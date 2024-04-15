Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 46: Secret Societies, Cybernetics & Mass Mind Control

In 1946, the British Crown’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) convened a meeting with the US Office of Strategic Services (OSS) at which the group launched Operation Ultra. With confiscated German & Japanese gold, the group launched a series of banks to fund future black operations.

The remainder of the looted gold ended up in the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland. The BIS is the central bank for central bankers and would commandeer the new Bretton Woods global monetary system which was established in 1944 and features the official global South looters known as the IMF and the World Bank.

OSS Chief William “Wild Bill” Donovan was handled by Sir William “Intrepid” Stephenson, the real-life oo7 on which SIS veteran Ian Fleming’s James Bond movies were based. It was Stephenson who orchestrated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy from his Crown Agent BRINCO Jamaican base.

It was very clear at this 1946 meeting that the Crown was to be the senior partner and a list of participants has never been released. The SIS became known as MI6 and one year later the OSS morphed into the CIA. These secret societies were not established to keep America and Britain safe. They were established to protect the new international financial paradigm which would concentrate the power of the already centuries-old bloodline banking families.

Secret societies are based on deception. Their very existence is itself a deception. Secrecy invites dark Archon energy into the world which then fills the initiate with a false sense of power based on his ability to lie and deceive. This goes against both natural law and human nature and should be seen as an alien intervention into this realm. Instead it passes for “official reality” as the Crown's Freemason, Kabbalah, and Muslim Brotherhood operatives join their intelligence agency, military, corporate and police brethren in indoctrinating the masses with a steady diet of lies as to the nature of reality.

The 1946 Ultra program was based on cybernetic research being done at Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard and Yale. These are the universities set up as Crown Agents. By 1948 MIT mathematician Norbert Weiner had summarized cybernetics as, “the scientific study of control and communication in the animal and the machine”.

Ultra morphed into MK-Ultra in the early 1950s. This CIA program was based on the cybernetic research of Yale scientist Jose Delgado. It’s aim was to achieve mind control of the individual. The ghoulish program was brought to light during the 1975 Church Committee hearings, but a year later the CIA brought in George Bush as Director to orchestrate damage control. And in 1984 Sen. Frank Church (D-ID) died of “cancer”.

Having achieved individual mind control using various feedback mechanisms, the secret societies went back to the drawing board. Their bloodline-ordered task was to extend the operation from the individual to the entire society.

The search for mass mind control began in earnest and it was surely no coincidence that 1975 also marked the release of personal computers to the public. By 1981 IBM and Apple had, through theft of numerous patents and shear size, knocked out numerous competitors to become a computer duopoly which exists to this day.

By 1993 the National Security Agency’s (NSA’s) “golden child” Cisco worked with Intel to develop "aggressive remote control" chips which were installed in all personal computers. These chips, based on QRS-11 crystal gyroscope technology, enabled a “mechanical engine controller” known as Point Focal Node Trusted Remote Access Control (PFNTRAC).

For more information on this topic check out Human Wetware & The 5G Computer Weapon - Left Hook Archives 2019 10-25

The Crown-controlled NSA now held the joystick and was able to not only track but to “aggressively remote control” anyone on a computer at any time. It was time to release DARPA’s Internet mass mind control weapon to the public.

Project Echelon had been formally established in 1971. It used signals bases in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand and the UK to monitor ALL telephone and eventually computer communications. AT&T and other telecommunications giants were complicit in the crime. The system was based on sifting through words and marking those persons using such terms as “revolution” or “Illuminati”, for example, for further monitoring and manipulation.

But even with the roll out of the Internet, the Echelon control matrix lacked meta-data. Words were one thing, but if the bloodline bankers were to “aggressively remote control” potential rebels, they would have to go deeper and know the target’s emotional state, political preferences, close associates and blackmail-enabling vices.

Enter Facebook and the other social media platforms, where each person would voluntarily create their very own NSA “profile”. The NSA could then provide a tailored “feed” to each individual based on that profile and the subjects would be allowed to construct a series of “posts”, effectively building their own electronic prison at their own time and expense. Society was now "connected" to the mind control/surveillance matrix.

Echelon would eventually become known as the Five Eyes Alliance and the Crown’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) would serve as the senior partner. This arrangement means US intelligence is available to the Crown and their bloodline feudalist comrades at all times.

The Crown’s secret society/intelligence agency deception arm has achieved its original cybernetic Operation Ultra goal of mass mind control. The manufacturing of the hive mind continues apace. But ultimately, as with all past tactical warfare declared on us by the fascist Illuminati degenerates, you have the ability to decide. Will you join the cyborg? Or will you be the resistance?

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Share

Books by Dean Henderson