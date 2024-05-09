Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 4: The Anunnaki Bloodline: From Sumeria To Egypt

While many of the Anunnaki bloodline became the Egyptian pharaohs, another branch headed north to the Caucasus Mountains between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea from what is now Sochi, Russia, to Baku, Azerbaijan. These Khazarian people called themselves Ashkenazi Jews, though they were actually Anunnaki pagans. They took over trade routes into Asia, especially the ancient Silk Road and introduced Yiddish as the secret language of the Silk Road trade, which involved much slavery and human trafficking.

However, these “Ashkenazi Jews” were actually the Babylonian Radhanite bankers who had usurped the name from Noah’s great-grandson, Ashkenon, as a religious cover for their Talmudic usury and to gain sympathy in their battle with Turkish and Mongol forces along this highly-strategic trade route.

One of these Khazarian families was the Baccarats, who later became the Bauer family, and who are currently known as the Rothschilds. The Baccarats later teamed up with the Venetian banking families to lend money for the formation of the Hanseatic League. They also lent money to the various bloodline monarchs across Europe. They would become widely known as “court Jews” or Hofjuden.

Disguised as Jews, these Radhanite Frankish pagans could charge interest to their clients. After the Protestant Reformation and an easing of usury laws, some of these families converted to Christianity. Meanwhile, some of the court Jews, such as the Rothschilds, intermarried with the bloodline and became royalty themselves.

Back in Egypt, the Anunnaki pharaohs busied themselves enslaving the local populations to build pyramids that, to this day, symbolize their operational plan to enslave humanity. The pyramids built at Giza, using slave labor and some sort of anti-gravity technology, are a reminder to earth’s human population of the top-down command structure of the royal bloodline. A few at the top control the masses at the bottom. For each level up the pyramid one goes, the corruption, nepotism, and material wealth grows greater.

This is why the United States Federal Reserve, which is largely owned by eight families: Rockefeller, Rothschild, Kuhn Loeb, Goldman Sachs, Warburg, Lehman/Oppenheimer, Israel Moses Seif, and Lazard, adopted the pyramid symbolism used on its US $1 note. The Fed is a private banking cartel, not a government agency, as laid out in my 2014 book, The Federal Reserve Cartel.

Much of this symbolism can also be found in Freemasonry. In Scottish Rite Freemasonry, by far the most powerful branch, with York Rite being the other, there are 33 levels. This symbolizes the human backbone, which contains 33 vertebrae. Once a Freemason attains the 33rd degree, he is then eligible to become a member of the Illuminati. This will only happen if he is, by this time, very corrupt and willing to take part in heinous and sadistic rituals.

The Illuminati represents the head or brain of the human body. Members consider themselves more enlightened or illuminated than other humans, so they take it upon themselves to serve as the brains of the human race. The most powerful bankers, business leaders, military commanders, and politicians along with media, technology and defense executives are members of this “brain trust”.

Atop the Illuminati head sits the Crown, which does not even have to think. They simply live a life of leisure like any true owner of the planet would do, occasionally showing up in public to perform some meaningless but highly symbolic task, to remind us who is really in charge. I’ll get into the royal bloodline command structure in more detail later in this book.

The Israelites who were enslaved by the pharaohs to help build their pyramids were not the same people who inhabit Israel today. They were black tribal people, many of whose ancestors now reside in Ethiopia and other parts of north Africa. Jesus himself, who railed against the Anunnaki-introduced blood sacrifices in the temples of Jerusalem as well as against their practices of slavery and usury, was almost certainly a black man.

In 1945, a major discovery was unearthed near the north Egyptian town of Nag Hammadi. Thirteen leather-bound books were dug up by a local farmer. Written by Gnostics, the 52 treatises contained in the books became known as the Nag Hammadi Scrolls or The Gnostic Gospels.

Written in the Coptic language, the books contain the full Gospel of Thomas along with the writings of several other of Jesus’ apostles and some of the gospels of Jesus himself. They are currently housed at the Coptic Museum in Cairo. Two years later the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered at Qumran in Palestine.

Both scrolls discuss an intervention upon the earth by aliens and the Nag Hammadi Scrolls describe evil entities that the Gnostics referred to as Archons. Notice the root word “arch” again.

The Archons are described as “alien false king tyranny rulers” who controlled people through masks of deception. They ruled through “war and the use of high technology, including mind control and frequency implants”. The scrolls indicate that the perpetrators were both human and non-human but that the command structure was located in the Orion Constellation – where many researchers believe the Reptilian and Draconian alien races call home.

The Gnostics claim to have encountered these inorganic beings who feed off human psychic energy and see our planet as a resource for them to consume. Ronald Bernhard, a Dutch businessman turned Illuminati whistleblower, has talked about how the Freemason project in this world is to literally turn humans into batteries, ostensibly to power their royal Anunnaki bloodline controllers and their off-planet kin.

The last of the Egyptian pharaohs was Cleopatra VII, who was born in 69 BC. It was no coincidence that the Egyptian empire, then on the verge of bankruptcy, was about to collapse just as the Roman Empire was being born.

In fact, Cleopatra VII, the only Egyptian pharaoh who ever bothered to learn the Egyptian language, became a lover of Roman General Julius Caesar just as a revolution against the pharaohs began to rumble through the streets of Cairo. Huddled behind palace walls in the city, she gave birth to a son named Caesarion (son of Caesar), then fled across the Mediterranean to Rome as the revolutionaries closed in, only to return to Egypt after Caesar was assassinated in 44 BC.

It was also no coincidence that the Library at Alexandria, considered the most comprehensive source for ancient history scholars of the time, was burned to the ground as the Egyptian pharaohs gave way to the Roman emperors. Most scholars believe it was Julius Caesar himself who was responsible for having the library destroyed.

It makes sense. If you were part of a secret extraterrestrial royal bloodline that was about to move its power center from the Middle East across the Mediterranean Sea and into southern Europe, you would want to destroy all evidence that you were the very same bloodline that landed and ruled Sumeria and Babylon before conquering Egypt.

ROYAL BLOODLINE WETIKO & THE GREAT REMEMBERING

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

