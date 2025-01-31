(Excerpted from Chapter 10: The Iran/Iraq War: Big Oil & Their Bankers…)

In 1979, as Iranian revolutionaries were taking charge in Tehran, Carter National Security Adviser, Afghan Frankenstein godfather and Trilateral Commission co-founder Zbigniew Brzezinski was in Kuwait City meeting with Kuwaiti Emir Sheik Jaber Ahmed al Sabah, House of Saud envoys and Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. The group decided that Saddam’s Republican Guard would seize the oil-rich Iranian province of Khuzistan.

In 1980 Iraq invaded Iran. That same year Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United Nations shed light on the forces which had used Brzezinski to goad Hussein into his attempt to partition Iran’s oil fields. He informed the UN General Assembly of, “a cabal which controls and manipulates and exploits the rest of humanity by controlling the money and wealth of the world”.

The cabal which Kuwait’s UN Ambassador was referring to controls the JASON Society which, according to author William Cooper’s book Behold a Pale Horse, emerged from a 1952 alliance between Europe’s Black Nobility, the Illuminati and the Vatican. The JASON Society is also known as The Order of the Quest, the exact name of the Afghan Roshaniya “all-seeing ones”. The power structure for JASON is recruited from Skull & Bones, Scroll & Key, Britain’s Group of Oxford and the German Thule Society. JASON has close ties to the Trilateral Commission and the CFR. Its name comes from the story of Jason and the Golden Fleece, which denotes a search for truth.

President Eisenhower commissioned JASON to investigate the UFO question. Many of the group’s top scientists came from the Manhattan Project which developed the atomic bomb. The group was behind the advent of submarine warfare and President Reagan’s Star Wars initiative. JASON is the driving force behind secret US military technology being developed at places like Area 51 near Groom Lake, Nevada.

Cooper, a former Naval Intelligence officer, states that JASON scientists have come to the conclusion that the greenhouse effect may actually lead to a new Ice Age. The Pentagon Papers revealed that JASON was behind an electromagnetic barrier placed over the DMZ (demilitarized zone) during the Vietnam War. JASON, through the Black Nobility, serves the Bilderberger Group, whose Policy Committee, at its first known meeting in 1954, endorsed a JASON document titled, Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars. Research for the document was done at the Rockefeller Foundation’s Harvard Economic Research Project. What follows are excerpts of the document, which Cooper claims to have had in his possession:

“This publication marks the 25th anniversary of the Third World War, called the ‘Quiet War’, being conducted using subjective biological warfare...implying extensive objectives of social control and destruction of human life, i.e., slavery and genocide...dominance revolved around the subject of energy sciences...bookkeeping can be made king if the public can be kept ignorant of the methodology...it was agreed that a nation or world of people who will not use their intelligence are no better than animals...Such people are beasts of burden and steaks on the table by choice and consent...consequently ...it was decided to privately wage a quiet war...shifting the natural and social energy of the undisciplined and irresponsible many into the hands of the self-disciplined, responsible and worthy few.

In order to achieve a totally predictable economy, the low-class elements of the society must be brought under total control, i.e., must be housebroken, trained and assigned a yoke...the lower class family unit must be disintegrated by the process of increasing preoccupation of the parents...The quality of education given to the lower class must be of the poorest sort...with such an initial handicap, even the bright lower class individuals have little hope of extricating themselves from their assigned lot in life. This form of slavery is essential to maintaining some measure of social order, peace and tranquility for the ruling upper class.

The public cannot comprehend this weapon, and therefore cannot believe they are being attacked and subdued. The general public...has become a herd of proliferating barbarians...a blight upon the face of the earth...it is possible to program computers...(to) bring about the complete control and subjugation of the public...the simplest form of economic amplifier is advertising. If a person is spoken to by a TV advertiser as if he were a 12-year-old, then...he will reach into his economic reservoir to buy that product...achieved by disengaging their minds...engaging their emotions...the more confusion, the more profit. Create problems, then offer solutions...keep the public entertainment below the 6th grade level...keep the public busy...back on the farm with the other animals...silent weapons technology is an outgrowth of a simple idea discovered, succinctly expressed and effectively applied by...

Mr. Mayer Amschel Rothschild...Rothschild discovered the missing passive component of economic theory known as economic inductance...That principle is ‘when you assume the appearance of power, people soon give it to you’...Rothschild discovered that currency or deposit loan accounts had the required appearance of power that could be used to induce people into surrendering their real wealth in exchange for a loan of promissory notes (paper money).

Mr. Rothschild loaned his promissory notes to individuals and governments. Then he would make money scarce, tighten control of the system, and collect collateral through the obligation of contracts (debt)...The pressures could be used to ignite war. Then he would control the availability of currency to determine who would win the war. That government which gave him control of its economic system got his support...balanced by the negation of population (genocide)...war is therefore the balancing of the system by killing the true creditors...the politicians are publicly hired hit men that justify the act (of war)...take control of the world by the use of economic silent weapons in the form of ‘quiet warfare’ and reduce economic inductance of the world to a safe level by the process of benevolent slavery and genocide...if the lower classes can be postponed long enough, the elite can achieve energy dominance... the ‘Presidential’ level of commander-in-chief is shared by the international bankers.”

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com