(Part 5 of a 5-part series excerpted from Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf… Chapter 15: Yugoslavia Bad, Greater Albania Good)

A Kangaroo Court

The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) was created at the behest of the US and received its funding and direction from its NATO sponsors. [665] The very concept of an ad hoc tribunal established with the intent of judging events that occur in only one geographic location violates the standard of equity of law. Attempts by the world community to establish an International Criminal Court, which would have jurisdiction around the world, have failed due to US insistence that American citizens be exempt from prosecution by the court.

This US attitude of being above the law is nothing new. In 1984 when the World Court ruled that the US should compensate Nicaragua for mining its harbor at Corinto, the US simply ignored the verdict. As Slobodan Milosevic wrote of the ICTY, “The United States itself, immune from control or prosecution and above the law, uses its power to cause persecution of enemies it selects to terrorize and further demonize.”

The way the ICTY is set up the judge acts in tandem with the prosecution, rather than serving as an impartial arbiter in the case. As retired British barrister Geoffrey Locke pointed out, “(The tribunal) makes up its own rules of procedure and evidence and is answerable to nobody...a judge of the very court which is to try the case is not merely empowered, but positively directed, to act as counsel for the prosecution in the preparation of the case and suggest how it could be bolstered or improved”. [666] The Yugoslav government handed Milosevic over to ICTY after they were promised new loans from the IMF.

For over a month, Milosevic was kept in solitary confinement, unable to talk even with his lawyers, who had trouble even getting visas to the Netherlands. His cell contained cameras, which recorded his every move. Milosevic, an accomplished lawyer, wanted to represent himself before the court, but the ICTY at first denied him this basic human right and appointed three amici curiae (friends of the court) to represent him. The court said Milosevic would not even be allowed a say in his defense strategy, something even the Nazis had allowed Bulgarian Communist leader Georgi Dimitrov, who was able to lead his own defense in the Reichstag Fire Trial of 1933.

Under international pressure, the court finally backed off from this draconian measure. Still, Milosevic wasn’t allowed to speak at his arraignment without twice having his microphone switched off. Later at a status conference, where the defense is supposed to be allowed to raise issues of concern, his microphone was again shut off and the judges walked out of the room. At a third ICTY appearance the court again shut off Milosevic’s microphone after he questioned the court’s legitimacy.

In February 2002 the sham trial of Milosevic commenced. When on February 13th Milosevic argued that the court had no legitimacy and that the ICTY had orchestrated a “parallel media trial” to establish a verdict before evidence was even presented, Judge May told him that his comments were “irrelevant”. The next day Milosevic, who had spent seven months in solitary confinement, countered that his “...show trial was part of a larger Western attempt to control the world”. He then showed a video proving the Racak massacre was a fraud. [667] A witness he called said that the much-publicized Serb massacre at Srebrenica was, in fact, instigated by French intelligence.

By August 2002, Milosevic had turned the tables on the kangaroo court, presenting a steady stream of well-documented information that exposed the CIA/mafia partition of Yugoslavia. The media suddenly quit covering the trial. In March 2006, a healthy Slobodan Milosevic suddenly died in his Hague prison cell. His lawyer and numerous supporters say he was poisoned.

While the US and NATO couched their Yugoslav intervention in ethnic terms, plenty of Croats, Bosnians, Moldavians, Macedonians, Montenegrins and Albanians also continued to see the West as the enemy. While the US media fixated on the Albanians fleeing US bombings in Kosovo for safety in Macedonia, thousands more Albanians fled the other direction into Belgrade where they supported Milosevic and cursed the NATO aggressors.

One Albanian who landed in Belgrade was Fatmir Seholi, who had been Chief Editor at Radio Television Pristina until NATO troops expelled him from the province. Seholi had this to say about the war, “Every NATO bombing was a big problem. The man who could command NATO to bomb people is not human. He is an animal. After the bombing at Djakovica I saw decapitated bodies...I saw people without arms, without feet...Who is Clinton to accuse anyone? I would like to say to Hillary Clinton that her husband is an immoral person. That man ruined our state for no reason. What would he say if someone bombed the White House? Who is the evil man here? Milosevic, who is protecting the territory of Yugoslavia and protecting the people of Kosovo, or Clinton, who bombs us?”

