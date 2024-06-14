Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 14: Neocolonialism

Crazy Horse was not just a battle-hardened warrior – he was also a visionary. How could he have known what he and his people were up against? The Lakota people could never in their wildest dreams have imagined that such wetiko insanity even existed in the world.

Other than a handful of tribes in the Amazon Basin and Borneo, the Plains Indians were among the last in the world to have contact with the wetiko Crown agents. Until the mid-19th century, they were living just as Wakan Tanka intended. The closest thing in their cosmology to evil was probably Iktomi, who appeared as a coyote and was known as a trickster. But even Iktomi the Trickster had positive qualities and became a helpful teacher when he pointed out erroneous behavior by playing tricks on misguided people.

The wetiko settlers and agents had been battered and bruised by the Crown for so long that their world view was almost just the opposite. To them, the world was full of evil. Danger lurked around every corner. The devil was on the loose and they had internalized his dark Luciferian Royal Society-orchestrated religion.

With the discovery of oil and advances in technology from three industrial revolutions in tow following WWII, the Crown set about to transform East India Company slavery and colonization into a new financial neocolonialism based, once again, on usury and debt.

Slaves had built up the infrastructure of the Crown in all corners of the world where their corporate tentacles operated. Ports, roads, water and sewer systems, plantations, and railroads had all been built by slavery. The heavy lifting was done, but the Crown had learned that slavery could be quite expensive.

So they set about to normalize a system where individuals and governments alike would be controlled through a new combination of wage slavery, financialization of the economy, and debt. Better to let the slaves transport and feed themselves and then tax the new wage slaves to relieve the burden of taxation on their Crown corporation cartels. In the early days of the United States it was the Crown corporation excise and import taxes that funded the entire US government.

Even before WWII had ended, the Crown pushed through the Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944. It represented the first agreement to govern monetary relations among different countries and included signatories from the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia. It is instructive that it was signed before the US Air Force had even dropped the world’s first nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The agreement required countries to guarantee the convertibility of their currencies into US dollars. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) was launched to lend dollars to countries with balance of payments deficits. It also established the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development as part of a new World Bank Group. Both the World Bank and the IMF would be based in Washington, DC.

The World Bank would make leveraged loans to developing countries and the IMF would act as the enforcer to make sure those countries paid those loans back with interest. If they did not, the IMF was empowered to impose a list of austerity measures on the debtor nation, which always included the privatization of critical public infrastructure.

The City of London and Wall Street bankers represented by the World Bank and IMF, will often forgive debt in exchange for Crown corporation ownership of this privatized infrastructure. They call this a debt/equity swap. In 1995, the Warren Buffett-controlled Burlington Northern Railroad was handed almost the entire Mexican national rail system when banks led by Citigroup agreed to cancel Mexican debt owed to them.

Other forms of austerity include the formation of export processing zones, where Crown corporations can set up shop tax-free in the country in arrears, then process and ship their products from this zone, which is usually located at a Crown-controlled port. Sometimes the IMF demands that subsidies on basic food such as corn and tortillas are canceled. Government education, health care, and infrastructure spending can be ordered slashed. If the government is recalcitrant in carrying out these dictates, the country’s currency will simply be devalued, plunging the population into hyperinflation and extreme poverty.

Meanwhile, the money lent from the World Bank tends to go towards “development” projects that benefit both the Crown contractors who do the construction and the Crown corporations who benefit from the completion of the project. World Bank money in the Philippines went to construct roads to ports near the Del Monte and Dole pineapple plantations.

A high percentage of these loans also end up going into the pockets of the local elite who mirror former British Raj stooges in India like the Tata and Birla families. These wealthy corrupt families then funnel their ill-gotten proceeds into City of London-controlled offshore banking centers, leaving impoverished locals on the hook to pay back the crushing debt created by this scam. This unpayable debt is then used as leverage by the royals to extract yet more resources and concessions from the newly “decolonized” country.

Every offshore banking center is officially sanctioned by and connected to the City of London, with only the Bank of England privy as to the exact ownership of numbered offshore accounts anywhere from the Cayman Islands to Bermuda to Vanuatu and the Isle of Jersey, just to name a few. Offshore banking is the main mechanism through which the royal bloodlines conceal the enormity of the wealth they have accumulated over the centuries.



In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

