With the Second Bank of the United States in place and the global slave trade winding down, the Crown’s global hegemony project entered a new phase. The colonial adventurers at the East India Company, the Royal Africa Company, and the P&O would be replaced by a team of Oxford and Cambridge-educated economists who would be put to work taking over and running central banks in every corner of the planet. The old colonialism of whips and chains would be replaced by a new more gentile variety involving bankers in suits. And usury would be central to the plan.

In 1871, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Global Estate Trust Agreement with the international bankers. This made the United States a subsidiary corporation of the City of London Corporation. It also made each state a subsidiary of the United States Corporation, which under British Maritime Law, would be listed as a foreign entity based in the new jurisdiction called the District of Columbia.

The DC entity had been laid out using Freemason symbology and its separate legal offshore status was modeled after that of the City of London. Under the Global Estate Trust the City of London would remain the Crown’s global financial center but the District of Columbia would become its global military power base, transforming the United States into a Hessianized mercenary force for global Crown interests.

During the Great Depression, the United States Corporation went bankrupt. And in 1933, the 33rd Degree Mason, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, was forced to call in the entire gold holdings of the citizens of the United States as collateral on a new Crown loan. A Social Security system was established as part of Roosevelt’s New Deal.

While the system was touted as a liberal advance in protecting the elderly, what it actually did was make every US citizen’s birth certificate a tradable commodity on Wall Street and in the City, using their social security number as a way to track their productiveness or lack thereof. The industriousness of US citizens was now being used as additional collateral on all future Crown lending.

The groundwork for this was laid in 1913 as the Crown-controlled US Federal Reserve Bank replaced the Second Bank of the United States. This came just four years after the founding of the Business Roundtable in London in 1909 by Lord Nathan Rothschild, Lord Alfred Milner, and South African colonizer-extraordinaire, Cecil Rhodes. Rhodes founded DeBeers, that to this day remains a global diamond monopoly, as well as the old HongKong-turned-Dubai money laundry known as Standard Chartered Bank

The Business Roundtable hatched a plan to secretly extend Pax Britannica by allowing local elections, but continuing Crown control of nations through ownership of their respective central banks. The Business Roundtable essentially merged with remnants of the old East India Company to become Chatham House or the Royal Institute of International Affairs (RIIA), which was officially founded in 1920. The RIIA is a registered charity of the Crown.

According to former British Intelligence officer, John Coleman, who wrote, The Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300, “Round Tablers armed with immense wealth from gold, diamond and drug monopolies fanned out throughout the world to take control of fiscal and monetary policies and political leadership in all countries where they operated.”

While Cecil Rhodes and the Oppenheimers went to South Africa, the Kuhn Loebs were off to re-colonize America. Rudyard Kipling was sent to India, the Schiffs and Warburgs manhandled Russia, while the Rothschilds, Lazards, and Israel Moses Seifs pushed into the Middle East. In Princeton, New Jersey, the Round Table founded the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) as a partner to its All Souls College at Oxford. IAS was funded by the Rockefeller’s General Education Board.

IAS members Robert Oppenheimer, Neils Bohr, and Albert Einstein created the atomic bomb. Their twisted worldview called for breaking things apart rather than unifying them together so they chose nuclear fission over nuclear fusion, which could be, according to recent breakthroughs by new scientists, the key to producing free energy.

Six years later, after the formation of Chatham House in 1926 as part of this fake decolonization effort, the British Commonwealth of Nations was formed. Today this includes 56 nations, most of which were officially part of the British Empire. While touting itself as a boon to member nations, it actually leaves them firmly under City of London control since their official head of state is King Charles III. Recently there has been an exodus from the Commonwealth by countries including Gambia, Guadeloupe, and Barbados.

It was President Woodrow Wilson who signed the 1913 Federal Reserve Act into law. Wilson’s close friend Colonel Ely Garrison would later write in his book, Roosevelt, Wilson and the Federal Reserve, “Paul Warburg was the man who got the Federal Reserve Act together after the Aldrich Plan aroused such nationwide resentment and opposition. The mastermind of both plans was Baron Alfred Rothschild of London.”

The first Chairman of the new Federal Reserve bank was none other than Paul Warburg of the German banking dynasty. His is one of eight families who, to this day, control the Federal Reserve. The others are Rockefeller, Rothschild, Goldman Sachs, Lazard, Kuhn Loeb, Israel Moses Seif, and Lehman/Oppenheimer.

Four years later, with the United States Corporation military wing already established, the US was lured into entering World War I after a secret society known as the Black Hand assassinated Archduke Ferdinand and his Hapsburg wife. The Archduke’s friend Count Czerin later said, “A year before the war he informed me that the Masons had resolved upon his death.”

That same year, Bolsheviks overthrew the Hohenzollern monarchy in Russia with help from Max Warburg and Jacob Schiff, while the Balfour Declaration leading to the creation of Israel was penned to Zionist Second Lord Rothschild. This was closely followed by the 1927 Treaty of Jeddah, which guaranteed that Saudi Arabia would recognize Crown protectorates Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, which later joined with the Saudis to form the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The year 1917 also saw the 16th Amendment added to the US Constitution, levying a national income tax even though it was ratified by only two of the required 36 states. The revenue gained from the income tax was to replace the excise taxes charged to Crown corporations doing business in the US. It was no coincidence that the Rockefeller Foundation was launched four years earlier when the Fed was formed. Through foundations, the Crown can both shield its wealth from taxation and socially engineer the general public.

By the mid-1930’s oil had been discovered by Rockefeller’s Chevron in Saudi Arabia. Coupled with the oil found earlier by the House of Orange-Nassau’s Royal Dutch Shell in Azerbaijan, this cheap new energy source would power the efforts of the Round Table to maximize profits in their new Commonwealth fiefdom, using the bankrupt United States Corporation as their military enforcer.

The opium proved lucrative for the Crown, but oil would surpass it as the world’s most profitable commodity. But it was a third industry that would eventually surpass both drugs and oil as the Crown’s most important money machine – manufacturing the weapons of war, euphemistically known as the “defense” industry.

In my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf: Four Horsemen, Eight Families and their Global Intelligence, Narcotics and Terror Network, I discuss in detail the City of London’s control of these three most valuable commodities in the world.

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

