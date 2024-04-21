Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 34: The Black Nobility’s 5G Kill Switch

Researcher Michael Tsarion posits that the old European Black Nobility (Hapsburgs, Guelphs, Tudors, Saxe-Gothas, Algobrandinis, Odeschelis, Bourbons, et al.) and their now well-intermarried Sephardic Jewish banker cousins (Rothschilds, Warburgs, Kuhn Loebs, Lazards) are Nephilim hybrids who were run out of their previous galaxy due to a full array of vile activities.

Tsarion believes these bloodthirsty pedophiles were chased to the former planet Tiamat, which was then attacked and decimated by their pursuers. Another name for Tiamat is Lucifer.

Tiamat was a water planet. The cataclysm which resulted, says Tsarion, resulted in the 40-day deluge upon Earth which resulted in the Great Flood. Along with the raindrops fell the surviving Nephilim, which Tsarion claims launched the evil empire of Atlantis and have run every warmongering empire since.

He believes their attackers locked a Stargate behind them and banished them forever to their Earth prison. The moon was apparently put into place as a sort of key to this Stargate and this explains the oligarchy’s obsession with the “space program”. He says they are frantically searching for a method by which they can open the Stargate and escape this planet, which they detest.

In their search, they figured out that the key to their dilemma is silicon. This goes a long way to explaining the advent and explosion of silicon computer chip technology. Within the span of 20 years, Earth and its human inhabitants have been spun into a worldwide spider’s web created by DARPA It is also known as the Internet.

With each new generation of silicon chip technology, the net grew faster and its grip over its users grew tighter. The rare earth metals required were stolen from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where over 5 million people have died due to the permanent war there needed to steal these ores.

Humans took the Nephilim bait. Their IQs plummeted, their attention span dwindled to that of goldfish, and their temperament grew surly and disagreeable. They didn’t know it but they were now worshiping and mimicking their Nephilim captors. Like these Illuminati despots and their Freemason minions, the people also grew to despise Creation, especially humanity.

Enter 5G.

The Black Nobility & their banker relatives can collectively be referred to as the Crown. Most cell towers are built by Crown Castle. The ionized space fence is being built by SpaceX. Planet X is Nibiru - the ancient home of the Nephilim, also referred to as the Anunnaki.

The small cells, the smart meters and the LED lighting used to conceal the 5G cells are built by Crown Agency Corp. subsidiary General Electric, which also built nearly every nuclear power plant in the world, including the one at Fukushima, which is still dumping radiation into the now-dead north Pacific.

911 came shortly after DARPA launched the Internet. It was designed to usher in a surveillance state, a permanent war economy and a climate of fear, false patriotism and obedience among all humans. The security firm which facilitated the attacks on the World Trade Center towers it was in charge of “protecting” was Securacom, a subsidiary of Crown Agency Corp. which was run by Marvin Bush, the President's brother. The Bush family are cousins of the Black Nobility Windsor Nephilim.

A series of fake Islamists groups similar to al Qaeda were rolled out to justify the ensuing wars wherever resources were needed. Trained by the CIA and Mossad, they all emerged from the Saudi-funded madrassas of the Pakistan-based Agha Khan Foundation, a subsidiary of Crown Agency Corp.

Lockheed Martin, which runs NASA, administers the new Food Stamp cards, reads the surveillance cameras being rapidly installed in every US city, is building cyborg soldiers with DARPA, and is the world’s largest defense contractor is a subsidiary of Crown Agency Corp.

Trump was elected by Cambridge Analytica, a British intelligence front controlled by the Crown. The Crown was behind the Syrian White Helmets and the Skripal gas attacks.

Silicon Valley is funded largely by the Saudis via Softbank. The Saudis have historically funded most covert operations undertaken by the Crown.

It is clear that America and the entire planet are under attack by a force which does not care about trashing the earth in the process. A mass extinction event is well underway and when 5G is fully rolled out humans will be a part of it.

That force is the Black Nobility/Rothschild Nephilim Crown. This force wants you dead and should be considered your enemy in a war of epic proportions which is about to take place.

If the vile Luciferian Crown which has lorded over Earth as its personal plantation for decades wants to get off this planet, as Tsarion says, then it does not care if it destroys it on the way out.

Having found the silicone key to the Stargate, are they now distracting us with petty conflicts and dumbing us down long enough to make their escape? More importantly, could 5G be a giant kill switch for humanity which they will hit on their way out?

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

