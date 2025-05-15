Dean Henderson

1d

It's an old club.

Found this recently:

Lord George Goschen, London Times, 1862 Re: Lincoln's Greenbacks:

"If this mischievous financial policy, which has its origin in North America, shall become endurated down to a fixture, then the Government will furnish its own money without cost. It will pay off debts and be without debt. It will have all the money necessary to carry on its commerce. It will become prosperous without precedent in the history of the world. The brains and wealth of all countries will go to North America. That country must be destroyed or it will destroy every monarchy on the globe."

1d

The evolution of the British quest for a One World Global Empire, from John Ruskin to Cecil Rhodes to Lord Milner’s Round Table Group to William Yandell Elliott to Henry Kissinger to Klaus Schwab.

How Cecil Rhodes Fathered the Modern Globalist Movement: A Timeline

https://stovouno.org/2019/02/21/how-cecil-rhodes-fathered-the-modern-globalist-movement-timeline/

The Kissinger Continuum: The Unauthorized History of the WEF’s Young Global Leaders Program

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/08/investigative-reports/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leaders-program/

Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon

https://canadianpatriot.org/2023/12/21/sir-henry-kissinger-midwife-to-new-babylon/

William Yandell Elliott

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2002/eirv29n03-20020125/eirv29n03-20020125_029-william_yandell_elliott.pdf

William Yandell Elliott: Confederate high priest

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1997/eirv24n49-19971205/eirv24n49-19971205_028-william_yandell_elliott_confeder.pdf

Kissinger and ‘Zbig’: Two Students of One Southern-Fried Fascist

https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2001/eirv28n01-20010101/eirv28n01-20010101_039-kissinger_and_zbig_two_students.pdf

The Origins of the Deep State in North America Part I: The Round Table Movement

https://canadianpatriot.org/2022/01/27/origins-of-deep-state-part1/

New Revelations Shed Light on the British Roots of the Deep State

https://matthewehret.substack.com/p/new-revelations-shed-light-on-the?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true

