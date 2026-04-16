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https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/Apr2026/H61Lpw/rense_041326_hr2.mp3

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.