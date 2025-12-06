(Excerpted from Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf… Chapter 20: 911)

There has been a well-founded notion since America’s inception that the European Rothschild-led Illuminati bankers have sought to bring America to its knees and return it to the fold of the Crown of England- whose power is derived from oligarchical remnants of the Roman Empire.

This medieval rollback could be easily accomplished through the mere withdrawal of Eight Families funding of America’s $13 trillion debt, which has mostly accrued owing to the US military’s role as mercenary praetorian guard of the Illuminati global empire. Coupled with a devastating US military defeat, America could be brought to its knees.

Is a Third World War rematch of the Crusades- which Bush’s Masonic brothers lost- part of this scenario, as both Bush’s post-911 rhetoric and his father’s Carlyle Group subsidiary UDI Crusader defense system’s name imply? Will the conflagration be ignited with an Iraqi fuse, as the Big Oil crowd salivates over the chance to grab Ramallah and Kirkuk oilfields and pump them dry? Were the events of 911 designed to elicit the American fear of the Arab world necessary to launch a doomed WWIII expedition?

On August 15, 1871 Sovereign Grand Commander of the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry General Albert Pike wrote a letter to Italian P-1 33rd Degree Grand Commander and Mafia founder Giuseppe Mazzini. In the letter Pike talked of a Brotherhood plan for three World Wars. The first, he said, would destroy czarist Russia and create a Communist “bogeyman” which the bankers could employ to justify their foreign interventions around the world. The second, Pike said, would be used to create Israel, which would become a mercenary force for the international bankers, protecting oil interests for Rothschild and Rockefeller combines.

The Third World War, stated Pike’s letter, would pit Arabs against Zionists, and would culminate in a New World Order completely controlled by the international bankers and their secret societies. Pike described the events that would unfold as pretext for WWIII, “We must provoke a social cataclysm which in all its horror...everywhere, the citizens obliged to defend themselves against the world minority of revolutionaries...will receive the true light through...the pure doctrine of Lucifer, brought finally out into public view.”[938]

A group of commercial airline pilots, many of them Vietnam veterans, met in the aftermath of 911 to discuss the logistical aspects of the tragedy. They concluded overwhelmingly that the three Arabs who supposedly flew the jumbo jets into the WTC and the Pentagon could absolutely not have done so with the limited flight simulator experience which they received at US flight schools. The group found it odd that the transponders on the planes had been turned off, since this would serve no purpose if the Arabs were in control of the planes. The group came to believe that the planes’ flight paths were programmed by AWAC surveillance planes flying off the Atlantic coast.

This fly by wire technology has existed for years and is employed on drone CIA Predator spy planes. During WWII the US used the technology to fly unmanned drones into Japanese tunnels in the Pacific to destroy arms caches. The openings of these tunnels were only 20-30 feet in diameter. Modern fly by wire systems such as Global Hawk, Home Run Tech and Black Star are much more advanced. The commercial pilots said this accounts for the transponders being turned off, since this is necessary to hand over manual control of an aircraft to computerized AWACS, which then fly the plane by remote control. This would also account for the pinpoint accuracy of the attacks, which had to have been calibrated using engineering specifications to have brought down both WTC towers- though it also appears that bombs played a key role.

In this scenario, long-time CIA Islamist Assassins were put up to hijacking the planes by their Mossad handlers for deniability and anti-Arab propaganda purposes. The hijackers would have known nothing of the plans to crash the planes into the Pentagon and Twin Towers. This was where the AWACS took control of the operation. To this day there has been no evidence presented that the Arabs were actually in the cockpits of those jets. The only countries- other than the US- who possess this remote electronic capability are Israel, Russia, China and the UK. Did Israeli Mossad and British MI6 perpetrate 911 as part of an ongoing counter-revolutionary master plan to bring down the US? Did the orders come from Buckingham Palace?

Could a new global financial/military alliance- organized by the Eight Families- be emerging? Were Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered paymasters for this alliance? Deutsche Bank founder Dr. Hermann Josef Abs was a leading banker to the Nazis and remained the bank’s Honorary Chairman until his 1994 death. [939] When Deutsche Bank bought Banker’s Trust ownership of the Four Horsemen shifted to the Bohn Warburg combine that financed Hitler. Deutsche Bank became the world’s largest bank.

The launch of the euro a few months later represented a serious challenge to the US dollar as world reserve currency. In 2002 the dollar began to weaken dramatically as European Union foreign policy diverged with that of the US. In August 2002 Russia and China conducted another round of joint military exercises, just as Bush was beating the drums of war over Iraq. France increasingly backed Russian and Chinese positions in the UN Security Council. As the US veered left and voted in President Barack Obama, a majority of European countries began voting in far right presidents.

Did the Nazi International Illuminati bankers bait the US into a Central Asian ring of fire surrounded by China, Russia and India- who recently formed the G-3 coalition as counterweight to US global hegemony”? Did they then bait the US into attacking Iraq?

In June 2001 a female Russian doctor stated in a Pravda column that the US would be subject to a massive terrorist attack in late August 2001. She was then asked what she believed was coming next. She suggested selling dollars and buying Russian rubles, saying that the secret group behind 911 was the most powerful force in the world, worth over $300 trillion. She said this group would soon “strike America in the back” while it was down and that the next shoe to drop would be the decimation of the US economy, which she predicted would begin in 2002. [940] The NASDAQ crash, a plummeting dollar and a massive housing housing bust could prove her right again. This “secret group” could only be the Illuminati Rothschild-led Eight Families.

Cecil Rhodes- the Rothschild protégé who founded the Business Roundtable in the early 20th century- wrote his last will and testament in 1877. Rhodes’ will was implemented through the establishment of the Royal Institute for International Affairs in London. Rhodes founded the Standard Chartered Bank, whose UAE Dubai branch supplied 911 hijackers with the funds needed to carry out the attack. Rhodes last will and testament said he hoped, “to establish a trust, to and for the establishment and promotion and development of a secret society, the true aim and object whereof shall be the extension of British rule throughout the world...and the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British Empire.”[941]

