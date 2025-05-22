Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trace L Hentz's avatar
Trace L Hentz
6h

You are such an amazing writer, Dean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dean Henderson
Karla's avatar
Karla
12hEdited

Very well Mr. Dean, now this made me get your book just now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dean Henderson
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dean Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture