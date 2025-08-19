Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WilburT's avatar
WilburT
7d

Great info as usual from Dean. The quote of John Swainton is actually Swinton. I have heard this quote before, in Mike Rupperts book, crossing the Rubicon. For whatever it is worth Grok has a difference of option as to what Mr Swinton said. Here is the link for those who are interested.https://x.com/i/grok/share/pzWXLIH1SxsbKCkEnByDaBKB4

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture