Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 24: Slow Loris Returns to the Land of Crazy Horse

The day we found out that we had finally sold our self-sufficient 40 acre farm in the Missouri Ozarks, we had no idea where we were going. We just knew we had to end our farming days, which had begun in Elmo, Montana, twenty-five years earlier. I had grown up farming and worked for other local farmers after my father was killed in a car accident in 1978. At age 55, I knew that if I didn’t do something different, my already ailing back would never recover.

Early on I saw the storm coming, which has now descended upon humanity. For this reason, we had chosen not to have children. And for this same reason, I had never used my Master’s Degree to become a cog in the Crown’s wage slave consumption wheel. We wanted to become self-sufficient and the only way to do this was to move to the country and buy land that we could work to produce or own food. I knew it wasn’t perfect, but it was the best option we had within the rigged system to stay human. So that’s what we did.

But I was tired of owning stolen land that I didn’t really own. And I was tired of settling for agriculture as the means to getting free. I had already known that it was the biggest mistake humanity had made when we ceased to be semi-nomadic hunter-gatherers and became sedentary agriculturalists.

This time Wakan Tanka intervened with a friendly nudge through my sister, Kari. She owned a cabin in the central Black

Hills that she rented out to tourists in the summer. Since it was November and the cabin was empty, she said we could stay there a while. We went with the sacred nudge and set out with our adopted son – and my role model – Slow Loris, to return to the land of Crazy Horse.

The forest road to my sister’s cabin was icy and I knew right away we couldn’t stay there for the winter. We decided we would find a place in either Hot Springs or Spearfish, instead. There was a tourist brochure on the coffee table at the cabin that described how both the Northern Cheyenne and the Lakota people would winter at Hot Springs, where they could soak in the naturally warm mineral waters while camping beside the steaming Fall River. I went with that nudge from Wakan Tanka, too.

After three nights at my sister’s cabin, we drove south into the southern Black Hills. We found a place to land that afternoon in Hot Springs. Our little cabin was two blocks from Evans Plunge, an indoor pool with steam room, hot tubs, and water slides, all fed by the famous natural hot springs. We bought a one-month pass and walked down the hill to the pool every day to start to heal our over-farmed bodies.

Towards the end of December, I saw an ad for a rental in Spearfish. Hot Springs had treated us very well, but it was a smaller town than Spearfish, which we had loved when we spent six months there in 2011. That time, we stayed at a weekly motel called the Royal Rest. The place was run by Dave Ovitz, a radical right-wing Constitutionalist. We argued and debated the nuances of left and right. In the end, we became very good friends.

I lost touch with Dave after we bought our farm in Missouri. But as I glanced at the ad for the Spearfish rental, I realized the contact number was Dave’s, which I still had. So I called him up. After catching up, he told me he had bought the Royal Rest, but that it had gotten pretty run down. He told me that he was also managing a place just outside city limits at the mouth of Spearfish Canyon.

I knew the place and remembered thinking what a nice location it was during our first stay in Spearfish. I told him to save us a room and that we would arrive on New Year’s Day, 2020. Wakan Tanka had nudged us again and we listened. On January 1st, we drove to the northern Black Hills and settled in Spearfish. We’ve been here for three years now.

Spearfish had expanded its trail system in our absence and the place we came to live was at a major crossroads. We can walk one block and be on a trail that heads out in three different directions. We bought some bikes and began hiking as many trails in the Black Hills as we could find. We got stronger and healthier.

I found a good chiropractor named, Scott Hourigan, who expanded on the therapeutic value of Hot Springs and straightened out my back. We felt we had taken the right fork. We were walking on the Good Red Road.

The news began to talk of a killer virus that had made its way to the US from China. By February, my WordPress Left Hook blog had been deleted, along with its millions of followers. Two weeks later, our bank account was frozen. It turned out that the bank was a subsidiary of the Crown’s General Electric conglomerate.

Every other state in the US declared a COVID state of emergency, giving them the right to restrict people’s movements. But my home state of South Dakota, led by Governor Kristi Noem, was the only one that refused to do this. Spearfish State Representative, Scott Odenbach, sponsored a bill that would ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And my new chiropractor, Scott Hourigan, led protests against those mandates in the state capital of Pierre.

Life through the “pandemic” was normal here. Walmart was the only business to require masks for entry. That lasted about a week, as hundreds of people, including myself, refused to wear one and walked right past the mask police and into the store. As much of the nation became enamored with the evil elf, Saint Fauci, people here were disgusted at the sight of his lying mouth opening.

With every passing day, it became clear why Wakan Tanka had nudged us to this place at this time. The stubborn common sense of the people of my home state soon wore off on governors in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Iowa, and Nebraska and rescinded their lockdowns. Canadian truckers joined the party and took on even more draconian vaccine mandates in their Commonwealth country.

In the spirit of Crazy Horse, we had shouted the wetiko down and freed the world’s people from martial law. Now we set out to expose the perpetrators. When we did, good things began to happen. Mossad agent Jeffrey Epstein, who funded numerous creepy high-tech projects at MIT was arrested for his pedophile ways. He was later “murdered” in prison before he could talk.

Epstein’s handler was MI-6 agent Ghislaine Maxwell, whose spy father Robert Maxwell had cavorted with the Windsors before mysteriously disappearing from his yacht in the Mediterranean, was indicted for her role in recruiting underage girls to be abused by the bloodline elite. It was revealed that both Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump had flown on Epstein’s corporate jet.

Within weeks of Maxwell’s indictment, her good friend Prince Andrew was forced to settle with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who had accused the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was seventeen years old as part of the Maxwell bloodline pedophile ring. He paid Giuffre $17 million and was stripped of his royal duties by Buckingham Palace. But he was quite noticeably never arrested.

Interestingly, the Duke of York had been implicated in the scandal in November 2019, just before the Crown venom was released upon humanity. In early 2020, Prince Harry announced that he and his wife Meghan Markle were leaving the royal family to live in the US. Their new series on Netflix has just been released. It talks about the racism that Meghan endured from the Crown. Who knows what else they will reveal.

With the commencement of its COVID-19 depopulation program, the Anunnaki royal bloodline made its choice. They came out of the closet and exposed themselves, hoping they could escape imminent economic collapse and increasing royal scrutiny while overwhelming people with their wicked deception and getting them to join their “woke” Satanic cult.

But the Crown has always underestimated humanity. They could never imagine the fortitude, integrity, and character of the human race because they do not have these traits. Rather than joining their cult, many human beings have chosen instead to heed the advice of Lakota warrior and medicine man, Crazy Horse.

Like any good hunter, they continue to encourage the bloodline to continue exposing itself from its lair until they can get a good enough shot. The prey has emerged from its dark hole, the shots are flying, the fur is flying, and we real human beings are settling in for a long war with these interplanetary interlopers. We don’t care if we live or die fighting this war. We just care that we win. It’s what Wakan Tanka demands of us.

Love is the nemesis of fear. And I for one love my planet and my people way too much to allow this abuse to continue. So, Hoka Hey! Onward towards the danger! For, as my neighbor and superhero Crazy Horse once said, “It is a good day to die”.

The bitter cold was followed by an amazing few days and nights of chinook winds. At 4:00 AM, we heard a “woosh”. Our shower pipes had unfrozen. My Florida moment had passed. The yard light came back on. A large, dangling branch on the ash tree out front, which had hung precariously close to our car, dropped harmlessly in the wind the day we went to Rapid for Thai food and a movie. Within a few days the chinook had melted most all of the snow.

That evening, I saw the deer crossing the road again as they headed up the hill for the night. This time, there were two younger bucks with them acting as sentinels. The old buck crossed with the does and was heading up the hill with them. He had done his time. I joined the young bucks in a triangle formation to watch for cars. Everyone crossed safely just before dusk.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

Books by Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com