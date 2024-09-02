(Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers, Chapter 20: 911)

The Secret Handshake

The Eight Families banking cartel and their Four Horsemen progeny find Islamic fundamentalism quite compatible with the global monopoly capitalism from which they derive their immense wealth. Both ideologies advocate centralized control, intolerance of opposition, rule by decree and a return to feudalistic rule by monarchy. They share common enemies in nationalism and socialism, which seek to redistribute ill-gotten wealth and power.

Throughout history the Illuminati bankers have created Islamist provocateurs to terrorize popular nationalist movements that aimed to wrest control over their nations from the bankers’ IMF/World Bank program of global domination. The most recent examples of this are playing out in both Libya and Syria. But this is an ancient alliance.

The Knights Templar worked with the Muslim Brotherhood Assassins to carry out Crusade-era plots against Saracen Muslim nationalists. The founder of the Assassins was Hasan bin Sabah, who shares names with the Kuwaiti ruling Hashemite clan. The latter had been employed by the British to repel the Turks from the oil-rich Persian Gulf region by the end of the 18th Century.

After WWII CIA Director Allen Dulles – cousin of the Rockefellers – cut a deal with the Muslim Brotherhood-Benoist-Mechin – whose power center lies within the Wahhabist House of Saud. The deal was cut in Lausanne, Switzerland – home to Otto Skorzeny’s Nazi International – and furthered CIA MK-ULTRA mind control efforts via Muslim Brotherhood knowledge of the mind-controlled Assassins. (1)

The Eight Families and their surrogate intelligence agencies backed Islamic fundamentalists during the CIA overthrow of the leftist Sukarno government in Indonesia in 1964. [2] When the Shah of Iran was deposed, the CIA and British intelligence provided fundamentalist Ayatollah Khomeini with a list of leftist Tudeh Party leaders whom they wished exterminated. In Afghanistan the CIA launched its biggest covert operation since Vietnam, a $3.8 billion campaign which backed Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s Hezbi-i Isbmi acid-throwing extremists in their proxy war against a succession of socialist governments in Kabul. These Frankensteins were then deployed throughout Central Asia and the Balkans to terrorize governments unfriendly to Four Horsemen and Eight Families hegemony.

Israeli Mossad used the fundamentalist Hamas as a fifth column against the nationalistic Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and has funded Egyptian Islamic Jihad along with fundamentalists in Jordan. [3] Former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat – a staunch banker ally – encouraged Islamists in his country as a counterbalance to pro-Nasser leftist groups. CIA-backed Islamists in Somalia tore that country apart for Big Oil. The House of Saud finances most of these efforts.

In 1996, according to the London Observer, British MI6 used al Qaeda operatives in Libya in an attempt to assassinate nationalist President Muammar Gaddafi.

Osama bin Laden supervised the building of CIA terrorist training camps at Khost and held accounts at BCCI. He did so as an emissary of the Muslim Brotherhood House of Saud, once stating, “To counter these atheist Russians, the Saudis chose me as their representative in Afghanistan. I set up my first camp where these volunteers were trained by Pakistani and American officers. The weapons were supplied by the Americans, the money by the Saudis.”[4]

Is it any wonder that 15 of the 19 hijackers on 911 were Saudi? Or that 24 members of the bin Laden family were allowed to fly on private jets to a “secret assembly point in Texas” shortly after 911, when all other air traffic in the US was grounded, so that the family could evacuate to Saudi Arabia. Raytheon even provided a jet which carried Saudi royals from Tampa to Lexington, KY. No Saudis were held for questioning by the FBI. On the evening of 911, Saudi Prince Bandar – House of Saud point man in funding CIA covert operations for decades – stood smoking a cigar on the White House balcony alongside President Bush. [5]

Agha Khan is the spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, whose modern-day tentacles include the House of Saud, Hamas, Egyptian Islamic Jihad, the Shi’ite Ismaili sect, Louis Farrakhan’s Muslim Brotherhood and al Qaeda. The House of Saud serves as financier to all of these neo-Crusaders. According to David Icke, the Aga Khan Foundation is owned by Crown Agency – a British House of Windsor subsidiary.

In his book The Robot’s Rebellion, Icke says the Illuminati banking families and Islamists share roots that precede even Crusade-era secret societies. The GCC monarchs are descendents of the Hashemites who employed secret societies such as the Karmathites, the Druses, the Brotherhood of the Nine and the Assassins to carry out their political skullduggery. These Muslim secret societies’ power center was the Grand Lodge of Cairo, which was run by the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood – like the Illuminati bankers – descends from the Brotherhood of the Snake, which oversaw the slave-labor construction of the Egyptian pyramids – possibly overseen by Annunaki Serpent Kings. Illuminati spiritual father King Solomon frequented the same Grand Lodge of Cairo as the Muslim Brotherhood. [6]

The Eight Families emerged from a tangle of secret societies – Freemasons, Knights Templar, Teutonic Knights, Rosicrucians, Cabalist Order of Melchizedek, Knights of Malta and Knights of St. John’s Jerusalem. These groups also descend from the Sumerian and Egyptian Brotherhood of the Snake, later carrying out the political machinations of the Genoese banking families who funded the expansion of the Roman Empire and who now control the City of London.

The fortunes of the Muslim Brotherhood House of Saud became intertwined with those of the Illuminati when ARAMCO discovered oil in the Kingdom in 1938. From this moment forward the old Crusader pals reunited, working together to control the world using oil as their centerpiece. While the House of Saud represents the Muslim Brotherhood, the Saudi branch of Freemasonry is concentrated among ARAMCO executives and the SAMA “White Father” bankers. Other Gulf State Hashemite rulers were cut into the Illuminati/Muslim Brotherhood global petro-hegemony scheme in 1981 with the formation of the GCC.

In late November 2002 Newsweek reporter Michael Isakoff broke a story revealing that Princess Haifa – wife of Saudi Ambassador Prince Bandar – had written checks to two Saudi intermediaries, who delivered the proceeds to two of the alleged 911 hijackers. Within days of the revelations, the two Saudis were allowed to leave the US before a credible investigation of the money trail had even gotten underway. Senator Joseph Lieberman (D-CT) accused the Bush Administration of protecting the House of Saud by blocking a meaningful investigation into Saudi involvement in 911. Leaders of a Joint Congressional Task Force investigating 911 accused both the FBI and CIA of withholding classified documents from their probe.

It was Bandar who twenty years earlier had personally donated $20 million to the Nicaraguan contras. Were his wife and the other wealthy Saudis with whom the al Qaeda money trail was intertwined, simply playing the same paymaster role the Saudis have played for the CIA for decades?

The Masterminds

Ex-Naval Intelligence officer William Cooper – author of Behold a Pale Horse – did a radio talk show in Phoenix in October 2001. Cooper lost both his legs when he was run off the road after exposing various elements of Illuminati plans for a New World Order. Now he suggested CIA and Israeli Mossad involvement in 911, naming Mossad operative Josie Hadas as the handler of the Arab patsies involved in the hijackings. Internet and cable feeds from the broadcast were immediately cut. A few days later Cooper was gunned down at 1:00 AM in his home by Maricopa County deputies. [7]

While Bush propagandists hammered home the “Arab terrorist” thesis, serving up photos of 911 “hijackers” within hours and conveniently “finding” Mohamed Atta's passport in the WTC rubble, several US agencies were quietly tracking down leads concerning Mossad spy rings active in the US on and since 911.

Israelis were detained in Detroit, Albuquerque and an unnamed West Coast city. A Ryder truck full of Israelis was caught casing Whidbey Island Naval Station in Washington. According to a May 13, 2002 Fox News report, the truck tested positive for TNT and RDX military-grade explosives. US intelligence also investigated a mysterious ring of “Israeli art students” who had infiltrated US law enforcement facilities and military bases over the past two years.

In early 2002 a group of Israelis was stopped in a Philadelphia suburb in a truck containing surveillance footage of the Sears Tower in Chicago. On 911 a group of five Israelis were detained in Hoboken, NJ for suspicious behavior. [8] The Jewish weekly Forward fingered them as Mossad agents. ABC News reported in June 2002 that a woman with an apartment near ground zero witnessed several Israelis in a white van videotaping the planes as they hit the WTC and celebrating the event.

Der Spiegel reported that a group of Mossad agents had rented an apartment near the one used by alleged 911 hijackers Mohammed Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi in Hollywood, FL just prior to 911. The Israelis conducted round-the-clock surveillance on the flight schools where Atta and al-Shehhi trained and neglected to inform US intelligence of their presence or of their activities.

Was Osama bin Laden working for Mossad or the CIA – as University of Ottawa Economics Professor Michel Chossudovsky has stated? According to John Trochmann of the Militia of Montana, bin Laden carried a “CIA-issue RC 58 Harris satellite phone” and his family was a primary backer of the CIA’s Iridium satellite tracking consortium. Did elements of the CIA and Mossad deploy 19 modern-day mind-controlled Assassins, of which 15 just happened to be from the Muslim Brotherhood Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – whose point man in funding the Afghan mujahadeen, which constitute the core of al Qaeda, was CIA agent Osama bin Laden?

What did 911 fall guy Zacarias Moussaoui mean when he told the judge at his July 25, 2002 arraignment that he was not involved in 911, but that the US government had another person in custody who was involved and that “the government knew all about 911 plans” before the tragedy took place? Why did the CIA refuse to hand over a key al Qaeda operative to the Mousaui prosecution? What don’t they want him to tell the court?

When Osama bin Laden died is irrelevant. What matters is that he died. Dead men don’t talk.

Did the CIA – using its Carlyle Group channel headed by ex-CIA Director George Bush – hatch this brutal attack to further insert US forces into Central Asia to protect the Four Horsemen Caspian Sea black goldmine, giving Israeli butchers another pretext in their occupation of Palestinian lands and promoting a new Clash of Civilizations WWIII Crusade against pesky nationalist Muslims – beginning with an invasion of oil-rich Iraq? What of the timing of the bin Laden family investments via Carlyle? Was Osama really the black sheep of the bin Laden family?

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, the CIA met with Osama bin Laden on numerous occasions in the months before 911. In July 2001 bin Laden underwent kidney treatment at the American Hospital in Dubai, where he was visited frequently by a CIA agent. He was also visited regularly by his Saudi extended family, who apparently had not disowned Osama as Western media had us believe.

According to the Washington Post, Qazi Hussein Ahmed – leader of the Pakistan-based Jamaat-i-Islami, which helped create the Taliban – visited CIA at Langley in July 2001. Why, the Village Voice queried, was Taliban leader Mullah Mohammed Omar’s emissary to Washington Rahmatullah Hashemi rebuffed by the Bush State Department when he promised in summer 2001 to hold onto bin Laden until the CIA could apprehend him? Why, Vanity Fair asked, had the CIA turned down an earlier offer from Sudan?

Newsweek wondered why top-ranking Pentagon officials suddenly canceled flight plans for September 10th? The Wall Street Journal questioned the timing of Saudi Defense Minister Prince Sultan’s canceling of a mid-September trip to Japan and wondered why Saudi Intelligence Prince Turki al-Faisal – who was especially cozy with the Taliban and who met with Osama bin Laden regularly – suddenly resigned his post of 25 years on August 31, 2001?

While Unocal adviser and Afghan President Hamid Karzai huddled with Unocal official and Bush Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, US Ambassador to Pakistan Wendy Chamberlain busied herself meeting with Pakistan’s Oil Minister Usman Aminuddin and her Saudi counterparts to plan the new Turkmenistan-Indian Ocean trans-Afghan pipeline. In 2005 Unocal was bought by Chevron Texaco, assuring Four Horsemen control over the recently completed pipeline.

On November 28, 2001 the Bush White House quietly celebrated the official opening of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline – the Four Horsemen-owned, Bechtel-built, Mossad-guarded pipeline through Turkey to the Black Sea. Bush stated, “The CPC project also advances my Administration’s energy policy by developing a network of pipelines that includes Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Supsa and Baku-Novorossiysk.”

Bush’s closest confidant at the White House was said to be Condoleezza Rice, who sat on Chevron’s board before becoming a Stanford University expert on Central Asia and Kazakhstan. Did Bush bring Rice on board knowing US troops would soon headed to Central Asia? Was it mere coincidence that Uzbekistan – which Trilateral Commission founder and BP Amoco board member Brzezinski identified as the key country in his global chess game – was suddenly receiving US bases? Why did US military exercises begin in the region months before 911?

The Guardian of London reported that US Army Rangers were training in Afghan neighbor Kyrgyzstan in the summer of 2001. There were Montana media reports of Uzbek and Tajik troops training in Alaska and Montana prior to 911. In early September 2001 the British deployed thousands of troops to Oman under the guise of Operation Swift Sword, while the US sent 17,000 troops to Egypt, ostensibly to take part in Operation Bright Star. Were these forward troops deployed in anticipation of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq?

A July 2001 meeting in Berlin attended by former US Ambassador to Pakistan Tom Simmons, former Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Karl Inderfurth and former State Department South Asian expert Lee Coldren included Russian and Pakistani intelligence officials. The US delegation informed their Pakistani and Russian counterparts of US plans to bomb Afghanistan come October 2001. [9]

Canadian Vision Television discussed the US Central Asian agenda on its January 28, 2002 program Insight Media File, which suggested CIA involvement in the 911 attacks. US Naval Intelligence Officer Lt. Delmart Vreeland had alerted Canadian authorities to the possibility of terror attacks on the US and Canada. Vreeland was en route to Russia and China to retrieve documents relating to Russian and Chinese responses to the US missile defense program.

Vreeland was detained by Canadian authorities and jailed. His 8-11-01 prison letter specifically mentions the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, the White House, the Sears Tower, the Royal Bank of Canada and the Ottawa Parliament as possible terrorist targets in the “days ahead”. His letter said the plan was to, “Let one happen. Stop the rest.” The letter was admitted as evidence for the defense by a Canadian court. The US Defense Department has confirmed Vreeland’s rank. [10]

Despite Vreeland’s warning and those of numerous governments around the world, on 911 the Air Force National Guard was ordered to stand down from standard procedure of intercepting any plane that strays from its designed flight path, much less jumbo jets flying towards the World Trade Center and Pentagon. While much political hay was made by Bush cronies about last-ditch failed attempts to scramble fighters to shoot down the planes, the fact is that fighters should have automatically intercepted those planes.

Someone in the Executive Branch had to have ordered those planes to stand down. Even when token jets were scrambled, they flew from Otis Air National Guard Base in Falmouth, MA and Langley Air Base in Hampton, VA. Meanwhile two combat-ready squadrons – the 121st Fighter Squadron of the 113th Fighter Wing and the 321st Marine Fighter Attack Squadron – sat grounded at Andrews Air Force Base, a mere fifteen miles from the Pentagon.

According to an August 22, 2002 AP story a “top US intelligence agency was planning an exercise last September 11th in which an errant aircraft would crash into one of its buildings”. The Washington Post reported on September 16, 2001 that American Flight 77, which allegedly crashed into the Pentagon, was piloted by Charles Burlingame, whose previous job was as F-4 fighter pilot for the US Navy. In this capacity Burlingame drafted an emergency response plan to the crashing of a plane into the Pentagon. The morning Burlingame’s plane apparently did just that, Pentagon medic Matt Rosenberg was studying Burlingame’s draft in Corridor 8 of the building.

Dick Cheney would have been in charge of the planned 911 “exercise”, since on May 8, 2001 he was named to head the Office of Domestic Preparedness (ODP), which would identify US vulnerabilities to domestic terrorism. Cheney’s ODP was running four different exercises on 911: Operation Northern Guardian, Operation Vigilant Guardian, Operation Vigilant Warrior and Operation Northern Vigilance.

The latter removed most fighter jets from the East Coast and sent them to Canada and Alaska. The first two simulated hijackings of commercial airliners in the Northeast. The third may have been the strike component. NORAD was briefed to expect these exercises. That morning their radars showed twenty-two hijacked planes. [11] They didn't know which ones were hijacked and which ones were part of the “exercise”.

On September 10, 2001 members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees leaked a memo alleged lead hijacker Mohammed Atta sent to the man US intelligence deems the mastermind of 911 – Khalid Sheikh Mohammad. The memo used language which one would associate with a military exercise, stating that “the match is about to begin. Tomorrow is ‘zero hour’.” Cheney was outraged that the memo was leaked and ordered the FBI to investigate members of the Congressional committees. All information regarding Khalid Sheikh Mohammad remains classified.

The End of the American Empire

There has been a well-founded notion since America’s inception that the European Rothschild-led Illuminati bankers have sought to bring America to its knees, overturn the American Revolution and return it to the fold of the Crown of England – whose power is derived from oligarchical remnants of the Roman Empire

This medieval rollback could be easily accomplished through the mere withdrawal of Eight Families funding of America’s $14 trillion debt, which has mostly accrued owing to the US military’s role as mercenary praetorian guard of the Illuminati global empire. Coupled with a devastating US military defeat, America could be brought to its knees.

On August 15, 1871 Sovereign Grand Commander of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry General Albert Pike wrote a letter to Italian P-1 33rd Degree Grand Commander and Mafia founder Giuseppe Mazzini. In the letter Pike talked of a Brotherhood plan for three World Wars. The first, he said, would destroy czarist Russia and create a Communist “bogeyman” which the bankers could employ to justify their foreign interventions around the world. The second, Pike said, would be used to create Israel, which would become a mercenary force for the international bankers, protecting oil interests for Rothschild and Rockefeller combines.

The Third World War, stated Pike’s letter, would pit Arabs against Zionists, and would culminate in a New World Order completely controlled by the international bankers and their secret societies. Pike described the events that would unfold as pretext for WWIII, “We must provoke a social cataclysm which in all its horror...everywhere, the citizens obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries...will receive the true light through...the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out into public view.”[12]

A group of commercial airline pilots, many of them Vietnam veterans, met in the aftermath of 911 to discuss the logistical aspects of the tragedy. They concluded overwhelmingly that the three Arabs who supposedly flew the jumbo jets into the WTC and the Pentagon could absolutely not have done so with the limited flight simulator experience they received at US flight schools. The group found it odd that the transponders on the planes had all been turned off, since this would serve no purpose if the Arabs were in control of the planes. The group came to believe that the planes’ flight paths were programmed by AWAC surveillance planes flying off the Atlantic coast.

This fly by wire technology has existed for decades and is employed on drone CIA Predator spy planes. During WWII the US used the technology to fly unmanned drones into Japanese tunnels in the Pacific to destroy arms caches. The openings of these tunnels were only 20-30 feet in diameter. Modern fly by wire systems such as Global Hawk, Home Run Tech and Black Star are much more advanced.

The commercial pilots said this accounts for the transponders being turned off, since this is necessary to hand over manual control of an aircraft to computerized AWACS, which then fly the plane by remote control. This would also account for the pinpoint accuracy of the attacks, which had to have been calibrated using engineering specifications to have brought down the WTC towers, in tandem with pre-set explosives attached to the elevator shafts.

In this scenario, long-time CIA Islamist Assassins were put up to hijacking the planes by their Mossad handlers for deniability and anti-Arab propaganda purposes. The hijackers would have known nothing of the plans to crash the planes into the Pentagon and Twin Towers. This was where the AWACS took control of the operation. To this day there has been no evidence presented that the Arabs were actually in the cockpits of those jets.

The only countries – other than the US – who possess this remote electronic capability are Israel, Russia, China and the UK. Did Israeli Mossad and British MI6 perpetrate 911 as part of an ongoing counter-revolutionary master plan to bring down the US? Did the orders come from Buckingham Palace?

Could a new global financial/military alliance – organized by the Eight Families – be emerging? Were Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered paymasters for this alliance? Deutsche Bank founder Dr. Hermann Josef Abs was a leading banker to the Nazis and remained the bank’s Honorary Chairman until his 1994 death. [13] When Deutsche Bank bought Banker’s Trust ownership of the Four Horsemen shifted to the Bohn Warburg combine that financed Hitler. Deutsche Bank quickly became the world’s largest bank.

The launch of the euro a few months later represented a serious challenge to the US dollar as world reserve currency. In 2002 the dollar began to weaken dramatically. In August 2002 Russia and China conducted another round of joint military exercises, just as Bush was beating the drums of war over Iraq. France increasingly backed Russian and Chinese positions in the UN Security Council. As the US veered left and voted in President Barack Obama, a majority of European countries began voting in far-right presidents.

Did the Nazi International Illuminati bankers bait the US into a Central Asian ring of fire surrounded by China, Russia and India – who recently formed the G-3 coalition as counterweight to US global hegemony”? Is Pakistan – home to the Crown Agency-owned Aga Khan Foundation, creator of the Taliban, comforter to Osama bin Laden and paymaster to Mohammed Atta – the fuse to WWIII?

In June 2001 a female Russian doctor stated in a Pravda column that the US would be subject to a massive terrorist attack in late August 2001. She was then asked what she believed was coming next. She suggested selling dollars and buying Russian rubles, saying that the secret group behind 911 was the most powerful force in the world, worth over $300 trillion. She said this group would soon “strike America in the back” while it was down and that the next shoe to drop would be the decimation of the US economy, which she predicted would begin in 2002. [14]

The NASDAQ crash, a plummeting dollar and the massive housing bust have proven her right again. This “secret group” could only be the Illuminati Rothschild-led Eight Families.

Cecil Rhodes – the Rothschild protégé who founded the Business Roundtable in the early 20th century – wrote his last will and testament in 1877. Rhodes’ will was implemented through the establishment of the Royal Institute for International Affairs in London. Its sister group in the US is the Council on Foreign Relations. Rhodes founded the Standard Chartered Bank, whose UAE Dubai branch supplied 911 hijackers with the funds needed to carry out the attack.

Rhodes last will and testament aspired, “to establish a trust, to and for the establishment and promotion and development of a secret society, the true aim and object whereof shall be the extension of British rule throughout the world...and the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British Empire.”[15]

