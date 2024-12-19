If it feels like the world is going mad, it’s because it is. The plan for a Greater Israel is advancing with breakneck speed, as the royal Annunaki bloodline seeks a consolidate its slavery grid via a world government based where these alien savages landed around 8,500 years ago.

Using their Agha Khan Foundation-funded Islamist butchers as canon fodder, the Zionists are expanding their land grab in Syria beyond the Golan Heights. Western Iraq will be in their crosshairs next, as they seek to resurrect Babylon as their seat of Satanic global control.

Their plan is a global monarchy ruled openly by the bloodline, most likely with Prince William as King. Democracy will be crushed everywhere. A global digital currency will be rolled out based on a draconian social credit system. Obedience will be rewarded. Originality will be a crime.

All pretense of civility has quickly faded as these Reptilian inbreds attempt to spread their inverted morality to the masses via their various and increasingly vicious media outlets. Truth telling individuals and just governments alike are brutally demonized while corrupt regimes like Israel and Ukraine are lionized.

The COVID kill program continues apace, Blackrock wokism is the new religion, Freemasonry proliferates this Luciferian garbage and Hollywood idols like Taylor Swift attempt to initiate our youth into a Babylonian cult of hatred, narcissism and false idols. The stakes are high.

Indeed it is time to pick a side and dig in. I pity those who choose evil, for they will not be dealt with kindly by the resistance. Brian Thompson found out the hard way. And if Trump doesn’t back down the bloodline dogs of war, the entirety of Western so-called civilization will be next.

Who do you think is flying these drones over the East & West Coasts? Are you fucking kidding me? Did they really think the axis of resistance would roll over so easy?

Evil understands not the awesome power of a just and loving Creator. Say some extra prayers for the resistance this Christmas. And keep the faith. Many real human beings have seen quite enough of this shit. And evil ain’t seen nothing yet!