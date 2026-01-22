The Anunnaki Bloodline: From Sumeria To Egypt: Part I
1-22-26
(Excerpted from Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering Chapter 4: The Anunnaki Bloodline: From Sumeria To Egypt)
With the help of an army of ancient historians, archaeologists, anthropologists, physicists, astronomers, and linguists a “new science” has emerged in the past few decades. This development – part of the great remembering – has rattled the Crown’s “scientific” institutions, which have counted on obfuscation and inversion of what they know as the seven sacred sciences of the Nephilim to keep humanity in the dark regarding our true nature and the nature of reality.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
These seven are rhetoric, logic, grammar, arithmetic, geometry, music, and astronomy. While these are indeed important sciences, the key to the Crown’s control over the human mind is to corrupt these seven disciplines to deceive people. They call this inversion of science “black magic”. Put more simply these are lies.
A major breakthrough for the new people’s science came when archaeologists working in modern-day Iraq unearthed a large number of clay tablets from the muddy estuary between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers near Basra in what is now Iraq. Scribbled on the tablets was a strange cuneiform language, written by the inhabitants of what was then known as Sumeria. These writings remain the oldest known to modern man.
A few scholars were able to translate these writings into English. The most famous of these was Azerbaijan native Zecharia Sitchin, who learned to translate Sumerian cuneiform while working as a shipping clerk in Bak, Azerbaijan. Sitchin later graduated from the London School of Economics and wrote many books on his findings before his death in 2010.
Like his predecessors, Immanuel Velikovsky and Eric von Daniken, Sitchin’s translations of the Sumerian clay tablets led him to the conclusion that an extraterrestrial race of beings had landed in the Middle East region nearly 8,500 years ago, leading to many major changes for the human population on this planet.
In his many books, including The 12th Planet and Lost Book of Enki, Sitchin writes at length as to what these tablets actually say. They talk of beings they called the Anunnaki, who arrived in Sumeria after their planet, Nibiru, collided with another planet and lost its protective ozone layer. The Anunnaki came here to mine gold with which to concoct a gold-based flecking that would be used to reconstruct their ozone layer. It turns out that NASA recently used this same kind of gold flecking to patch up our ozone layer.
The two Anunnaki commanders of this mission were named Enki and Enlil. Another was named Nazi. They instructed the Sumerian humans that they called adamus, to avod (work for) or worship them since they were “gods”. They conducted experiments on the humans out of which were bred a new slave race to mine their gold beneath the soil of modern-day South Africa. They also bred a new class of rulers by mixing Anunnaki and human DNA to produce a new royal bloodline.
The tablets also talk about how humans were forced from their long-practiced hunting and gathering existence into a new way of living that we now call agriculture. This is a collective human decision that has baffled serious cultural anthropologists for decades. Why did tribal semi-nomadic people move from the much easier hunting and gathering life to one involving the hard work that is agriculture?
The Sumerian clay tablets say these Mesopotamians were forced into it by Anunnaki space invaders. This area has always been regarded as the place where farming began. Now we may have our answer as to why. Soon, the ancient cities of Babylon, Akkad, Uruk, Kish, and Ur were formed under hybrid bloodline rule and the human agriculturalists were forced to supply these Anunnaki-controlled cities with food.
Less than 4,600 years ago, in 2334 BC, King Sargon, a representative of these Anunnaki/human hybrids and their self-proclaimed royal bloodline, became the first king the world had ever known. He conquered all of southern Mesopotamia, as well as parts of what are now Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Interestingly, King Sargon spoke the Semitic language of Akkadian and not Sumerian. The rise of the Semitic languages in west Asia and northern Africa has always been tricky for mainstream science to explain but it coincided with the Anunnaki intervention.
The word Semitic has nothing to do with the Jewish religion. It is simply used to describe a group of people in a certain region who speak this category of languages. So by definition, if one is accused of being anti-Semitic, a tactic often used by the ruling elite to silence critics of their global oligarchy, one is actually being accused, not of being anti-Jewish, but of being in opposition to the royal Anunnaki bloodline.
A similar etymological game is played with the word Zionism. Again Zionism has nothing to do with Jews. Zion is a transliteration of the word scion, which means to graft. In this case, the project is to graft the Anunnaki bloodline with the human race in order to corrupt and control us. Initial Anunnaki DNA experiments likely occurred near Mt. Zion in modern-day Israel, giving it that name. Both the Tribe of Dan and the Canaanites were corrupted people who lived at the base of Mt. Zion. So again, if one is an anti-Zionist, it does not mean they hate the Jewish religion. It means they are opposed to the Nephilim’s grafting of their “fallen angel” bloodline onto human DNA.
Dean Henderson is the author of seven books including Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I can’t get enough of your history lessons! I’d have been a grade A with distinction student if i’d had you as my history teacher. I’d have been riveted to my seat. Thanks for all you do to enlighten us🙏
Good day to you Sir Henderson,
Can I ask a question?
What makes you believe firmly that the Anunnaki existed or still exist?
Enki, Enlil, and Marduk belong to the Sumerian pantheon—and nowhere in their original texts is there any hint of extraterrestrial dominion. They are allegories, as all ancient religions were: symbolic frameworks to describe power, order, chaos, and humanity’s place within them.
King Sargon was not the first king—he was the first emperor, the one who unified disparate city-states into a single imperial structure. He was not a son of the Anunnaki; he bore titles worthy of them—just as all Mesopotamian kings did, invoking divine favor, not alien DNA.
To me, 90% of your work is rigorous and insightful—but that 10% clinging to the Anunnaki-as-aliens myth undermines it all. You may see it the opposite way: that your broader research validates the myth. But if the foundation is allegory mistaken for literal history, the whole edifice trembles.
The “seven sacred sciences” you mention are fundamentally Hellenistic. The Greeks inherited Mesopotamian, Egyptian, and Persian wisdom—not as dogma, but as raw material to refine through logos, nomos, and dikē. Christianity later did the same—but instead of refining, it conflated and demonized: turning daimones into devils, Marduk into Satan, and cosmic myths into tales of fallen angels and giants. This was not preservation—it was cultural warfare disguised as theology.
When we interpret the past through the lens of these religious wars, we lose rigor. That’s why I practice anamnesis through words—and it has revealed how deeply our modern myths are layered over ancient symbols, distorted by polemic, not truth.
If interested in my anamnesis i post them monthly every 13 at 13h13 under Peitho's greek class ;)
My stance is clear: I am a Stoic. I find profound wisdom in the antique Greek sources. I am a student, a learner—and I genuinely wish to understand your view. I’ve read your work, but I’d value your answer in person, if you’re willing.
So I ask:
1. What is your best proof of the Anunnaki’s extraterrestrial existence—above all you uncovered
2. If someone presented you with irrefutable evidence that the Anunnaki were purely allegorical—like the Olympians, like all ancient gods—would you reconsider?
3. I leave you with a riddle:
What do Celsus, Porphyry, and Julian the Apostate have in common?
Using logos and the seven arts, I conclude: the Anunnaki are allegory—just like every pantheon. They are how our ancestors mapped reality. Over time, cultural conflict twisted them into devils and aliens, obscuring the philosophical core.
But perhaps I’m wrong.
If so—light my candle.
thank you for your attention
d'un C.H.I.Q type