Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lambert's avatar
Frank Lambert
7d

Kudos to you, Dean, for the amazing historical revelation about the Middle East "kingdoms," the oil companies, and of course the involvement by the "royal crown" ( lower case) Families, and the Rockefeller/Rothschild operatives in achieving subservience to Britain, France and of course the un-United States of Imperial Amerika and the Neo-Nazi government of Israel.

So far, Iran is holding it's own, against U.S. and Israeli aggression, but I wish China and Russia, both founding members of the SCO, gave Iran more military support. But who knows what's going on behind the scenes. Anyway, great reporting, Dean!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dean Henderson
Aleks's avatar
Aleks
8d

Deen! I have different information. Khomeini was brought in from France to restore the influence of the City [of London]. The so-called war between the US and Iran is a mutual game designed to bring the entire world to its knees—including the American people. The plan is to orchestrate a global famine (including in the US), manufacture an energy crisis and water shortages (that’s what the data centers are for), use military conscription to sacrifice a portion of the youth in an Iranian provocation (much like Russia’s war with Ukraine), disarm the US population, and—through inflation—completely impoverish the middle class; this would allow them to eliminate the dollar (along with all its associated debt) and smoothly introduce digital currency and other such "gifts."

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture