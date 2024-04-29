Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 2: Slow Loris

Accompanying my wife and me on our journey to the Paha Sapa stronghold was a giant cat named Slow Loris. We went rock to rock, from the ground-down ancient limestone respite of the Missouri Ozarks to the oft-pulverized and even older granite spires of the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Less than a year after we moved into our Ozarks redoubt, a mamma cat we named Boots spent a couple of days sussing us out before bringing two of her kittens onto our front porch. Half-starved and ragged, Boots eventually decided we were the ones who should look after them. We named these two male kittens Harvey Wall Banger and Silent Bob for reasons that were immediately obvious.

That night at 2:00 AM we were awakened by the cry of a kitten on our back porch. I turned on the outside light expecting to see Bob or Harvey, only to catch a glimpse of a third kitten bolting for the woods. After spending the entire next day, and using Boots as bait, we finally persuaded this third more leery kitten to come into the front porch fold. His name, for even more obvious reasons, would be Slow Loris.

Shortly after we neutered and wormed them all Boots took off, leaving her kittens to be raised by us. When the chill of fall came we caved in and let them in the house at night. Soon they were spending most of their days there as well. And for the next five years we became a family.

They were loved equally and each was unique in personality, laying bare the Crown lie that who we are is simply the result of either nature or nurture. Though they all had the same genetics and were raised in the same environment, their spirits were all so very different. They each had their own unique soul and unlike most humans in the current epoch, they allowed their souls to shine brightly for all to see. They were the most authentic and loving creatures I had ever encountered.

But from the time I first saw him fleeing the back porch light, there was something about Slow Loris that represented all the best this world can muster. He was the most suspicious and the most vulnerable at the same time. His skittish way around other humans was only surpassed by the affection he showered on his brothers and upon us. I told him he was my new role model. And I meant it. To this day he crawls up on our pillows every night and sleeps right beside our heads, purring us to sleep with gratitude and contentment.

I knew after a very short time that this was a very special creature, whose spirit had seen many things in lives already past. I also began to see how he was being constantly targeted for destruction by evil forces and that it would be my job to protect this little White Buffalo Calf from these forces of darkness that attempt to rule this world through the royal bloodline.

It took him two days to wake up from the anesthesia the veterinarian had given him when he got neutered. The vet later told me he had to give him an extra shot because he was so strong-willed.

Once, he was bitten by a copperhead and his foot swelled up to the size of an orange. We fed him endless amounts of peach yogurt and he got better. Another time while I was gone for a week campaigning for Bernie Sanders in Des Moines, Iowa, he tore a ligament jumping from a tree. We kept him in the house and massaged his leg and he eventually healed up.

Then one night at 3:00 AM I heard a blood-curdling cry in the yard. I ran out completely naked, knowing it was one of the boys. Slow Loris was being attacked from the air and I scared the attacker away. Loris was limping but alive. As I scooped him up to bring him inside, my mind said it was a great horned owl. But my soul said it was some alien force. And the more I learned about owls, it was probably both since the weirdos use owls as messengers. They sometimes use skunks as well. This is because the Crown and its secret societies operate under the cover of darkness and these are nocturnal animals. Indians will tell you that if you see an owl close by you should be on guard because something bad is about to happen. It’s not the owl’s fault. They are just the messenger.

After all the attacks on Slow Loris we were shocked when in early 2017 it was Harvey Wall Banger and Silent Bob who tragically died within five weeks of each other. Harvey was run over by a greasy hippie wannabe who should never have come to our house. I blamed myself. Bob succumbed to heartworm. He was the most independent of the bunch and had spent too many nights outside. Again, I blamed myself.

We were devastated. Death seemed to hang over the place and we decided it was time to go. Slow Loris was sad, too, and seemed to agree. So we put our 40-acre farm up for sale. Two years later we finally sold it and on a whim, we headed northwest for a new stronghold. After all his scrapes, it was Slow Loris who had survived to make the journey across the flat lands to the Black Hills of western South Dakota.

Much of the injustice and suffering in this world occurs due to haste. When people are in a hurry, they are captive to their “rational” mind – a construct created by the Crown to enslave humanity. The natural way to live involves living in the now and paying close attention to our surroundings. With the increase in screen time in recent years, the whole world seems to have attention deficit disorder. This lack of attentiveness has created a collective ignorance in the population, which is then celebrated by the Crown’s corporate media as “cool”.

But Slow Loris will have none of it. He is governed by only two rules: love and attentiveness to his pride (which is now just Jill and I) and to the natural world both of which are coupled with a great and very healthy skepticism of the intentions of all other humans. And whenever I get in a hurry, I look at Slow Loris and remember the profound message delivered to me by Crazy Horse.

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com