Rense Radio Interview: Iran is Vanguard of Global Revolution
4-16-26
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https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/http/MP3Download/Apr2026/H61Lpw/rense_041326_hr2.mp3
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.
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Thank you. This interview made my day!
Great interview Dean and thanks to Jeff for having you.
Americans do need to suffer a bit, they might Wakie Wakie.
I myself have been preparing for this since 2001.
This token system Trump and the Fed want to implement in the U.S.
Is the old Company Store model.
Oh I did catch the Panama Bridge thing and thought very interesting 🤔
As far an our friend R.A. He put out o X that he is on holiday or Vacation
You know those Brits. LOL
Has to get back to reset the show manually as the power went out.
No F- bombs on this, what the F_ _K .
Getting my hot weather Garden in. As I’m way down here in Dixie.
Eat Mo Possom. LOL
JILL AND YOURSELF TAKE CARE!
😎✌️💪