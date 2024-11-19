Guest Column by Jill Henderson | Show Me Oz

Excerpted from our new book, Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 12: Poisoning the Elixir.

In Part I and II of this series on Water, we discovered how and why the earth’s water was being intentionally destroyed and poisoned by an elite cabal of eugenicists and industrialist polluters. And while they have tried hard to kill the living water, we’ve still got hope. Let’s be clear about this – water is not alive because it moves or stirs our souls, it is alive because it has its own memory and consciousness. Modern research on water memory didn’t really get going until Dr. Masaru Emoto, a Japanese researcher and author began working with vibrational energy, or what Emoto called “hado” in Japanese. In fact, Emoto described his work as “…the intrinsic vibratory pattern at the atomic level in all matter, the smallest unit of energy. Its basis is the energy of human consciousness”.

Emoto had been energizing water by exposing it to different positive stimuli including, but not limited to healing spoken words and beautiful music. The vibrations of these sounds “energized” the water, which he then used to effectively heal people.

When his practice was brought into question, Emoto set out to prove that human consciousness directly influenced water’s ability to heal.

He did this by taking photos of ice crystals made from the water he worked with. In his now-famous experiment, Emoto took regular water from a single source and divided it into two separate containers. One container had a positive word like “love” shown to it or spoken to it, while the other received a negative word like “hate”. Drops of water from each container was then flash-frozen, observed and photographed.

The ice crystals that formed from the same exact water source but exposed to different words were remarkably unique from one another. The water exposed to a positive word had beautifully structured crystals, while those exposed to negative words were distorted, chaotic and sometimes even ugly.

He exposed water to all kinds of stimuli, from beautiful classical music to rock and roll, from words being spoken to it, to ignoring it all together. The results were consistent. Positive, peaceful, and beautiful thoughts, words, sounds, images, emotions, and other stimuli produced beautifully unique ice crystals, while their negative counterparts did not.

Since then, researchers around the world have replicated and confirmed Emoto’s experiments and findings and taken them many steps further.

A laboratory in Israel recently used a similar protocol to Emoto’s, but this time the water was dropped onto glass slides by different people. Each person made the same number of water drops on a glass slide. The drops were allowed to dry and then photographed using a dark-field microscope.

Each person’s set of drops were exactly the same as one another, yet completely distinct from the other people’s drops – much like fingerprints. Not unlike Emoto’s ice crystals, each person’s dried drops had unique circular structures.

The researchers applied the same technique in many more unique experiments, all of which pointed to the conclusion that water not only had memory but could quite literally connect, mirror and replicate anything it touched on a molecular level never seen before.

The revelationary documentary, Water Memory (2014), begins with the statement, “Water has the ability to reproduce the properties of any substance it once contained.”

The study being discussed and shown in this epic work was begun by Nobel Prize Laureate, Professor Luc Montagnier. Despite being forced to do his research in a sub-par lab by his professorial co-workers who thought he was nuts, Montagnier continued to study the way water had the ability to hold, carry, and transmit very specific information to another and separate body of water.

After Montagnier’s death, his friend and colleague Professor Guiseppe Vitiello picked up where Montagnier had left off.

Among other things, the two proved that water, having been purified of all matter, physically had the ability to create DNA strands merely by “listening” to a recording of water that had been inoculated with that exact DNA halfway around the world. A pure jar of water literally created an exact duplicate strand of DNA out of nothing but sound.

That’s what I would call miraculous!

Our molecularly intimate physical and spiritual connection to water and sound are the driving force of all life on earth. If 75% percent of the human body is comprised of water and 85% percent of the brain is water, then water truly is the elixir of life.

And if water has the ability to remember, reflect, and reproduce both life and emotions like love, it also has the ability to do the same for hate and death.

This is something that the Cabalistic purveyors of dualistic spirituality and social Darwinian theories of intelligence and superiority have tried to do for thousands of years.

In a slow and insidious creep, this elite form of fascist eugenics is being used to fulfill the Illuminati’s Agenda 21 for a New World Order. Their weapons of choice are not those of outright war, but rather the tactic of dividing, conquering, and culling using any means necessary.

Fluoride, arsenic, aluminum, cadmium, lead and a whole host of neuro-damaging bisphynol and bisphynol A, which are found in plastic bottles, baby bottles, plastic food bags, food storage containers, and in the linings of canned foods. They are also found in chemicals used for dry cleaning, household cleaners, detergents and sanitizers, and in nuero-damaging levels on store receipts and in pretty much all commercial cosmetics, deodorants, and body products such as shampoos and lotions – even those used for babies and children. And once these products are used up, they and their toxic containers wind up in landfills, rivers, streams and oceans where they continue to leach toxins into the elixir, killing the water and all forms of life – including us.

It has been well known for decades that these and many other industrial chemicals are seriously toxic, but now we are beginning to understand how they affect the human body and brain. Those that affect the brain mimic Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and cause brain fog, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, headaches, reduced fertility in men and women, and permanent damage at the cellular level. They disrupt our body’s immune system from functioning correctly, resulting in autoimmune disorders that are rising to levels never seen before. Still others cause cancer, organ failure, and general maladies like chronic anxiety, depression, pain, inflammation and more. Most of the disease-like symptoms are actually forms of brain damage and cellular dysfunction at the DNA level.

The massive amount of toxins now found in our drinking water and in the living bodies of water we rely on for recreation and food are burning out the human brain and shutting it down altogether. At the very least, these toxins weaken the brain and the immune system, which if healthy, would fight off true diseases naturally. But as it is, the elixir of life is being destroyed with glutenous abandon. And by this act, the human population is not only being pacified and preoccupied with illnesses, but being slowly poisoned to death through the divine waters that we need in order to survive.

But it doesn’t have to be like that.

Those who have had the cosmic fortune of having a true spiritual experience or revelation, fully understands that consciousness exists on many planes. If you believe in a Higher Power, then you also believe that everything is One and One is Nothing without Everything.

Indeed, researchers have begun to move from the idea of fission, which is the separation of principles to generate energy, to fusion, the bringing together of principles to generate energy. Only recently have researchers discovered that this simple understanding of reality will allow mankind to tap into a source of waste-free open-source energy that can free humanity from our current bondage to wasteful and polluting sources of energy and help us tap into less toxic ways to make and package products.

One of my she-roes, Vandana Shiva, speaks eloquently about violence and the homogenization of culture in Satish Kumar’s deeply-moving book, You Are, Therefore, I Am. In it she says, “Rural people knew how to use the abundantly available nutrients of the forest plants, and the knowledge was handed down to them from generation to generation, but now that knowledge is fast disappearing under the influence of mono-crops and factory-made synthetic medicine. I call it monoculture of the mind.” This is such an appropriate and descriptive purview of how we humans have allowed ourselves to become herded, misinformed, and myopic on the state of our natural world. Isaac Newton eluded to that which modern man has forgotten when he said, “…what we don’t know is an ocean.”

As of yet, we don’t know everything about the ocean and water in general, but we are re-learning what the Creator taught us in the beginning and that means respect for all of Creation. To change things for the better, we must increase the diversity of our information sources, open our hearts and minds, look beyond the corporate lies and have faith in the instinctive knowledge of ourselves and the beautiful garden we were given. With love and faith in our hearts and minds, we must turn our attention to the holy water that is the only true elixir of life. John Lennon sang, “All you need is love. Love is all you need.” Think of what Emoto and others did when they turned loving energy towards water. We can do that on a grand scale.

We can also introduce pure clean wild water to damaged, diseased, and dead water and through the memory of that pure water, restructure and restore the dead and polluted water. It’s being done now, but we must act fast if we are to stop this horrific cycle of death and destruction.

If we stop the Illuminati elite from killing us with the thing we need the most, we can heal our God-given elixir of life - and life on earth can flourish once again.

