This past June Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first trip to North Korea in 24 years. Afterwards he travelled to Hanoi, Vietnam where he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a historic agreement bringing the countries closer together than ever before.

Last Friday Putin landed in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan where he signed another historic agreement, this time with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Already the two countries have a de facto military alliance in the Middle East region. They, along with Hezbollah, have defended Syria’s socialist President Bashar al-Assad against Western-manufactured Daesh terrorists.

Last month the Times of Israel reported that Iran was even brokering talks between Russia and Yemen’s revolutionary Houthi government whereby Russia would provide the Houthis with Yakont anti-ship missiles.

Yesterday the North Korean military blew up all roads leading to the DMZ with South Korea after Seoul sent drones over Pyongyang which dropped propaganda leaflets on the city. Meanwhile Ukrainian intelligence is reporting that 3,000 North Korean troops have been sent to fight with Russia in the Donbass.

At the same time yesterday China sent a record number of fighter jets and other military aircraft towards Taiwan in a large military drill. In 25 hours Taiwan detected 153 Chinese aircraft surrounding the island.

On Sunday, in a de facto acknowledgment that many Iranian ballistic missiles did indeed find their targets during Operation True Promise II on October 1st, the US announced that it would send a Terminal High Altitude Aerial Defense (THAAD) battery to Israel, along with 100 US troops to operate the system. According to Brown University's Costs of War project, the US has now spent $18 billion arming the Israeli genocide in Gaza since it began 1 year ago.

By Monday the Iranians were quick to announce on the state-run Press TV that they have yet more advanced Keibar Shekan-2 ballistic missiles that will be able to evade the THAAD anti-missile battery due to their ability to glide a long distance at low altitude.

It was a low-altitude drone that Hezbollah fired into central Israel Sunday night killing four soldiers from the elite Golani brigade and injuring 60 more at a military base near Binyamina. And Iran continues to reiterate that any Israeli strike on their country will be met with a “crushing response”.

But the American political class, drunk with phony “exceptionalism”, their brains thoroughly fried by 5G and social media, continue to almost unanimously support the despotic regimes in Ukraine and Israel at the behest of their City of London handlers. No election will change that.

A growing global resistance to the blatant Anglo-American hegemony which has marked the post-WWII era now threatens the ruling bloodline’s Blackrock/Vanguard/SERCO parasite capitalist scheme. And it looks like they are willing to go to WWIII to try and save it. But the outcome may not be as certain as the last two times around.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.