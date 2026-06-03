Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Abheda's avatar
Abheda
8h

Yeah, that mayor of Moscow OOZES evil. Can't even stand to look at the guy. Thank you Dean, as always, for truly amazing work.

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Stephen D Brown's avatar
Stephen D Brown
13m

The Caspian Sea , BP , Baku ,Azerbaijan ,....wow brings it all back to me ......2016.... I worked for a company in Coventry England called `Optilan`....working as a security designer for BP in Baku Offshor and Onshore.....I was chosen the `Integrated Access Control` Designer ........BP was the most awful people to work for ...We were Under KBR which was BP projects company I swear these people were not Human beleive me . Optilans Job was to design all the CCTV, Access control , Pipeline Detection System , Optical Surveylance system, integrated alarm systems. ect ect .... .Dean you mentioned what Banks and alike in which Billions and Billions were given to These Oil Giants the amount of money made off these on these Huge contracts in all secters is stagering and so carrupt whilst these poor Russion contractors installing this Security system were making nothing but a bare wage to live on and a free bed ...I know as I had to give verbal back engineering back up for problems they had....they were lovely people they spoke English and they were `Duped` into sighing for different stages of the instalation , it was sad these guy were not even security engineers so many sub contracters who then subcontracted again and again ...Fat Cats making money every where..of these contracts ....The Director of the company I worked for ....ran a `Maserrati` had property abroad and a million pound House ...he was a nice guy. ...But he got out and sold up before KBR put the company on the scrap heap.....I never went to Baku but sales men told me stories ...Baku is a very expensive holiday resort for all the Oil Barrons skiming off all the cream from the Fat Cats there is no end to the Coruption in the Oil buisness anywere ...I resigned a few years later as what I heard made me cringe to the bone . Thanks Dean ...fantasic research..

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