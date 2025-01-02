In May 2014, while the Ukrainian military was using helicopter gunships to bomb trucks carrying wounded civilians to hospitals in Donetsk, billionaire oligarch Petro Poroshenko won the sham presidential elections in Ukraine. Three months earlier the West had sponsored a coup which deposed Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

According to Denis Pushilin, chairman of the Donetsk People’s Republic supreme council, over 100 people were killed in those attacks. The military assaults on left-leaning eastern Ukraine ensured low turnout in that region, where most people didn’t recognize the elections as legitimate in the first place.

Poroshenko was touted as “moderate chocolate king” by Western media, but soon announced he would continue the crackdown on the Russian-speaking Eastern opposition. Little mentioned was the fact that he was former Head of Council of Ukraine’s National Bank – the country’s Rothschild-controlled privately-held central bank.

Second place finisher Yulia Tymoshenko would have been too obvious a choice for the IMF/Rothschild resource-pirate crowd who installed the Kiev fascists at gunpoint a few months back. She had done their bidding in the phony Orange Revolution “elections”, only to land in the big house for her natural gas queen crime spree.

Poroshenko also owned 5 Kanal TV station and controlled the confectionary Roshen Group, the automobile-manufacturing Bogdan Group and the Leninska Kuznya shipyard.

Let it be a lesson to future dictators. If you want to legitimize your murderous regime, simply orchestrate a rushed election, and carry out a military assault on the opposition that same day. Don’t worry. The sock puppet corporate/banker-owned media won’t cover the latter half of your strategy.

Then it’s off to the privatization/globalization sweepstakes where most Ukrainians will end up in the poor house, while a handful of oligarchs will be even more frequent guests of fellow inbred central bankers on the French Riviera.

Hell, it’s back to the good old days where overthrowing democratically-elected governments was the rule rather than the exception. And all one had to do to justify it was blame the Russians.

In Iran, at the behest of BP, Mossadegh had to go in 1953, while in Guatemala United Fruit tossed Arbenz in 1954. Bananas and oil don’t you know. And that was only the beginning of the post-war CIA/Mossad/M16 bloodbath for resources gig.

In Congo Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba was assassinated in 1961. In Iraq Abd al-Karim Qasim was assassinated by CIA asset Saddam Hussein in 1963. That same year Juan Bosch was removed as democratically-elected President of the Dominican Republic. In Brazil João Goulart was ousted in a CIA-backed coup. In Indonesia Sukarno was overthrown in 1965.

During the 1970’s Allende was tossed out in Chile, Whitlam in Australia, Manley in Jamaica, Abdallah in the Comoros, Tombalbaye in Chad and Bhutto in Pakistan.

The 1980’s saw democratically-elected governments ousted by these same bankster mercenaries in South Yemen, Grenada, Fiji, Panama, Suriname and Afghanistan.

The period from 1990-2010 was marked by an increase in soft covert operations, spearheaded by NGOs and USAID. With the fall of the Berlin Wall, the West could no longer use the Soviet threat as an excuse to use military force to grab resources.

The 911 false flag provided just the solution. The “Muslim extremist” card was played to justify invasions in Afghanistan and Iraq, a coup in Libya and an attempted coup in Syria, as well as covert drone wars in Somalia, Yemen, Pakistan and elsewhere. Never mind that the extremists were Company assets.

For awhile, events in Ukraine harkened a return to the good old days. Arms, drugs, diamonds, body organs and humans were all being trafficked in this new paradise of courruption. Meanwhile the Illuminati bankers used Trump’s cordiality towards Putin to instill a new Cold War mentality on Western populations to justify the ongoing Central Asia resource derby.

Poroshenko gave way to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose political patron was Israeli/Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi. Zelenskyy came to power promising peace with Russia, but after a meeting in London with the head of MI6 he suddenly changed his tune and pulled out of the already-signed Minsk I and II Agreements with Russia.

With Nazi and al Qaeda alike being trained by Ukraine and Western pharmaceutical companies running a burgeoning network of bioweapons laboratories in this now cesspool of a nation, Russia had no choice but to invade.

The Biden Administration labelled Russia a pariah state, and its ignorant sanctions pushing Russia closer to China, India, Iran and the BRICS nations. The Shanghai Cooperation Council grew. Russia signed trillions of dollars in natural gas deals with China while announcing that it would begin using rubles instead of dollars in future international transactions.

For now the City of London banksters’ are rolling in the dough. “War is business and business is good”, as CIA arms dealer Edwin Wilson once let slip. But the world’s tolerance for these savages wears thin.

These pricks won’t give up easy. But when the Central Asian “great game” is finally played out, let’s hope for a more multipolar and just world where democracy trumps parasite capitalism.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including his sentinel work, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, along with his most recent books, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.