Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

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Donna Furnival's avatar
Donna Furnival
7d

I love your work and there's an impressive amount of it.

I guess it's better to know than not. Our world is a scary place.

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john j. bautista, jr.'s avatar
john j. bautista, jr.
5d

I'm always impressed with Dean's work. As esoteric as some of my comments may sound, our Foundational Laws; sometimes called "Public Law", are undergirded by our Geneva Bible (because it's an "original" translation). This reference seems to claim that all of Earth belongs to man; as a Caretaker. These records are allegedly kept in The Arc of The Covenant or "Holy of Holies". This idea was allegedly altered by the Holy Roman Empire under Emperor Justinian - where this Emperor and his minions believed in replacing our God with the STATE; as we have here and all over the World. Some say the Blood-lines and associated Families are SATANIC in Nature. Hmmm....just something to think about.

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