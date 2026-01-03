In a March 7, 2011 article in The Independent of London (“America’s Secret Plan to Arm Libya’s Rebels”, journalist Robert Fisk reported that the Obama Administration had asked Saudi Arabia to arm the Libyan rebels. The Saudis have played this role for the City of London banker cabal for nearly a century - part of a quid pro quo which involves oil, arms, drugs and covert operations. (See Chapter 3 of my book Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf)

The Saudis also invaded Bahrain to save the al-Khalifa monarchy. The Saudi throne has long served as anti-democratic bulwark in the region for the London/Wall Street bankers and their inbred royal European shareholder brethren. It was all part of a plan hatched by the Rothschild-controlled Business Roundtable a century ago to seize control of Middle East oil.

The Rothschilds are majority owners of BP and Royal Dutch/Shell, as well as the Bank of England, the Federal Reserve and the Saudi central bank - Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA).

In 1917 the British made a client of Ibn Saud, who was told to encourage Arab tribesman to repel the Ottoman Turks from the Persian Gulf Region. That same year the British House of Rothschild pushed through the Balfour Declaration, lending Crown support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. A year later the Ottomans were defeated.

Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia were carved out of the Ottoman Empire and fell under British rule, with Ibn Saud taking control of his namesake - Saudi Arabia. In 1922 the Treaty of Jeddah gave Saudi Arabia independence from Britain, though the Crown still exerted considerable influence. To this day British mercenaries serve as bodyguards for the House of Saud.

During the 1920’s - with help from British troops - Ibn Saud grabbed more territory from the Ottomans. He annexed Riyadh and seized the holy cities of Mecca and Medina from the Hashemites.

Standard Oil of California (now Chevron Texaco) found oil in Saudi Arabia in 1938. The company formed ARAMCO with its Four Horsemen cartel buddies Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch/Shell and BP. The US and Britain signed security agreements with the House of Saud and Bechtel busied itself building ARAMCO’s oil infrastructure.

In 1952, on the heels of the US/Saudi Security Agreement, SAMA was created as the Saudi Central Bank. By 1958 SAMA was run by Pakistani native Anwar Ali, later adviser to King Faisal. Anwar had been Chief of the International Monetary Fund’s Middle East Department.

Ali recruited three Western bankers to serve as SAMA advisers. Known as the Three Wise Men or White Fathers, these Western bankers called the shots at SAMA, with Ali serving as figurehead. The most powerful of the three was John Meyer, Jr., chairman of Morgan Guaranty’s (now JP Morgan Chase) International Division and later chairman of the entire Morgan mother ship.

The White Fathers funneled SAMA petrodollar royalties into Morgan Guaranty accounts. In turn Morgan served as well-paid investment counselor to SAMA. Anwar Ali’s son even landed a job at Morgan Guaranty. With billions in petrodollars flowing, the oil for arms quid pro quo was established.

Ibn Saud’s progeny form the modern-day House of Saud monarchy, which rules Saudi Arabia. Less than twenty families connected to the throne control the Saudi economy. The House of Saud spreads its influence through money and reproduction. Male members of the Saud family now number over 5,000.

Crown Prince Abdullah - half-brother of King Fahd - runs the Saudi National Guard and has assumed day to day control of the Kingdom since King Fahd suffered a serious stroke in 1995. Prince Sultan, Prince Nayef and Prince Salman are full brothers of King Fahd and serve as Ministers of Defense and Interior and Governor of Riyadh, respectively. Prince Sultan’s son is Prince Bandar bin Sultan, long-time Saudi Ambassador to the US. Prince Bandar’s cousin, Prince Saud al-Faisal is the Saudi Foreign Minister.

These Saudi princes use the government agencies they run as personal piggy banks and represent foreign companies bidding for contracts in the Kingdom. They handle trillions in overseas investments. King Fahd is the second richest man in the world with a personal fortune of over $20 billion.

Prince Bandar is part of the Sudeiri clan which is comprised of the offspring of the late King Adbul Aziz and his favorite wife. The Sudeiris are the most powerful and most Westernized family in the kingdom. The House of Saud encourages a fundamentalist Wahhabist interpretation of Islam, but practitioners of Wahhabism in the Kingdom consider the Sudeiris munafaqeen (hypocrites).

While the Sudeiri clan lives in opulence, most Saudis struggle to put food on their tables. The increasingly unpopular Sudeiris rule with an iron fist and are constantly cited by international human rights organizations for their brutality and opposition to democratic freedoms.

The Saudi monarchy rules by decree. Women are not allowed to drive cars and are banned from many restaurants. The Kingdom has no democratic institutions. Opposition to the House of Saud is criminalized, driving political opponents underground. In 1990 the Saudis beheaded 111 dissidents.

US corporations acquiesce in the Saudi oppression of women. At Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Starbucks establishments in Saudi Arabia, there are segregated sections for men and women. The women’s sections are run down. Starbucks has no seating at all for women. Women who show up at other Western restaurants without their husbands are turned away.

In January 2002 the US-based Freedom House released a survey which ranks countries in accordance with the freedoms they allow. Saudi Arabia was ranked as one of the ten least free countries in the world.

Human Rights Watch recently accused the United States of ignoring Saudi human rights violations to ensure a continuous oil supply.

The US/NATO intervention in Libya is not about “freedom”. It is about snuffing out a long-time nemesis of the House of Saud, the London & Paris-based Rothschilds and the neo-colonial international economic system which these financial parasites lord over at the expense of developing and resource-rich nations.

