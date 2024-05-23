Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 8: The East India Company: Slavery, Opium & Adam Smith

HSBC was founded in Hong Kong in 1865 when Cantonese opium trafficker William Jardine combined forces with his fellow Anglo-Scot hongs, the Keswicks and William Sutherland Matheson, to form Jardine Matheson. The families then launched HSBC after the second Opium War as a repository for their opium proceeds. HSBC is now a subsidiary of the London-based HSBC Holdings, which today prints 75% of Hong Kong’s currency, while the Cecil Rhodes-founded Standard Chartered Bank prints the rest. HSBC’s Hong Kong headquarters sits next to a massive Masonic Temple.

Slavery was winding down and being replaced by slightly more subtle techniques that the royal bloodline would employ to run their global plantations – colonialism and capitalism. The latter included smuggling.

In 1991, HSBC moved its global headquarters to the City of London and by 2021, it had over $11 trillion in assets. It is Europe’s largest bank and the eighth-largest bank in the world. Recently, HSBC was fined for laundering money for the Mexican drug cartels.

Interestingly, HSBC and Standard Chartered rule the financial roost today in Dubai, which has taken the place of Hong Kong as the Crown’s global smuggling headquarters. Yesterday’s Golden Triangle is today’s Golden Crescent (Afghanistan & Pakistan) in terms of opium production. Dubai is much closer in proximity to this region.

It doesn’t hurt that their monarchy-owned DP World handles 10% of all global container traffic in more than 40 countries. These world ports remain the hub through which the vast majority of the world’s drugs, arms, gold, diamonds, oil, and humans are smuggled.

Colonialism had paralleled slavery for centuries. Led by the East India Company, the 19th century saw the apex of British mercantilism. But following the old Crown tradition of issuing papal bulls, colonization, and mercantilism, though not quite plumbing the depths like slavery, needed moral justification.

With their Enlightenment fraud gathering steam, the bloodline would now turn to the scientists rather than the church for rationalization of its heavy-handed economic models. Hoping to comfort and to trick guilt-ridden slave drivers and disgruntled serfs alike, they marched out a Scottish economist named Adam Smith to refine the notion and proclaim capitalism to be the world’s superior economic system.

Smith worked for the East India Company. His 1776 book, Wealth of Nations, became Lord Shelbourne’s bible as he prosecuted his Chinese opium wars. The East India Company spearhead would morph into Chatham House, which houses the Royal Institute for International Affairs – a parent company of the US Council on Foreign Relations. The names had changed, but the bloodline stayed the same.

From their City of London headquarters, the royals would concentrate their efforts going forward on concealing their power, launching a series of “scientific” institutions, funding certain pro-capitalist philosophers, and transforming the brutish East India Company into the more gentile and refined Chatham House.

In the mid-1800s, British East India Company General, Henry Rawlinson, a close associate of Lionel Rothschild, Cecil Rhodes, and Alfred Milner, unearthed more than thirty tons of documents from the Sumerian region near what is now Mosul, Iraq. Many of these were cuneiform contracts from the Babylonian era. They transported the documents to Basra, where the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers empty into the Persian Gulf, then built ships to transport the mother lode back to London, Paris, and Berlin.

Historians tell us that these ships were sunk as they set sail. By who, they do not say. Interestingly, following the late 20th century Gulf War, the British and the Crown’s BP came to control Basra once again.



