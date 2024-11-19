Excerpted from our new book Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation Chapter 12: Poisoning the Elixir.

In Poisoning the Elixir Part I – Water, we delved into how fluoride came to be intentionally added to our drinking water as a means of disposing of industrial toxic waste and mind control. Not only is the addition of fluoride to drinking water ineffective, a massive body of evidence exists that proves that fluoride is extremely dangerous to human health, too. At the very minimum, consumption of fluoride in water has been shown to causes irreversible dental fluorosis, which now affects 32% of American children. This drug-induced condition permanently yellows, spots, and rots teeth starting at a very young age. Additionally, accumulation of fluoride in the bones and joints causes skeletal fluorosis, which is a permanent and incredibly painful condition that leads to severe arthritis, bone diseases, and bone cancer.

Fluoride is also known to affect the brain, particularly in the early developmental years of childhood. Not only is the damage compounded over a lifetime of exposure to fluoride, but damage at all levels is permanent. The Illuminati’s Agenda 21 ensures that fluoride is added to water to sedate and impede the mental capacity of the masses. The key to avoiding becoming a fluoride zombie is to know the facts. Naturally-occurring fluoride is a mineral called calcium fluoride. It is found in very small amounts in certain types of rocks and in the soils and water they are associated with.

On the other hand, the types of fluoride used in the dentist’s office, ADA approved toothpastes and mouthwashes, and in water fluoridation are sodium fluoride, sodium silicofluoride, and fluorosilicic acid (aka hexafluorosilicic acid). All of these types of fluoride are extremely toxic USDA certified pharmaceutical drugs that do not occur in nature anywhere.

The fluoride found in dental products and drinking water are hazardous wastes generated during the manufacturing of steel and aluminum, chemical fertilizers, and nuclear weapons. Aside from their inherent toxicity, they are further contaminated with a whole host of life-sucking poisons including aluminum, lead, and arsenic. Actually, the US government’s own toxicity scale lists fluoride as being just slightly less deadly than arsenic.

To give you an idea of the poisonous nature of fluoride, most of the old smelter sites where this garbage first came from are now abandoned Superfund Sites polluted with the very chemicals they are now putting in our water. Additionally, the vast majority of these fluorides are imported to the U.S. from China – a country not known for the quality of its environmental and manufacturing ethics.

Brainwashed proponents of fluoridation, primarily those in the incredibly lucrative dental industry, continue to repeat the Illuminati mantra like a broken record: “Fluoride is a harmless mineral that naturally occurs in water, soil, and food.” Blah, blah, blah. The undeniable truth is that these people are even more brainwashed than the general public because they’ve been deeply indoctrinated into The Society by the “higher education system” to tow the Illuminati agenda.

It’s curious to note that fluoride is a drug that requires a prescription to obtain. On every package of ADA and FDA-approved toothpaste and mouthwash is a warning not to swallow the product. If you do, you are advised to call the Poison Control Center. Yet, this drug is freely administered for consumption in municipal water systems in the US and many other countries.

The toxic dose of toothpaste for which it is advised to seek medical attention is about the size of a pea. Yet the equivalent amount of fluoride is found in every 8 oz. glass of fluoridated tap or bottled water. Fluoridation of public drinking water began in 1939 when the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) – the largest producer of aluminum in the world – and DOW – the largest chemical company in the world – decided to open manufacturing plants in Nazi Germany.

Many manufacturers made this move at the start of WWII in order to take advantage of the old Cabalistic expression, “War is business, and business is good!”.

The Nazis began using fluoride in the water to sedate the general population and make them more docile and malleable to the control of Hitler’s Third Reich. Back in America, the same multinational corporations had been poisoning and killing plants, crops, livestock, and people via the toxic fluoride-laden ash emitted from their smokestacks, while the US government manufactured and tested nuclear weapons by the dozens above ground.

Declassified files from the Atomic Energy Commission and the Manhattan Project now prove without a doubt that fluoridation of the water began as a way to negate the liability for fluoride contamination caused by above ground testing of nuclear weapons and the unregulated disposal of waste from aluminum smelters and similar manufacturing operations.

Knowing the public would soon be knocking down their doors demanding answers, the elite Cabal needed to come up with a way to blame the toxic side effects of their industries on something more benign and harder to detect.

This would not only help get rid of some of their unprofitable waste byproducts, but it would turn the public’s attention elsewhere while the responsible parties slipped off into a dark corner to count their money. Having done this sort of thing many times before, the conspirators knew the general public would balk at the idea of putting chemicals in their water.

Early on, the American Dental Association (ADA) actually warned the public that “the potentialities for harm [in fluoridation] far outweigh those for the good.” This little set-back led to the hiring of the master of subliminal mind control, Edwin L. Bernays, as the Illuminati public relations strategist. The nephew of Sigmund Freud, Bernays had an instant connection to the trusting public. In his book, Propaganda, Bernays explains how he used Freudian theory to manipulate the public using what he called “half-truths”.

“A relatively small number of persons pull the wires which control the public mind.”, he wrote, all the while knowing full well the depth of his illusion. His campaign to brainwash the masses into consuming poison for the benefit of the elite class was his primary claim to fame as the original “Doctor of Spin”.

When even that effort didn’t sufficiently sway the public, the satanic Illuminati turned to the classic bait and switch, appointing Oscar R. Ewing – a prominent lawyer for the Rockefeller-controlled ALCOA – as the head of the Federal Security Agency. This little maneuver all but assured the fluoridation of public water systems would go ahead as planned, no matter what the people wanted.

“Fluoridation is the greatest case of scientific fraud of this century, if not of all time,” said Robert Carton, Ph.D. and former EPA scientist in 1992.

Fluoridation began as a way to camouflage and obfuscate responsibility for the contamination of water and earth by the industrial Illuminati war machine, but also as an intentional act to stunt and slow the brain development of future generations Hitler-style.

Today, the awake and conscious know fully well that fluoride calcifies and suffocates the pineal gland, a rice-sized organ located in the center of the brain just behind and above the pituitary gland. Modern humans didn’t discover this gland until 1958, and even then they considered it to be a vestigial organ whose function ceased to exist during the course of our evolutionary history.

Yet, ancient peoples somehow innately understood this part of the human brain and believed it to have mystical powers. Often referred to as the third-eye (adopted as the all-seeing eye by the Illuminati), the pineal gland has long been considered to be the gateway between the physical and spiritual worlds. We still don’t know everything there is to know about the brain, much less the pineal gland, but what we do know is vitally important.

We know that the pineal gland produces certain hormones including melatonin, which drives the human circadian rhythm. Melatonin’s biggest role is in regulating the sleep-wake patterns that keep our brains and bodies healthy and energized. Melatonin is also believed to regulate female fertility cycles, and protect our hearts from cardiovascular disease and our bodies from cancer.

Fluoride is known to calcify the pineal gland and calcified plaque in the brain is known to be connected to various forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

From a spiritual perspective, damage to the pineal gland disrupts our connection to the Oneness of the universe and our connection to God. This ultimately brings about impaired perceptions of reality, which leads to confusion, depression, anxiety, and a whole host of other mental and neurological disorders.

While the human body is made up of approximately 75% water, the human brain is made up of 85% water. All forms of fluoride are more easily absorbed by the body in an aqueous state. Fluoride also bio-accumulates in the body and crosses the blood-brain barrier, something that most substances and drugs do not do as a way to protect itself from foreign invaders.

One crucial aspect of the Illuminati’s Agenda 21 is to poison the elixir of life. This not only destroys humanity’s connection to the physical and spiritual worlds but also destroys their mental capacity to recognize the danger and sedates the drive needed to take control of the situation.

Ancient cultures had an instinctive awe and reverence for water equally as a life source and a divine force. Many have likened water to a living being, treating it – and all life on earth – with the respect given to gods and elders.

Today, we mostly just dump stuff in it and flush it away to who-cares-where. We run it through pipes for convenience and send it back into the world full of chemicals, drugs, and trash.

Then, after a quick run through the municipal sewage plant – which cannot and does not remove hormones, antidepressants, chemotherapy drugs and other autoimmune disruptors and carcinogens – it is treated to a healthy dose of brain and bone damaging chlorine and fluoride.

Once back in the main water supply, some money-hungry slickster simply takes it from the fluoridated municipal taps and bottles it in flimsy plastic bottles polished off with a fancy label that says “spring” something or other.

People pay good money for this “tasty and convenient” water, thinking that it’s better to drink than tap water or corn-syrup-laden soft drinks. They keep it handy at all times and give it to their children to drink, even after it has sat in a hot car for days leaching plastic-based toxins like Bisphenol-A (BPA) into the biologically dead elixir and thus into our bodies.

Of course, we love our water. We like to play in it, touch it, look at it, and admire its beauty. Some even feel more connected to the whole when in the presence of pure wild water. Yet, the majority of modern culture no longer reveres water as a living, conscious being – giving it the respect and honor it deserves.

But that is about to change, for new research is confirming what ancient people have always known – water is alive.

Jill Henderson, is the author of four books, The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Garden Seed Saving Guide, The Ozarks: A Year in the High Country and co-author of Illuminati Agenda 21. She blogs at Show Me Oz and her artwork is featured at Forever Pet Portraits.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.