Excerpted from Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 19: Tech Addiction & The Illuminati Agenda

In a January 2018 open letter, the two largest investors in Apple – Jana Partners & The California State Teachers Retirement System – called on the tech giant to take a serious look at how increased screen time is affecting and addicting children to technology.

The letter said, “Apple can play a defining role in signaling to the industry that paying special attention to the health and development of the next generation is both good business and the right thing to do.”

While a handful of commentators including myself have railed against the dangers of a world operating in “augmented reality” mode, could this letter be a bellwether towards a quantum leap in societal awareness as to the dangers of technological addiction on a mass scale?

Let’s hope so.

With CERN opening Pandora’s box in its arrogant quest for the “God particle”, increasingly powerful cell phone towers to broadcast CERN-generated dark matter, and demonic “pay with your face” portals in the hands of every nearly every American – child and adult alike – we are at a spiritual crossroads on planet earth.

Illuminati programming on both TV and the Internet is coming out in the open. The very end of the latest Taco Bell commercial contains a tacit admission of the secret societies’ existence.

On November 13 the FDA approved the first-ever micro-chipped prescription drug. Abilify MyCite contains a “digital ingestion tacking system”, which will record whether or not the patient took his/her medication.

The Illuminati end game is nigh. And technology is their spearhead.

Ironically, it is disCERNment that now becomes paramount, as the Illuminati media step up their deception as to who are the angels and who are the demons. And social media is their favorite venue.

In November former Facebook president Sean Parker stated of the social media platform, “God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.”

Another top former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya stated the obvious solution, “I can control my decision, which is that I don’t use that shit. I can control my kids’ decisions, which is that they’re not allowed to use that shit.”

Those who choose to remain addicted to their cell phones, tablets and laptops act as electrical conduits in opening demonic lynch mob portals which bring increased hatred, division, death and destruction to this earth.

Those who go back to talking to animals, trees, Father Sky and Mother Earth will see the deception, seek to reunify the people and become enemies of the Satanic state.

It’s pretty simple. And that’s precisely where God can be found.

