Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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sue
17m

Who are the family in the photo, Dean?

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Stephen D Brown
3h

Awsome research Dean as always .......its about time americans knew the truth ....9/11 was an inside job.... if one goes deeper you find 9/11 was on the cards back in the 70s when the Twin Towers were constucted .....its amazing what is happening right now and all planned along time ago while we all having our ice cream and watching tv ...we fell for it all (sad) .

Thanks Dean

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