(Excerpted from Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering Chapter 4: The Anunnaki Bloodline: From Sumeria To Egypt)

With the help of an army of ancient historians, archaeologists, anthropologists, physicists, astronomers, and linguists a “new science” has emerged in the past few decades. This development – part of the great remembering – has rattled the Crown’s “scientific” institutions, which have counted on obfuscation and inversion of what they know as the seven sacred sciences of the Nephilim to keep humanity in the dark regarding our true nature and the nature of reality.

These seven are rhetoric, logic, grammar, arithmetic, geometry, music, and astronomy. While these are indeed important sciences, the key to the Crown’s control over the human mind is to corrupt these seven disciplines to deceive people. They call this inversion of science “black magic”. Put more simply these are lies.

A major breakthrough for the new people’s science came when archaeologists working in modern-day Iraq unearthed a large number of clay tablets from the muddy estuary between the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers near Basra in what is now Iraq. Scribbled on the tablets was a strange cuneiform language, written by the inhabitants of what was then known as Sumeria. These writings remain the oldest known to modern man.

A few scholars were able to translate these writings into English. The most famous of these was Azerbaijan native Zecharia Sitchin, who learned to translate Sumerian cuneiform while working as a shipping clerk in Bak, Azerbaijan. Sitchin later graduated from the London School of Economics and wrote many books on his findings before his death in 2010.

Like his predecessors, Immanuel Velikovsky and Eric von Daniken, Sitchin’s translations of the Sumerian clay tablets led him to the conclusion that an extraterrestrial race of beings had landed in the Middle East region nearly 8,500 years ago, leading to many major changes for the human population on this planet.

In his many books, including The 12th Planet and Lost Book of Enki, Sitchin writes at length as to what these tablets actually say. They talk of beings they called the Anunnaki, who arrived in Sumeria after their planet, Nibiru, collided with another planet and lost its protective ozone layer. The Anunnaki came here to mine gold with which to concoct a gold-based flecking that would be used to reconstruct their ozone layer. It turns out that NASA recently used this same kind of gold flecking to patch up our ozone layer.

The two Anunnaki commanders of this mission were named Enki and Enlil. Another was named Nazi. They instructed the Sumerian humans that they called adamus, to avod (work for) or worship them since they were “gods”. They conducted experiments on the humans out of which were bred a new slave race to mine their gold beneath the soil of modern-day South Africa. They also bred a new class of rulers by mixing Anunnaki and human DNA to produce a new royal bloodline.

The tablets also talk about how humans were forced from their long-practiced hunting and gathering existence into a new way of living that we now call agriculture. This is a collective human decision that has baffled serious cultural anthropologists for decades. Why did tribal semi-nomadic people move from the much easier hunting and gathering life to one involving the hard work that is agriculture?

The Sumerian clay tablets say these Mesopotamians were forced into it by Anunnaki space invaders. This area has always been regarded as the place where farming began. Now we may have our answer as to why. Soon, the ancient cities of Babylon, Akkad, Uruk, Kish, and Ur were formed under hybrid bloodline rule and the human agriculturalists were forced to supply these Anunnaki-controlled cities with food.

Less than 4,600 years ago, in 2334 BC, King Sargon, a representative of these Anunnaki/human hybrids and their self-proclaimed royal bloodline, became the first king the world had ever known. He conquered all of southern Mesopotamia, as well as parts of what are now Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Interestingly, King Sargon spoke the Semitic language of Akkadian and not Sumerian. The rise of the Semitic languages in west Asia and northern Africa has always been tricky for mainstream science to explain but it coincided with the Anunnaki intervention.

The word Semitic has nothing to do with the Jewish religion. It is simply used to describe a group of people in a certain region who speak this category of languages. So by definition, if one is accused of being anti-Semitic, a tactic often used by the ruling elite to silence critics of their global oligarchy, one is actually being accused, not of being anti-Jewish, but of being in opposition to the royal Anunnaki bloodline.

A similar etymological game is played with the word Zionism. Again Zionism has nothing to do with Jews. Zion is a transliteration of the word scion, which means to graft. In this case, the project is to graft the Anunnaki bloodline with the human race in order to corrupt and control us. Initial Anunnaki DNA experiments likely occurred near Mt. Zion in modern-day Israel, giving it that name. Both the Tribe of Dan and the Canaanites were corrupted people who lived at the base of Mt. Zion. So again, if one is an anti-Zionist, it does not mean they hate the Jewish religion. It means they are opposed to the Nephilim’s grafting of their “fallen angel” bloodline onto human DNA.

