Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Richard C. Cook
8d

Good quote from Kennan. I guess the British already knew that when they got the US to send troops to France in 1917 so that Britain could send its own army to seize Palestine from the Ottomans. Also when Britain staged the fake attack on Gallipoli, sacrificing thousands of Commonwealth soldiers, to keep Russia from seizing Istanbul.

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sue's avatar
sue
8d

Neat title! Never did enjoy watching puppets on strings.

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