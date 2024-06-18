Excerpted from my book Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering: Chapter 15: Crown Deception Becomes Public Perception

The entire process of “decolonization” took the deception, through which the royal bloodline has always concealed its power, to a whole different level. Hiding behind black and brown-skinned African, Asian, and Latin American governments, the City of London bankers sank the global South into an unpayable sea of debt. Meanwhile, the Temple Bar hatched a freehold land ownership system that displaced millions more hunting and gathering people, while magically landing all mines, timber, oilfields, and arable land into the hands of Crown corporations.

Propaganda was always an important tool in the Crown arsenal. But with the development of their media and intelligence arms in the 20th century, deception became increasingly important in forming public perception. The reality was that these media and intelligence wings had been joined at the hip from the very beginning.

In 1909, on the heels of forming the Business Round Table to silently perpetuate the British Empire, a secret society of the Crown known as the Pilgrims Society organized A Parliament of the Press: The First Imperial Press Conference, out was which was formed the Empire Press Union.

The Pilgrims Society was founded by Viscount Alfred Milner and Cecil Rhodes, the very same people who convened the Business Round Table. Other founding Pilgrims included C. Arthur Pearson, Earl Arthur James Balfour, and General Lord Earl Roberts.

On June 29, 1909, British Prime Minister Herbert Asquith 1st Earl of Oxford and Asquith formed two subcommittees under the Committee of Imperial Defence, known as the Colonial Defence and the Home Defence. These were to be part of a new Secret Service Bureau and would eventually be known as MI-6 and MI-5, respectively. These new spy agencies would report only to the Prime Minister and would be staffed by newspapermen from the Empire Press Union.

In 1926, King-Emperor George V of the House of Windsor and Saxe-Coburg Gotha hosted the First Imperial Conference. The emperor title had been added to the bloodline title after the East India Company ceded control of the British Raj in India to the British Crown in 1858. It was at this First Imperial Conference that Pilgrims Society founder and Lord President of the Privy Council, Alfred Balfour, announced his Balfour Declaration, which he had earlier written as a personal letter to Lord Walter Rothschild, seeking his rubber stamp.

Interestingly, the Balfour Declaration is remembered mostly for laying the groundwork for the creation of Israel out of what was British Palestine. More importantly, and less known, is that it also created the British Commonwealth of Nations from the former territories of Pax Britannica. The fact that Balfour was Lord President of the Privy Council informs us that the Business Round Table, Pilgrims Society, Empire Press Union, MI-6, MI-5, and the Commonwealth were all part of a deceptive “decolonization” plan hatched at Buckingham Palace.

The latter would serve as the template for the post WWII fake decolonization that was to come. But first, the Crown would need tighter control over its transatlantic military gendarme United States Corporation. They would need to ensure senior partner status in this new “special relationship” through control of US intelligence operations.

On August 14, 1941, less than four months before the Pearl Harbor false flag that drug the United States Corporation into WWII, the Five Eyes Alliance was born as part of the Atlantic Charter. In 1943, the US and Britain signed the BRUSA Agreement, facilitating cooperation between the US Department of War and the British Code and Cypher School.

Following WW II, US Army Chief of Staff George Marshall, at the insistence of the British, agreed to share intelligence with Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UK. In 1946, the year after the war ended, Britain’s Government Code and Cypher School was renamed Government Communications Headquarters or GCHQ. One year later in 1947, the US Central Intelligence Agency was formed. In 1952, the National Security Agency was founded. And in 1961, the Defense Intelligence Agency was formed. The FBI and the National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency would also become part of the Crown’s Five Eyes intelligence apparatus.

Crown control over these well-coordinated and intertwined intelligence agencies gave the City of London Corporation and its many global tentacles the ability to infiltrate and control newly “decolonized” governments. Just as they had learned to hide behind local straw man governments – and just as Dole had learned to contract out its farming operations to the local elite in the Philippines – the Crown also increasingly controlled the global South nations through a system of government contracts.

These contracts could come through a local government via a World Bank loan, or through a Western government under the auspices of “aid”. The Crown’s corporations also came to control contracts with Western governments to administer a wide range of government agencies for them. Contract law has always been an obsession of the lizard brain. It provides the framework for British Maritime Law, or Law of the Sea – a formula hatched and carried out worldwide by the City of London’s Temple Bar.

The Five Eyes intelligence agencies took the deception one step further as they learned to contract out the training of right-wing paramilitary groups to put down leftist worker rebellions and governments alike in the “decolonized” countries. Israeli and Taiwanese intelligence agencies became quick favorites. These rebellions occurred everywhere that Crown multinationals pillaged the resources of a country.

In his seventh book, Dean Henderson tracks the royal Anunnaki bloodline from Sumeria through Babylon, Egypt, and Rome to their current power base in the City of London and deconstructs their methodology to keep humans enslaved and isolated during this relatively brief period of human history. Drawing upon ancient Lakota culture to remind us who we are, Henderson sees a great remembering unfolding which makes this royal bloodline very nervous.

