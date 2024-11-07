Excerpted from Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 21: Illuminati Agenda 21.

For many, this information may seem overwhelmingly dark, but if we are to heal ourselves and our planet, we must leave our illusions behind and accept what is truly reality.

The Illuminati have planted a lie which affects the way we deal with discussing and exposing their sickness. Perception management is what they do. So they want us to perceive that discussing the dark acts they commit is itself negative.

In fact, this is a positive act. It is light. When you shine a light on cockroaches, they scatter. Conversely burying our heads in the sand and pretending their atrocities will go away without our active and conscious opposition is what is negative and dark.

The Babylonians use patriarchy to further their agenda of permanent war, depopulation, sexual violence and blood sacrifice. But they also use matriarchy to tamp down dissenters who are told if they talk of these devils, they are being “negative” or wear “tin-foil hats” or whatever other fear-based excuse for docility and inaction they wish to implant in their brains.

We should reject ALL forms of tyranny and inequality. Patriarchy, matriarchy and oligarchy are all forms of “hatriarchy”. No being “arches over” any other. This goes against natural law.

These concepts are Luciferian and reflect unbalanced energy in bondage and servitude to a top-down pyramid structure which the Illuminati created. We are all equals. Men, women, blacks, whites, gays, straights, turtles, coyotes, rocks, air, water. We are One.

All that is love is the domain of the God. All that is fear is the domain of Satan. When we expose the heinous actions of these demented Luciferians, we are loving. When we turn our heads away from them, we are fearful and we enable the perpetrators.

There is a scientific term for this mental health condition known as Stockholm Syndrome, where we bow down like cowards to authoritarian figures and cater subconsciously to these oppressors. In doing so, we often betray the very people we love the most.

As Paul Westerberg of The Replacements wrote in the song Bastards of the Young, “The ones who love us best are the ones we'll lay to rest, and visit their graves on holidays at best. The ones who love us least are the ones we'll die to please. If it's any consolation I don't begin to understand it.”

The first thing we should do in this epic battle of Good vs. Evil is to learn to flip this brainwashing on its head. When you learn to speak your mind and to stand up to authority, you will also begin to treat those whom you love better. We must all rectify these energy imbalances in our personal lives. Stand up to bullies and energy vampires, while rewarding the decent people in your lives.

Love and truth leads to unity and awareness of the planetary reality that the New Science is proving - that 93% of the universe is energy and only 7% is matter. We are just holograms, our bodies merely shells which contain energy.

The energy we generate scientifically impacts outcomes in the universe. Quantum mechanics is proving that a researcher's vibe affects the experiments being conducted. So it is very important that you wake up every morning and thank Creator for the chance to live another day and to try and do better at sending out good vibes.

Translated into the collective consciousness, we must choose either love of fear. If we choose love, we scientifically unify into one organism and create good healing energy. If we choose fear, we schism into shattered fragments of disjointed negative energy which tears at the very fabric of the cosmos.

Awareness of the enemy and unity of the people are both key to bringing down the dividers of reality- the Babylonians. They seek to fracture all, including the very collective consciousness which is innate to humanity. We must be aware of this and try to get along better with people. Be agreeable where possible.

The Luciferians are disagreeable. This is why they chose to pursue, for example, nuclear fission to create destructive weapons and infinitely toxic waste. Fission is the splitting apart of atoms, the dividing of God's creation.

If they understood creation and wished to accept Creator's Garden of Eden, they would instead pursue nuclear fusion, which seeks to unify atoms, could generate unlimited free energy and has no harmful waste as a byproduct.

Energy must be unified, not divided if we wish to live in a healthy, prosperous and scarcity-free world of benefit to all, instead a vampire few.

Unity is the natural order, not chaos, as the trillionaire pedophiles and their minions would have you believe. The New Science Renaissance is debunking the Satanist's age-old “augmented reality” sales pitch that has passed during the many centuries since the so-called Enlightenment for science. But the reality is that even science and religion are One, rather than two disparate concepts. In the end, these crude Illuminati division bell stories were always designed to justify their insatiable rape, pillage and genocide while keeping us off balance

As the great Indian scholar and revolutionary thinker J. Krishnamurti said, “Truth cannot be realized through any creed, any dogma, any philosophical knowledge, any psychological technique, any ideology, any ritual, or any theological system...you are the world and the world is you. The world is not separate from you and me. There is a common thread of relationship weaving us all together. Deep down we are all connected. Superficially things appear separate. Separate species, separate races, separate cultures and colors, separate nationalities and religions and politics. But if you look closely we are all part of the great tapestry of life. ...When we are ignorant of the fact that all life is interconnected, then we try to control each other...The problem goes much deeper than religion or politics. It starts in our minds, in our habits, in our lives. There is a constant conditioning that has gone on for centuries...We have been conditioned to believe that the observer is separate from the observed, the thinker is separate from the thought... This dualism, this compartmentalization, is the mother of all conflicts.”

This new awareness can transform into good free spirit energy which in turn can unify us in opposition to the very head of the snake – namely the Rothschild-led Illuminati City of London private central banking cartel. If we all continue to pursue single issue fragments of the planetary and cosmic brokenness,it indicates more than anything a misunderstanding of reality.

But if we unite in defense of the whole of Mother Earth and attack the head of the Annunaki serpent together, we can heal the schism in our understanding and thus in the universe. We can then shame the perps, game over, get on with simply living and living simply in this abundant Garden of Eden – and all by lunch time tomorrow.

Simply put the important thing is to become AWARE of the nature of reality. This in turn reveals the gravity and nature of this criminal historical Illuminati assault on our very perception of reality.

Time may be short. Mother Earth is feeling the dis-ease of her inhabitants. We are behind divided and agitated via all methods described in this book. When you get sick, your body generates a fever to fight the pathogen.

In the same way Father Sun is heating up to try and heal the sickness which the Luciferians have wrought upon Mother Earth. Solar flares are increasing, volcanoes and earthquakes are more frequent and the weather is getting more extreme.

Great Spirit is trying to wake us up to tell us that the Seventh Generation is here and that we must rise against the Illuminati and their destruction of Creation.. We must do so now because if we do not, the fever may get too high and Earth could die. It is past the time of politics, religion, groups, cliques, isms and division. It is about unity, awareness and revolution or it is about extinction.

The Luciferians think they have it all figured out, but in the end Creator's patience will run out. As the Australian aborigines - the world's oldest surviving humans – tell us, when that time comes “the sticks and rocks will go in the ground” and it's game over. T

he Illuminati and all their ill-gotten wealth will melt into the abyss along with everyone else. A few wise ancients will remain to try and teach the next wave of humans the way of contentment, gratitude, relationship and love in the garden which we have been generously granted.

We've been here before, probably many times, and we'll probably be here again. Kharma is scientific. What comes around does go around. A certain action generates an equal and opposite reaction. We can end it all by living according to this axiom.

At some point we will collectively learn to accept our Oneness and to love all life equally. When that point is reached, dharma replaces kharma and bliss can return to the the Garden of Eden.

These are the darkest of times, but they are also the brightest of times. We must meet the accelerating darkness with an intense and everlasting light based on reality.. We must fall back in love with nature and with all of life. It's science.

It's a vision worth fighting for. It's an epic love story. It's the acceptance of a scientific reality which was there in front of us all along in this paradise Garden of Eden.

Dean Henderson is the author of five books: Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf: Four Horsemen, Eight Families & Their Global Intelligence, Narcotics & Terror Network, The Grateful Unrich: Revolution in 50 Countries, Stickin’ it to the Matrix, The Federal Reserve Cartel & Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation.

Jill Henderson is the author of four books, The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Garden Seed Saving Guide, The Ozarks: A Year in the High Country and co-author of Illuminati Agenda 21. She blogs at Show Me Oz and her artwork is featured at Forever Pet Portraits.