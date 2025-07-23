Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

Tony Ledsham
6h

Staggering numbers:

“Since 1973 65% of US arms sales have gone to the Middle East. Between 1977 and 1987 $34 billion in arms flowed into the Gulf region, more than was supplied to the rest of the entire world combined.“

Eric Jacobson
2h

Dean, thanks for sharing this history. I'll have to admit I have been largely ignorant of

this geopolitical chess game that has been playing out in the Middle East for so many years

So... these Arab countries have sold out their sovereignty to US/NATO/ Deep State interests

in exchange for weapons of mass destruction, that they cannot use without US technological assistance? Devilishly ingenious.

© 2025 Dean Henderson
