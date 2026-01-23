(Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 4: The Anunnaki Bloodline: From Sumeria To Egypt)

While Mesopotamia is well-known as the place where agriculture was born, King Sargon also established commercial ties to the Indus Valley, which is known as another very early center of agriculture.

With the advent of agriculture came the rise of a new class system, since if one farmer’s crop failed he may be at the mercy of another farmer for food. Farming was done not by tribes of people, but by extended families who were closely related by blood. Bloodlines were suddenly becoming central to how humans operated, supplanting a broader understanding that we were all related and should work together rather than, in this case, compete for the biggest crop yield against other bloodline family units.

It was at this point that humans began to forget that the entirety of life on this planet is a relative and should be treated as such. With the rise of agriculture came a new human paranoia towards nature, since a farmer’s crops could be devastated by hail, while his newly domesticated cattle could fall prey to wolves. Each family would protect its own farm, so a certain level of mistrust developed between even neighboring farmers.

A successful farmer would soon become the area banker as he could borrow grain to others at interest. A human reality that had been based for hundreds of thousands of years on equality and reciprocity was quickly being replaced with one based on competition and a race to accumulate the most material possessions for their new sedentary life.

The concept of land ownership was born as formerly semi-nomadic peoples became sedentary sharecroppers on land seized by the Anunnaki Crown. With the rise of cities and their necessary sewage disposal and water systems came the rise of water-borne diseases. Nature had not meant for people to live in such large concentrations. Now, many would die as disease spread quickly because of unsanitary conditions.

Around this same time, sprawling temples built skyward towards the “gods” began to appear simultaneously around the world – from Angkor Wat in Cambodia to Machu Picchu in Peru, from the pyramids of Giza in Egypt to Tikal in Guatemala. To this day historians struggle to explain how these wonders of the world were built, who built them, and why. Certainly, there must have been a “high-technology” component to the construction of these megaliths.

The Anunnaki hybrids began to expand geographically, with King Sargon and his proteges seizing territory in every direction. In addition to the Tribe of Dan and the Canaanites, hybrid clans also included the Hittites, the Akkadians, the Kassites, and the Babylonians.

In Babylon, the hybrid “gods” taught humans new concepts they called “religion” and “spirituality”, while they dabbled in dark arts based on deception and secrecy. The legend of the Tower of Babel states that before the tower was built all humans in the world spoke the same language. Some scholars believe the tower is the Etemenanki ziggurat, which was erected in Babylon at the behest of Marduk, a prominent Anunnaki royal. Other researchers say it was King Nimrod of Shinar who authorized the construction of the Tower of Babel. The bible tells us that Nimrod was the son of Cush, making him a great-grandson of Noah.

The legend goes that once the tower was built Yahweh punished the people by scrambling the world’s languages so that no tribe could understand the language of the other. Many scholars also believe that Yahweh himself was an Anunnaki patriarch. It is interesting that many Native American traditions also talk of a time when their languages were scrambled so tribes could not communicate with one another. Some tribes claim that animals also shared this common language with humans so that they could communicate easily with us.

It makes sense. If you are attempting to colonize and conquer a new planet, the last thing you would want is for people to start talking about it, lest they form a resistance to it. The advent of computers, cell phones, and the internet has had the very same effect on people in the modern world. We hardly talk to each other anymore. Instead, we isolate ourselves further in an Orwellian virtual hell called “social media”. Talk about inversion.

The practice of ritual sacrifice of both humans and animals also spread like wildfire out of Babylon and around the world, especially in places where the aforementioned “sky god” temples were built. Peaceful tribes like the Aztecs of central Mexico were suddenly famous for their bloodthirsty sacrifices. Mainstream archaeologists have tried to explain this away in various Crown-funded directions.

Many have used it to convince people that indigenous people were inherently brutish and violent – a lie that the historical record simply does not support. Some posit that the tribes became overpopulated or that a drought caused them to begin sacrificing people. This doesn’t make sense either. Overpopulation was never a problem for indigenous people since hunting and gathering was a simple, but dangerous life. And drought could always be avoided by simply relocating, a constant practice for semi-nomads.

I am convinced that these tribes began performing sacrifices because they were threatened and corrupted by the Anunnaki builders of the “sky god” temples to do so. Indigenous cultures did not believe they came from the sky. Their cosmology reflects a consistent belief that they quite literally came out of the earth. So why would they even build such ostentatious structures? Were they also forced into agriculture, like the Sumerians, to feed the new royal occupants of these temples and their new regional cities?

Back in Babylon, a group of Radhanite bankers emerged, led by the Marushu and Agibi families. They introduced the idea of usury on this planet, while controlling all facets of life in Babylon. They also introduced Talmudic Judaism as the religion of Babylon. The Talmud mocks Jesus and encourages pedophilia among its followers.

The Grand Lodge of Cairo became another hybrid power center after Marduk, Enki, and Enlil took over Egypt. Here they were called pharaohs rather than kings. The first Egyptian pharaoh was Narmer in 3150 BC, although members of the Anunnaki royal bloodline dynasty were not officially recognized as pharaohs until around 1200 BC. It is hard not to notice the elongated skulls of pharaohs such as King Tut.

The Anunnaki knew this area well, as many scholars believe they initially landed their spacecraft on Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Out of the pharaoh-funded Grand Lodge of Cairo emerged the Brotherhood of the Snake, the first known royal bloodline-controlled secret society that eventually morphed into Freemasonry, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Kabbalah, depending on the religious cover of the adept.

These secret societies carried out various dirty tasks for the royal Anunnaki bloodline using a veneer of respectability to hide their heinous acts. They operate in the same manner to this day, concealing the Crown’s human, drugs and arms trafficking operations behind an array of parades, circuses and charitable children’s hospitals.

