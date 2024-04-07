Excerpted from Illuminati Agenda 21: The Luciferian Plan to Destroy Creation, Chapter 6: The City of London

Also known as the Crown, the one square mile City of London is contained within London proper and is a separate entity from both London and the UK. It has its own mayor, committeemen, and aldermen. To be an alderman, one has to be a “Freeman”- code for Freemason. The world's biggest Freemason lodge is contained within the City. Thus, all the perverted regalia its managers wear.

Every prominent bank in the world has a branch in the City and it is here where all derivatives in the world trade from. The City was founded in the 11th Century under the Magna Carta agreement made by the European nobility.

When Knights Templar Jacques de Molay was burned alive by Pope Clemente for being a Satanist , the Holy Roman Empire loaded up its ill-gotten wealth and moved their headquarters to the City of London.

Thus the Roman Empire never died. It just relocated. Nor did the British Empire die. They both operate now from the City of London.

The Anglican Church is here and its bishops are instrumental in giving religious cover to the Satanists who rule the City. The entire offshore banking network of the world is run from here, since there is no regulation or transparency. The Bank of England sits within the City, shielding the identity of the owners of these dirty money tax-free accounts in places like the Cayman Islands, Panama, Curacao, the Isle of Man and the Isle of Jersey.

“Freeport” status is granted from here, making all ships registered in either Liberia or Panama exempt from taxation from either the country of origin or the country of destiny for all goods. Freeport, Bahamas holds a similar status.

The voters in the City include the banks themselves. There is no democracy here and even Queen Elizabeth II must bow before the City mayor before entering, then walk behind him while inside its confines.

The Crown used its Bridge Fund to socially engineer entire nations via the Tavistock Institute. It’s media arm is the BBC, run out of Chatham House. It's foreign policy/war-making arm is the Royal Institute for International Affairs (RIIA). It historical lie department is the Royal Geographical Society. And its vampire branch is the Red Cross (Red Shield of Rothschild), which gets people to donate blood, then sells it for hundreds of dollars a pint to people in need of it.

The Crown’s financial repository is headquartered at the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland. There is a reason why Switzerland is not part of the EU. There is also a reason the Crown is behind the Brexit. The Satanists like to herd others into unions of all sorts, but they always remain free of any possible democratic interference in the hegemony.

Interestingly, Basel lies halfway between Rome and London. This is very convenient for the Holy Roman empire bankers who moved their loot to London when deMolay was burned by Pope Clemente on Friday the 13th, since these old Genoese banking families still live in mostly northern Italy.

This also explains why the British are constantly portrayed as smarter than the rest of us, often narrating documentaries and broadcasting news. The City wants Americans to be Anglophiles, so that we won't suspect the fleecing that is being done to us.

For the same reason, Italy is portrayed in the Tavistock media as a treasure trove of knowledge and culture – a must visit country for every American. Personally, it was one of my least favorite countries of the 50 I have traveled to. But Americans are constantly being pushed to visit this cradle of Satanism. Tuscany is Tavistock's latest tourist “program”.

Egyptology as a study is promoted for the same reason, because it was the Grand Lodge of Cairo that spawned this Luciferian Brotherhood of the Snake, which moved first to Rome then to London. The bankers write history.

BIS oversees and controls the planet’s private central banks, including the US Federal Reserve. It is said that around 8,000 Illuminati run the BIS, though I think the number may be much smaller. For more on this see my book The Federal Reserve Cartel.

Every nation’s central bank falls under BIS control, except Cuba, Iran, Syria, Sudan and North Korea. Libya’s did not until Gaddafi was murdered and replaced with City stooges.

“Free Trade” is the mantra of these Satanists, and those working for the City of London are known as Crown Agents. The East India Company was an earlier version of this. Nowadays, the Crown has its agents in every country in the world.

In the US Henry Kissinger has played a key Crown Agent role in the foreign policy arena. In recent times George Soros has been the most prominent Crown Agent, engineering currency collapses, fake colored revolutions, the Arab Spring and wars worldwide. Soros also plays this role domestically in the US in the social engineering sphere. His cover is known as the Open Society Foundation. Foundations are the way the oligarchs launder money while steering social, economic and foreign policy.

Dean and Jill Henderson team up to follow the destructive trail of Luciferian hegemony from the Garden of Eden into Ancient Sumeria and the City of London. The Illuminati Crown threatens to strip us of our humanity, replace us with machines, and destroy Creation through technology, but only if we forget where we came from.

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering. Subscribe free to his Left Hook column at deanhenderson.substack.com

Jill Henderson, is the author of four books, The Healing Power of Kitchen Herbs, The Garden Seed Saving Guide, The Ozarks: A Year in the High Country and co-author of Illuminati Agenda 21. She blogs at Show Me Oz and her artwork is featured at Forever Pet Portraits. Jill has been a long-time Contributing Author to Llewellyn’s Herbal Almanac and Acres USA magazine.

