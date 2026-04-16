Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Wanda hill's avatar
Wanda hill
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Thank you. This interview made my day!

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Tanner
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Great interview Dean and thanks to Jeff for having you.

Americans do need to suffer a bit, they might Wakie Wakie.

I myself have been preparing for this since 2001.

This token system Trump and the Fed want to implement in the U.S.

Is the old Company Store model.

Oh I did catch the Panama Bridge thing and thought very interesting 🤔

As far an our friend R.A. He put out o X that he is on holiday or Vacation

You know those Brits. LOL

Has to get back to reset the show manually as the power went out.

No F- bombs on this, what the F_ _K .

Getting my hot weather Garden in. As I’m way down here in Dixie.

Eat Mo Possom. LOL

JILL AND YOURSELF TAKE CARE!

😎✌️💪

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