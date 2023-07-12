Excerpted in part from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Chapter 5: Persian Gulf Rent-A-Sheik

The CIA’s worldwide reign of terror on behalf of the Illuminati banker elite is reminiscent of a blueprint for global domination that emerged in the mid 1800’s. The controversial document - known as the Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion - was obtained by the daughter of a Russian general after she paid a bribe of 2,500 French francs to a member of the Mizraim Freemason Lodge in Paris - home to the inner circle of the Knights Templar known as the Priory of Sion.

The Crusader Templars created the Prieure de Sion on Mt. Zion near Jerusalem in the 11th century to guard such relics as the Shroud of Turin, the Ark of the Covenant and the Hapsburg family’s Spear of Destiny, which was used to kill Jesus Christ as he hung on the cross.

The Priory of Sion’s more important purpose was to safeguard the gold which the Templars had looted from beneath Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem and to preserve the Holy Grail bloodline, or Sangreal, of Jesus Christ which they believe is carried forth by the French Bourbon royalty, the Merovingian family.

The Priory of Sion elite believe that Jesus faked his death with the help of certain herbs and married the provider of those herbs Mary Magdalene. The Priory believes the couple fled to southern France and had numerous children. During the 5th century, the theory goes, Jesus’ descendents married into the Frank royalty from which France takes its name, thus creating the Merovingian dynasty. [201]

Author Laurence Gardner claims Roman Catholic authorities then wrote the New Testament bible in such a way as to discredit Mary Magdalene as a “sinner”, so as to draw attention away from her true role as the wife of Christ and to preserve the dogma that Christ was a loner who died on the cross. [202]

For the global aristocracy, the Persian Gulf wasn’t the only region where special bloodlines entitled one to a life of leisure. Past Knights Templar Grand Masters include the son-in-law of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

By the 13th century the Templars used their looted gold to buy 9,000 castles throughout Europe and ran an empire stretching from Copenhagen to Damascus. They founded modern banking techniques and legitimized usury, also known as interest payments.

Templars’ bank branches popped up everywhere, backed by their new-found gold wealth. They charged up to 60% interest on loans, launched the concepts of trust accounts and bond markets, and introduced a credit card system for Holy Land pilgrims.

They acted as tax collectors, though themselves exempted by Roman authorities, and built the great cathedrals of Europe, having also found instructions regarding secret building techniques under Solomon’s Temple. The stained glass used in the cathedrals resulted from a secret Gothic technique known by few. One who had perfected this art was Omar Khayyam, a good friend of Assassin founder Hasan bin Sabah. [203]

The Templars controlled a huge fleet of ships and their own naval fleet based at the French Atlantic Port of La Rochelle. They were the first to use magnetic compasses for navigation and were especially cozy with the royals of England. They purchased the island of Cyprus from Richard the Lion Heart, but were later overrun by the Turks.

On Friday October 13, 1307 King Philip IV of France joined forces with Pope Clement V and began rounding up Templars on charges ranging from necromancy to the use of black magic. Friday the 13th would from that day forward carry negative connotations.

“Sion” is believed to be a transliteration of Zion, itself a transliteration for the ancient Hebrew name Jerusalem. The Priory of Sion first came into public view in July 1956. A 1981 notice in the French press listed 121 dignitaries as Priory members. All were bankers, royalty or members of the international political jet set.

Pierre Plantard was listed as Grand Master. Plantard is a direct descendent - through King Dagobert II - of the Merovingian Kings. Plantard, who owns property in the Rennes-le-Chateau area of southern France where the Priory of Sion is based, has stated that the order has in its possession lost treasure recovered from beneath Solomon’s Temple and that it will be returned to Israel when the time is right. He also stated that in the near future monarchy would be restored to France and other nations. [204]

The Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion was first published in the 1864 French book Dialogue in Hell between Machiavelli and Montesquieu or the Politics of Machiavelli in the Nineteenth Century by a Contemporary.

By the 1890’s Russian Professor Sergei Nilus had published the Protocols... in his book The Great within the Small: The Coming Anti-Christ. Nilus was arrested and tortured and the Protocols... were suppressed for many more decades.

The Protocols... were a manifesto written by a secret society that claimed itself superior to the rest of mankind, using the Hebrew word goyim (cattle) to refer to the masses.

Anti-Semites, including Hitler, have used the Protocols... to falsely attack a “Jewish conspiracy”. But the Protocols... authors were hardly religious.

Instead they were intent on a political movement called Zionism which seeks to use Israel as its lynchpin for global hegemony and as guardian of the vast oil reserves of the Middle East region. The movement has as much to do with the Christian secret society Knights Templar, as is does with the Jewish secret society Cabala and the Muslim Brotherhood. Its power center has moved from the Roman Empire to the City of London.

The Illuminati nucleus of this movement claims to be Luciferian in orientation. What follows are excerpts from the Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion:

Protocol 4: “In order to give the goyim no time to think and take note, their minds must be diverted towards industry and trade. Thus, all nations will be swallowed up in the pursuit of gain and...will not take note of their common foe. But, again, in order that freedom may once and for all disintegrate and ruin the communities of goyim, we must put industry on a speculative basis, the result of which will be that what is withdrawn from the land by industry will slip through their hands and pass into speculation, that is, to our classes.”

Protocol 10: “It is from us that all-engulfing terror proceeds. We have in our service persons of all opinions: monarchists, demagogues, socialists...trying to overthrow all established authority. By these acts all states are in torture; they exhort tranquility, are ready to sacrifice anything for peace. But we don’t give them peace until they openly acknowledge our international super-government, and with submissiveness...to utterly exhaust humanity with dissension, hatred, struggle, envy and even by use of torture, by starvation, by inoculation of diseases, by want, so that the goyim see no other issue than to take refuge in our complete sovereignty in money.”

Protocol 13: “And how far-seeing were our learned elders when they said that to attain a serious goal behooves not to stop at any means or to count the victims sacrificed...We have not counted the victims of the goy cattle. In order that the masses themselves may not guess what they are about we must further distract them with amusements, games, pastimes, passions, people’s palaces...these interests will finally distract them from questions in which we should find ourselves compelled to oppose them. Growing more and more disaccustomed to reflect and form opinions of their own, people will begin to talk in the same tone as we, because we alone shall be offering them new directions of thought.”

Protocol 15: “We shall create and multiply Freemasonic Lodges in all countries of the world, absorb into them all who may become or who are prominent in public activity, for in these Lodges we shall find our principle intelligence office and means of influence. Among the members of these Lodges will be almost all the agents of international and national police since their service is for us irreplaceable in the respect that the police are in a position not only to use its own particular measures with the insubordinate, but also to screen our activities and provide pretexts and disguises. All these Lodges we shall bring under one central administration, known only to us and to all others absolutely unknown, which will be composed of our learned elders (Illuminati)...The most secret political plots will be known to us and will fall under our guiding hands on the very day of their conception.”

Protocol 16: “...we shall emasculate the first stage of collectivism – the universities...any form of study of ancient history...we shall replace with the study of the program of the future. We shall erase from the memory of men all facts of previous centuries which are undesirable for us. Each...life must be trained within strict limits corresponding to its destination and work in life. The system of bridling thought is already at work in the so-called system of teaching by object lessons (objectivity). In our program one-third of our subjects will keep the rest under observation...It will be no disgrace to be a spy”

Another section of the Protocols... states, “We are the chosen, we are the only true men. Our minds give off the true power of the spirit; the intelligence of the rest of the world is merely instinctive and animal. They can see, but they cannot foresee...Does it not follow that nature herself has predestined us to dominate the world. Outwardly we...(will) do our best to appear honorable and cooperative. A statesman’s words do not have to agree with his acts. If we pursue these principles, the governments and peoples which we have thus prepared will take our IOU’s for cash...the substitution of interest-bearing money...Economic crises have been produced by us...by no other means than the withdrawal of money from circulation...One day they will accept us as benefactors and saviors of the human race. If any state dared to resist us, if its neighbors make common cause with it against us, we will unleash global war.”

The Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion have been taken seriously by many scholars, along with political and economic leaders including Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II, Russia’s Czar Nicholas II and American industrialist Henry Ford.

The document refers often to the “Ancient Mysteries”, the “seed of David” and the “symbolic snake”. [205] Its concluding statement reads, “Signed by the representatives of Sion of the 33rd Degree.”

All the Ancient Mysteries had played out in the Middle East region where Israel was inserted by the Rothschild clan after WWII under the guise of “guardian of the secrets of man’s origins” and “a Jewish homeland”. The actual role of Israel is as guardian of the energy force which the non-denominational Illuminati bloodline elite control and which they have carefully woven into the fabric of modern life in their quest for control of the global economy, namely crude oil.

Fortress Persian Gulf

Following the Iranian Revolution the US more overtly displayed its willingness to lean on the Saudi monarchy. During the 1979 border war between North and South Yemen US Secretary of Defense and Trilateralist Harold Brown pressured the Saudis to supply $390 million worth of US weapons to North Yemen where US advisers were running the show.

The conflict underscored the vulnerability of the oilfields of the Kingdom to the kind of nationalist rhetoric coming from the neighboring South Yemen government.

Brown also directed the Saudis finance the sale of twelve F-SE fighters by the US to Sudan. With the Shah deposed, Brown busied himself selling surplus Iranian-bound weapons to the Saudis, as well as to Israel, Jordan, Oman and Egypt. In the spring of 1980 the US signed a military pact with Turkey and sent the Turks $1 billion in weaponry. [206]

The Saudis immediately announced an oil production increase when the mullahs took Tehran. Within two weeks of that announcement the US State Department unveiled a $1.2 billion program to shore up the Saudi National Guard. The program would be supervised by Vinnell Corporation, a subsidiary of TRW, the San Francisco-based consumer credit reporting giant and leading supplier of NSA spy satellites. By 1979 Saudi purchases of US weaponry surpassed even those of the Israelis.

Bendix, Raytheon, Grumman, Northrup, Lockheed, TWA and the US Army Corps of Engineers all flocked to Riyadh to exhibit their wares. The US implemented American Peace Shield, through which tens of billions of dollars in defense contracts would be doled out. Richard Secord swung an $8.5 billion contract for Boeing to provide AWACs to the Saudis. An integrated Command and Control Center (C3) was established in Saudi Arabia. [207]

The US, Britain and France pushed for defense offset deals with the Kingdom, under which weapons were paid for in oil. In 1990 the Saudis bought French Crotale missiles, with the French receiving discounted oil and promised to invest in Saudi industry.

A British program known as AlYamamah was spearheaded by British Aerospace (BAE) and run by a consortium of pan-European interests, whose governments established the Anglo-Saudi Committee.

Under Al Yamamah the Euro governments, along with BP Amoco and Royal Dutch/Shell, receive free oil. European arms dealers get contracts with the House of Saud and the Saudis receive help from the British in moving their oil operations downstream by investing in old Eastern European oil refineries. [208]

In 1989 BAE contracted to build Prince Sultan Air Base, while also selling Tornado fighters to the Saudis. BAE bought Ballast Nedam, a Dutch heavy construction firm with Saudi ties, which built the massive bridge that now links the Saudi mainland to Bahrain. BAE netted $60 billion in the largest contract ever received from the Saudis by a Western company. According to a June 27, 2007 Financial Times article, AlYamamah and BAE were being investigated by the US Justice Department.

The militarization of the Gulf Region went beyond the borders of Saudi Arabia. In 1980 US arms sales and military aid to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) emirates were unprecedented. The AWAC-monitored C3 defense system, now in place in Saudi Arabia, would be integrated with Hawk missile systems installed in all six GCC nations.

In 1983 the GCC began to conduct joint regional military maneuvers under the watchful eye of US advisers. The Saudis and Kuwaitis conducted the first such exercises, followed by joint training between Oman and the UAE. Eventually all six nations were running coordinated military exercises on a regular basis. In 1984 the GCC established a Joint Chiefs of Staff and developed its own Rapid Deployment Forces (RDF), both modeled after and facilitated by the Pentagon. The Saudis and Kuwaitis agreed to foot the lion’s share of the bill, including an agreement whereby the two richest GCC monarchies paid for air defense systems for Oman and Bahrain.

In late 1984, with the Iran/Iraq War heating up, the Pentagon coordinated the first Peninsula Shield exercises involving troops from the US, Egypt, Pakistan, Turkey and the GCC countries. [209] The US set up a fallback arc of bases and obtained basing rights for RDF in Oman, Kenya, Somalia and Egypt. The US B-52 forward base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia was beefed up. Egyptian and Pakistani Air Forces, which the GCC nations rely heavily upon, were supplied with new F-16 fighters from Northrup Corporation. Omani and Egyptian Armies regularly conducted joint military exercises involving US troops.

The French placed Mirage fighters at bases in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa across the Red Sea from Saudi Arabia. The British added Tornado fighters to its bases in Oman. And NATO fortified its bases in Turkey, especially at Incirlik Air Base in the south of the country near the Iraqi border. In 1983, following a trial run invasion of Grenada, President Reagan merged the RDF into the US Central Command. A US Middle East Forward Command (MIDEASTFOR) component was established at the huge US naval base near Jufair, Bahrain which houses the US 5th Fleet and serves as the biggest ARAMCO customer on the planet.

Since 1973 65% of US arms sales have gone to the Middle East. Between 1977 and 1987 $34 billion in arms flowed into the Gulf region, more than was supplied to the rest of the entire world combined. US defense giants sold AWAC’s and F-15’s to Qatar and Kuwait. After the Gulf War President Bush authorized the sale of Apache attack helicopters to Bahrain and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia now boasts the highest per capita defense spending in the world. In 1984 alone the Saudis spent $22.7 billion on US weaponry. The GCC also “rents” military troops from the best US-trained armies in the region, using aid as payment. The Saudis have elaborate military assistance arrangements with Pakistan, whereby the Saudis send Karachi aid in return for the services of Pakistani military units. Kuwait has long received military forces from both Pakistan and Egypt in exchange for billions of dollars in aid. Pakistan’s best pilots are sent to the UAE to fly the emir’s F-16 fighters. Similar arrangements exist between the GCC and Turkey. [210]

US-trained militaries in Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are renowned as the best Muslim forces in the world. When combined with Israel, the three countries account for one-half of US military aid. The US once eyed Pakistan as a central command headquarters for its RDF, while Turkey keeps its bases open for US military adventures such as the no-fly zone patrols over northern Iraq.

In effect, the US is defending GCC oil with third country armies which it has trained and over which it holds the purse strings, thus curtailing the power of any potential rogue GCC sheik who may decide to go it alone. The arrangement dilutes the political power of the Gulf States’ people, whose countries are occupied by foreign troops, ready to dispassionately put down any revolt that might threaten either the emirs or the oilfields.

While Third World grunts provide a standing army, the US is careful not to allow GCC personnel to become proficient in the control of advanced weapons systems. The most sophisticated systems are monitored by US military officers. At Riyadh, for example, US CENTCOM is in charge of monitoring AWACs and tanker air traffic. [211] Key equipment on the AWACs requires US personnel to operate beyond a few days. The planes contain a digital look-down link so the US can monitor the AWACs from American soil.

There are 6,000 Americans working in the Saudi Arabia arms industry. Many hold key positions. This figure does not include US troops whose numbers have steadily increased since the mid-1980s and took a quantum leap during the US war with Iraq in 1991.

Another neo-colonial policy disallows licensing of high-tech arms production outside NATO and Pacific Alliance countries. Spare parts for GCC weapons systems are available only on a strict US schedule. These technological dependencies insure a perpetuation of the oil for arms quid pro quo which the Four Horsemen, the US defense establishment and the international bankers wish to impose upon the GCC.

There have been voices within US foreign policy circles for some time calling for outright occupation of the oil fields of Saudi Arabia. The US has planned for this contingency since the 1950’s construction of the first air base at Dhahran, less than five miles from ARAMCO headquarters. The US Army Corps had made a conscious effort to overbuild the Saudi military infrastructure so that it might later be utilized by the US during a Middle East regional war.

One Saudi agreement allows Saudi bases to accept US F-15’s in a short time period and to instantly integrate the fighters into the existing command and control system. Similar agreements were signed with the other GCC nations in the climate of fear which followed the 1991 Gulf War.

