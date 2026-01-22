Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Distilledskyline's avatar
Distilledskyline
2d

I can’t get enough of your history lessons! I’d have been a grade A with distinction student if i’d had you as my history teacher. I’d have been riveted to my seat. Thanks for all you do to enlighten us🙏

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dean Henderson and others
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
2d

Good day to you Sir Henderson,

Can I ask a question?

What makes you believe firmly that the Anunnaki existed or still exist?

Enki, Enlil, and Marduk belong to the Sumerian pantheon—and nowhere in their original texts is there any hint of extraterrestrial dominion. They are allegories, as all ancient religions were: symbolic frameworks to describe power, order, chaos, and humanity’s place within them.

King Sargon was not the first king—he was the first emperor, the one who unified disparate city-states into a single imperial structure. He was not a son of the Anunnaki; he bore titles worthy of them—just as all Mesopotamian kings did, invoking divine favor, not alien DNA.

To me, 90% of your work is rigorous and insightful—but that 10% clinging to the Anunnaki-as-aliens myth undermines it all. You may see it the opposite way: that your broader research validates the myth. But if the foundation is allegory mistaken for literal history, the whole edifice trembles.

The “seven sacred sciences” you mention are fundamentally Hellenistic. The Greeks inherited Mesopotamian, Egyptian, and Persian wisdom—not as dogma, but as raw material to refine through logos, nomos, and dikē. Christianity later did the same—but instead of refining, it conflated and demonized: turning daimones into devils, Marduk into Satan, and cosmic myths into tales of fallen angels and giants. This was not preservation—it was cultural warfare disguised as theology.

When we interpret the past through the lens of these religious wars, we lose rigor. That’s why I practice anamnesis through words—and it has revealed how deeply our modern myths are layered over ancient symbols, distorted by polemic, not truth.

If interested in my anamnesis i post them monthly every 13 at 13h13 under Peitho's greek class ;)

My stance is clear: I am a Stoic. I find profound wisdom in the antique Greek sources. I am a student, a learner—and I genuinely wish to understand your view. I’ve read your work, but I’d value your answer in person, if you’re willing.

So I ask:

1. What is your best proof of the Anunnaki’s extraterrestrial existence—above all you uncovered

2. If someone presented you with irrefutable evidence that the Anunnaki were purely allegorical—like the Olympians, like all ancient gods—would you reconsider?

3. I leave you with a riddle:

What do Celsus, Porphyry, and Julian the Apostate have in common?

Using logos and the seven arts, I conclude: the Anunnaki are allegory—just like every pantheon. They are how our ancestors mapped reality. Over time, cultural conflict twisted them into devils and aliens, obscuring the philosophical core.

But perhaps I’m wrong.

If so—light my candle.

thank you for your attention

d'un C.H.I.Q type

Reply
Share
5 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture