Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam's avatar
Pam
2d

Love this truth. I live in NZ & in the supermarket yesterday heard a shocked 'wow' ... a man had found a cucumber for $1. A discussion followed on the very high prices of food here now ... same in Aussie (according to Max Igan). He'd been living in Brazil and is going back there soon. We talked about the corporate milking etc and the latest on Venezuela etc. I told him of my friend who had spent 20 yrs there. He talked of the inclusiveness of Brazilians, and pointing randomly to an indigenous local (Maori) woman next to us said the Brazilians are like our tangata whenua (she smiled). (And they are inclusive, but overrun at this stage by the colonising race the majority (?) of whom are busily trying to do away with the treaty of 1840 ... making it easier for the Atlas Network to get milking the resources). The guy greeted me in the Brazilian way saying he would love to meet my friend who unfortunately lives 6 hours south. I got his drift though and many others here feel it I know. The longing for a caring society, what you describe Dean as what it was like growing up. My small country town further south was like that. Everyone knew everyone and we hardly needed a police presence at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Olenka Folda's avatar
Olenka Folda
2d

Dear Dean, I enjoy very much tho stories of your travels. I should mention that your view of

everything political is also the way I see it. I am 94, born and raised in Nebraska, now living in Maine. It is my " haven". I shall read your posts as long as I am alive. Thank you. Olenka

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dean Henderson
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture