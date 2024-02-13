Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 22: Rothschild’s Syria Oil Play

In February 2013, guarded by its well-paid ISIS mercenaries, New Jersey-based Genie Energy was granted an oil exploration permit in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of southern Syria.

On October 31, 2011, just as the City of London banking cartel was launching its war against duly-elected Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Genie was spun off from its parent IDT Telecom.

Genie was granted its license to drill in the Golan by the Israeli government in clear violation of the Annex to the Fourth Geneva Convention. It operates in the Golan via its Afek Israel Oil & Gas subsidiary.

Genie Oil President Efraim Eitam was instrumental in facilitating the Golan oil heist. He is a Brigadier General in the Israeli Defense Forces and a graduate of London’s Royal College of Defence Studies.

Eitam once stated, “We cannot be with all these Arabs and we cannot give up the land because we have already seen what they do there. Some of them may be able to stay under certain conditions but most of them will have to go.”

Eitam’s bosses are an even more interesting bunch of barbarians.

Genie Energy’s strategic advisory board includes Royal Dutch/Shell owner Lord Jacob Rothschild, former US Vice-President Dick Cheney, Newscorp (Fox News & Wall Street Journal) Chairman Rupert Murdoch, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, former US Energy Secretary Bill Richardson, former CIA Director & Dyncorp insider James Woolsey & former Louisiana Senator Mary Landrieu.

All are investors in Genie as well.

A leaked CIA document from 1983 reveals the Rothschild plan for Syria. The document, written by CIA officer Graham Fuller, argues that the West should, “bring real muscle to bear against Syria” by toppling then-Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, replacing him with a pro-banker puppet, and cutting Syria’s weapons supply line from Russia.

This would then pave the way for a City of London-controlled oil & gas pipeline which would originate in Qatar. Exxon Mobil owns a big chunk of Qatar Gas, whose North Pars offshore gas field contains more natural gas than any other field in the world. This explains now-former Secretary of State and long-time Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson’s tilt towards Qatar in their ongoing dispute with the Saudis.

The pipeline is to run north through Bahrain, Saudi Arabia & Jordan before crossing Syria and entering Turkey on its way to Europe. Such a huge volume of gas would help the bankers end Russia’s Gazprom stranglehold on natural gas imports into Europe.

Russia, Iran, Iraq & Syria are promoting quite a different route which would originate in the adjacent South Pars Persian Gulf gas field owned by Iran. The pipeline would run north across Iran, then west across Iraq and Syria to the port of Homs, where it would be either piped under the Mediterranean Sea or shipped by tanker to Europe.

Even before 1983, Western intelligence agencies had backed Syria’s Muslim Brotherhood in a clandestine war to remove the elder Assad. Read the following for more details on this.

In 1982 Muslim Brotherhood took control of the city of Hama, before being bombarded into submission by Assad's air force. Membership in the Muslim Brotherhood is punishable by death in Syria because the ruling Baath Party stresses unity and the Brotherhood has always worked with its Freemason “brothers” in London to sew division in nationalist Arab nations.

With Genie Oil drilling in the occupied Golan and the race to build a City of London-controlled pipeline continuing apace, one can be sure that despite the upper hand which Assad and his Russian, Iranian and Hezbollah backers have gained in the Syrian war of late, Rothschild and his minions will be serving up more pretexts to keep a war-weary President Trump fighting for their empire in Syria.

It’s up the the American people to back the President’s urge to leave by making it loud and clear that it’s time for the US to get out of Syria, and out from under the thumb of the City of London banksters.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Share

Books by Dean Henderson