Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 6: The City of London

In 1689, King William III, a Protestant from the Dutch House of Orange/Nassau, took the UK throne after overthrowing his uncle and father-in-law, King James, in what became known as the Glorious Revolution. That same year, the Bill of Rights 1689 was passed by the UK Parliament.

By 1517, the Venetian bankers had successfully funded Martin Luther and Protestant Reformation. One of the key “reforms” was a new tenet that said a person’s actions were not so important as long as they accepted Jesus as the messiah and only son God – taking the earlier Council of Nicaea mandates to a whole new level.

The bloodline bankers were amenable to this, knowing full well the rather odious nature of their long-practiced warfare, plundering, slavery, and usury. Though they maintained their Knights of Malta foothold in the Catholic Church, the royals would increasingly become Protestants. The Anglican Church, headquartered in the City of London, would become especially powerful. Also known as the Church of England, it is affiliated with the Presbyterians in the United States and other parts of the world.

Once in power, King William III invited the Templars to bring their vast hidden Scottish booty into the City of London. It was after this huge wealth infusion that the City of London really took off as the global financial center. By the early 1700s, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, with help from the bloodline Sinclair (or St. Clair) family, was spreading like wildfire in the British Isles and beyond.

By 1691, Lombard Street was also home to Lloyd’s Coffee House, which would soon become the world’s biggest insurance market. In 1694, just three years later, the Bank of England was founded. In 1734, it moved its headquarters to Bank Junction on Threadneedle Street in the heart of the City of London. Some still refer to it as “The Old Lady of Threadneedle Street.”

Barclays Bank had been in business as a goldsmith banker on Lombard Street since1690. That same year, the oldest bank in the UK, C. Hoare & Co., which was founded in 1672, moved its headquarters to Fleet Street in the City of London. Two years later, Coutts & Co. bank was founded in the Strand.

Today, Coutts is a subsidiary of Natwest Holdings, which also owns the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Ulster Bank. Within four short years, the UK became home to three banking behemoths that still dominate global finance – Lloyds, Barclays, and RBS.

From the beginning, the Crown and the City were joined at the hip. Now under the Protestant King William III, began the coming out party for the royal Anunnaki bloodline, which had slithered its way from Sumeria to Babylon and Egypt, across the Mediterranean to Rome, up the coast to Venice, and finally to the British Isles. There was no more need for papal bulls or even religious pretense. Their fiefdoms were divided into new nations with the governments of those new nations beholden to their respective monarchies. These pretenses of law and democracy would now shield the bloodline from responsibility while at the same time doing its bidding in every arena.

In the city of London, the Temple Bar – whose name came from the Knights Templar – would come to signify the importance of British Maritime Law or Crown Law in the forthcoming colonization and theft of resources around the world. This law prevails in the US today and is symbolized by gold fringe on US flags hung in every courtroom in the nation. US lawyers must pass a BAR exam before they begin practicing law. BAR stands for “British Accredited Regency”.

Nearly a hundred years before the City gave birth to its global banking and insurance empire, the Crown had already figured out another way to shield it from responsibility – the multinational corporation. The City of London Corporation is no doubt the oldest corporation in the world. How old it is, we don’t know for sure, because the papers seem to have been misplaced. However, many historians site the first such entity as the East India Company circa 1600.

Founded under a royal charter as The Governor and Company of Merchants of London Trading into the East Indies, it was a Crown Corporation with ties to the old Levant Company and before that, the Venice Company. Now it would be protected by the might of the growing British Empire. It was also the tip of the spear for the expansion of the British Empire. And with a “President’s army” of 260,000 mostly Indian troops, it soon came to control vast swaths of land and resources in India and Southeast, and eventually, East Asia. By the mid-1700s, the East India Company controlled over half the global trade in commodities such as tea, cotton, indigo, spices, sugar, silk, salt, gunpowder, and opium.

The last two of these trade goods have remained staples of Crown revenue over the centuries. Mahatma Gandhi was once arrested at an anti-opium rally by East India Company puppets in Delhi. He was charged with, “disturbing the revenue”.

The old Venetian bankers finally had their fascism. Going forward the royal bloodline would use state power rather than religious power to protect their financial interests in every corner of their new, but incredibly ancient British Empire. It was, again, no coincidence that Pax Britannica “officially” began in 1815, just nine years after the Holy Roman Empire officially came to an end in 1806.

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

