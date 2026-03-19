The Israeli bombing of Iran’s South Pars gas field may well be seen by historians as the tactical mistake that turned Trump’s Zionist crusade against Iran into a much more dangerous regional or possibly world war, while also plunging the world into an energy crisis the likes we have never seen.

Pars is the world’s largest natural gas field, with Qatar controlling North Pars. The sharing of this field had led to closer relations between Qatar and Iran with the former even attempting to mediate the Israeli/Hamas war in Gaza.

But the owners of QatarEnergy LNG (formerly Qatar Gas) would rather own the entire gas field. They are ExxonMobil, Mitsui, Marubeni and Total. So they have tried to sabotage the warming of relations between the al-Thani monarchy that rules Qatar and Iran.

The Israeli bombing of South Pars led to the Iranians responding by bombing Ras Laffan industrial city, where the al-Thanis and their corporate patrons process and ship their North Pars natural gas. Qatar responded by declaring the Iranian ambassador persona non grata.

In a separate attack Iran badly damaged Saudi Arabia’s Samref refinery on the Red Sea. Samref is a joint venture between ARAMCO and ExxonMobil.

Ras Laffan signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Rotterdam in 2011 in a ceremony attending by Queen Beatrix. Rotterdam is a major oil trading hub where an extra $40 or so is tacked onto a barrel of oil by the Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley parasite crowd before it is shipped to another locale. Ras Laffan sustained major damage yesterday.

Despite all the other reasons that Crown Agent Trump has given for attacking Iran, it is really all about the Pars gas field. The Epstein cult wants the gas to be shipped north to Europe. The BRICS nations want it shipped to Iranian allies in Asia. A series of strategic pipelines are the key. Here is the story of one such pipeline and its pedophile owners.

(Excerpted from my book Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse Chapter 22: Rothschild’s Syria Oil Play)

In February 2013, guarded by its well-paid ISIS mercenaries, New Jersey-based Genie Energy was granted an oil exploration permit in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights of southern Syria.

On October 31, 2011, just as the City of London banking cartel was launching its war against duly-elected Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Genie was spun off from its parent IDT Telecom.

Genie was granted its license to drill in the Golan by the Israeli government in clear violation of the Annex to the Fourth Geneva Convention. It operates in the Golan via its Afek Israel Oil & Gas subsidiary.

Genie Oil President Efraim Eitam was instrumental in facilitating the Golan oil heist. He is a Brigadier General in the Israeli Defense Forces and a graduate of London’s Royal College of Defence Studies.

Eitam once stated, “We cannot be with all these Arabs and we cannot give up the land because we have already seen what they do there. Some of them may be able to stay under certain conditions but most of them will have to go.”

Eitam’s bosses are an even more interesting bunch of barbarians.

Genie Energy’s strategic advisory board includes Royal Dutch/Shell owner Lord Jacob Rothschild, former US Vice-President Dick Cheney, Newscorp (Fox News & Wall Street Journal) Chairman Rupert Murdoch, former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, former US Energy Secretary Bill Richardson, former CIA Director & Dyncorp insider James Woolsey & former Louisiana Senator Mary Landrieu.

All are investors in Genie as well.

A leaked CIA document from 1983 reveals the Rothschild plan for Syria. The document, written by CIA officer Graham Fuller, argues that the West should, “bring real muscle to bear against Syria” by toppling then-Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, replacing him with a pro-banker puppet, and cutting Syria’s weapons supply line from Russia.

This would then pave the way for a City of London-controlled oil & gas pipeline which would originate in Qatar. Exxon Mobil owns a big chunk of Qatar Gas, whose North Pars offshore gas field contains more natural gas than any other field in the world. This explains now-former Secretary of State and long-time Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson’s tilt towards Qatar in their ongoing dispute with the Saudis.

The pipeline is to run north through Bahrain, Saudi Arabia & Jordan before crossing Syria and entering Turkey on its way to Europe. Such a huge volume of gas would help the bankers end Russia’s Gazprom stranglehold on natural gas imports into Europe.

Russia, Iran, Iraq & Syria are promoting quite a different route which would originate in the adjacent South Pars Persian Gulf gas field owned by Iran. The pipeline would run north across Iran, then west across Iraq and Syria to the port of Homs, where it would be either piped under the Mediterranean Sea or shipped by tanker to Europe.

Even before 1983, Western intelligence agencies had backed Syria’s Muslim Brotherhood in a clandestine war to remove the elder Assad.

The Muslim Brotherhood Subsidiar y

Dean Henderson July 11, 2023

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In 1982 Muslim Brotherhood took control of the city of Hama, before being bombarded into submission by Assad’s air force. Membership in the Muslim Brotherhood is punishable by death in Syria because the ruling Baath Party stresses unity and the Brotherhood has always worked with its Freemason “brothers” in London to sew division in nationalist Arab nations.

With Genie Oil drilling in the occupied Golan and the race to build a City of London-controlled pipeline continuing apace, one can be sure that despite the upper hand which Assad and his Russian, Iranian and Hezbollah backers have gained in the Syrian war of late, Rothschild and his minions will be serving up more pretexts to keep President Trump fighting for their empire in Syria.

And now in Iran.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com