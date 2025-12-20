Dean Henderson

Stephen D Brown
9h

As you say Dean ` another world war depends on the gullibility of the American people ` but not just the American people but in Europe aswell .... thing is people are half asleep , and its the young people of this world that really need to wake up and look whats really happening out there but they are playing on their mobile Phones , these young people dont buy cameras ! or camcorders ! store all their pictures on the so called `Cloud` ,they dont buy `Pens` as they dont write letters ! they just text , they do not have any form of conversation between themselves , They text everything !! one of my daughters freinds has 240 APPS on her phone ...I saw the other day two people who I now ( Married in their early twenties) walking with their dog , these people were not holding hands not talking they were both operating their Phones and the dog was walking all over peopls lawns this is not an isolated situation ....these young adults are playing games on the Big screen at home they dont have a tool shed a bench to make or make anything they dont mow the Lawn or pull out the weeds in the garden or grow flowers they buy a plant or a bush and plant it in a Pot and in three weeks its dead ....They forgot to Water it !!!!....when I go out for a walk I see all this daily for every 10 houses I pass perhaps only two houses have nice well kept gardens and guess what these hoses belong to Older people in their 60`s and 70`s ....I dont have or watch TV ...I only watch Netflix films ...I have Prime but dont watch it because of the `ADDS` I watch my collection of 900 DVDs I wont listen to Radio because of the Adds and will not listen to BBC as news its bullshit !.....I listen to my own music ...CD`s Tapes 45`s and LP`s and I love talking to people when I walk or shop and dont carry a phone with me ......I guess what I am saying without being rude or offensive to anyone is that with all this Mobile Junk outthere and the users having had there brains burnt out by this new technology .......this planned `Mind Scramble` has de-humanised the young people of the weston world and has done its Job turning.......65 % of the population into Zombies.....this persentage of Humans could make a differance if these young ones look into just these two World Wars of the Last century ......These young People could make a difference ........

Merry Christmas Dean

Tanner
17h

I have read where Woodrow Wilson didn’t make a move without Colonel House say so.

Even lived in the White House.

Currently rereading some of your Books.

Don’t know where else to get this kind of knowledge!

Thanks Dean.

