stint at SCL Group would be tapped to head Cambridge Analytica.

SCL or Strategic Communication Laboratories also owned AggregatelQ which “participated” in Canadian elections from its Toronto base. SCL had close ties to the British royals, the British military, NATO, and the US Department of Defense. One of its directors was Lord Ivar Mountbatten, second cousin of King Charles III and godfather to Lady Louise Windsor, another daughter of Prince Edward.

SCL served as a psychological warfare contractor to both the British and US militaries in Afghanistan and Iraq. In the early 1990s, it began targeting elections in developing nations. In 2005, at the Defence and Security Equipment International trade show in London, SCL showcased its ability to “influence operations” and create “mass deception”. So successful were its efforts that the parent company now called itself SCL Elections.

Cambridge Analytica insider Robert Mercer was an early pioneer in artificial intelligence and is a major funder of far-right US groups like Heritage Foundation, Cato Institute, Breitbart.com, and Club for Growth. He resides at Owl’s Nest mansion in New York and was named as a director of eight different Crown-controlled Bermuda-based firms implicated in tax evasion by the Paradise Papers.

Around twelve minutes into a British Channel 4 undercover interview, Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix bragged about how both Cambridge and SCL, often using Israeli contractors, had secretly manipulated elections in over 200 countries around the world. They used bribes, Ukrainian prostitutes, and fake election cards.

It was later discovered that DARPA contractor Facebook had fed user information to Cambridge Analytica, which they used to steer the results of the 2016 presidential election in favor of their fake right-wing populist Donald Trump, who had been busy making the rounds on alt-right radio and podcasts proclaiming his willingness to take on the very establishment that was now rigging the election in his favor.

As Nix put it in his Channel 4 interview, “We just put information into the bloodstream of the internet, and then watch it grow, give it a little push every now and again… like a remote control. It has to happen without anyone thinking, ‘that’s propaganda’, because the moment you think ‘that’s propaganda’, the next question is, ‘who’s put that out?’.

The Crown knew that Trump was no populist. He staffed his entire cabinet with billionaires, cut taxes on corporations and the wealthy, and further deregulated the cartels. He cut off ties with the Palestinians and moved the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, enraging the Muslim world. And he launched Operation Warp Speed to expedite the Crown’s mass-vaccination eugenics program.

But the most important thing Crown agent Trump did was enrage liberals and progressives with his haughty demeanor. To many conservatives, tired of what seemed like a well-coordinated mob of “political correctness” enforcers on the “left”, Trump was music to their ears. Trump would serve as a Trojan Horse through which GCHQ could divide its United States Corporation up into two seemingly different political camps that were controlled, like science and religion, by the same master.

Astute conspiracy researchers, largely based in the US, had exposed many of the Crown’s machinations. And Bernie Sander’s popularity among frustrated youth scared the bloodline. Authentic left-wing populism was always their greatest fear, so they would invert accepted political theory by creating the alt-right as the new “populist” bandwagon.

The bloodline’s modus operandi had always been a stateless privatized global piracy that set out to crush any democratic participation. How could the alt-right offer any meaningful solutions to this, since they seemed to believe in the same ideology? The old Masonic credo, Ordo ab Chao (Order out of Chaos), was about to play out once again. The Crown had played its Trump card.

GCHQ monitored their Manchurian candidate and soon began to use him as a bad cop foil. Using a fake intelligence dossier from MI-6 agent Christopher Steele, Rep. Adam Schiff (CA), from the old Schiff banking family that intermarried with the Goldman Sachs and Kuhn Loebs, accused Trump of colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. Steele had run the MI-6 Russia desk from 2006-2009 before founding Orbis Business Intelligence, a private intelligence firm based in London.

Using Trump as a foil, anti-Russian propaganda reached a fever pitch not seen since the Cold War. But this time, it was the liberals crying for Putin’s head. Deranged by Trump, these liberals, in another Crown-orchestrated inversion, came to love the CIA, the FBI, and the corporate media monopoly.

Anyone who pretended to oppose Trump was their new best friend. And Putin was now their worst enemy. Though the Steele dossier and later attempts to connect Hunter Biden’s laptop to Russian disinformation both proved fallacious, the damage had been done. One of the Crown’s main objectives is to keep Russia and the US at odds with each other because if these two heavily armed countries ever got together in opposition to the Crown, their days would be numbered.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com