Excerpted from my book, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Chapter 19: The Eight Families.

The Illuminati serves as ruling council to all secret societies. They encouraged US independence from Britain so that American affairs could be secretly run by the Crown without interference from British Parliament.

Its roots go back to the Guardians of Light in Atlantis, the Brotherhood of the Snake in Sumeria, the Afghan Roshaniya, the Egyptian Mystery Schools and the Genoese families who bankrolled the Roman Empire and hung Jesus Christ on the cross for exposing them. British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, who “handled” mafia-founder and 33rd Degree Mason Guiseppe Mazzini, alluded to the Illuminati in a speech before the House of Commons in 1856 warning, “There is in Italy a power which we seldom mention. I mean the secret societies. Europe...is covered with a network of secret societies just as the surfaces of the earth are covered with a network of railroads.”[858]

The Illuminati is to these secret societies what the Bank of International Settlements is to the Eight Families central bankers. And their constituencies are exactly the same. The forerunners of the Freemasons -the Knights Templar- founded the concept of banking and created a “bond market” as a means to control European nobles through war debts. The Templars claim to possess secret knowledge that Jesus Christ married Mary Magdalene, fathered children and was the son of Joseph of Arimathea.

Joseph was the son of King Solomon. Solomon’s Temple is the model for Masonic Temples, which occur without fail in every town of any size in America. It was a place of ill repute where fornicating, drunkenness and human sacrifice were the norm. It’s location on Jerusalem’s Mount Moriah may have been an Anunnaki flight control center. The Crusader Knights Templar looted a huge store of gold and numerous sacred artifacts from beneath the Temple. King Solomon was the son of King David- who during his 1015 BC reign massacred thousands of people. This claimed lineage to the House of David is what the Illuminati use to justify their global control.

Author David Icke calls King David “a butcher” and asserts that the king wrote a good chunk of the Bible. His son Solomon killed his own brother to become King. He advised Egyptian Pharaoh Shiskak I, marrying his daughter. Solomon studied at Akhenaton’s Egyptian Mystery Schools, where mind control was rampant. The Grand Lodge of Cairo spawned both the Assassins and the terrorist Afghan Roshaniya. Solomon returned to Jerusalem to build his Temple with help from Egyptian Brotherhood brick Freemasons.

The Canaanite Brotherhood was headed by the god/king Melchizedek, who may have been an Anunnaki. The King focused on a Hebrew understanding of the Ancient Mysteries. The Order of Melchizedek became the secret society associated with the Cabala. King Solomon developed his vast wisdom studying the Sumerian Tables of Destiny which Abraham had possessed. Abraham may have also been of Anunnaki origin.

Both he and Melchizedek had been tutored by the Sumerian Brotherhood of the Snake, whose name may have something to do with the Biblical creation story, where Adam and Eve are tempted from a bountiful garden of Eden (a hunting and gathering existence?) into a world of “sin and servitude” by a snake. When the Bible says that the first couple ate the forbidden fruit, could it mean that Eve was impregnated by the snake - an Anunnaki serpent - thus damning all Adamus to a life of toil under serpent king bloodline control?

The basis of the Sumerian Tables of Destiny which Abraham possessed became known as Ha Qabala, Hebrew for “light and knowledge”. Those who understood these cryptic secrets, said to be encoded throughout the Old Testament, are referred to deferentially as Ram. The phrase is used in Celtic, Buddhist and Hindu spiritual circles as well. The Knights Templar brought Cabbalistic knowledge to Europe when they returned from their Middle East Crusade adventures. [859]

The Knights created the Prieure de Sion on Mt. Zion near Jerusalem in the 11th century to guard such holy relics as the Shroud of Turin, the Ark of the Covenant and the Hapsburg family’s Spear of Destiny- which was used to kill Jesus Christ. The Priory’s more important purpose was to guard Templar gold and to preserve the bloodline of Jesus – the royal Sangreal – which they believe is carried forth by the French Bourbon Merovingan family and the related Hapsburg monarchs of Spain and Austria. [860] The French Lorraine dynasty, which descended from the Merovingans, married into the House of Hapsburg to acquire the throne of Austria.

The Hapsburgs ran the Holy Roman Empire until its dissolution in 1806, through King Charles V and others. The family traces its roots back to a Swiss estate known as Habichtburg, which was built in 1020. The Hapsburgs are an integral part of the Priory of Sion. Many researchers are convinced that Spain’s Hapsburg King Philip will be crowned Sangreal World King in Jerusalem. The Hapsburgs are related to the Rothschilds through Holy Roman Emperor Frederick Barbarossa’s second son Archibald II.

The Rothschilds- leaders in Cabala, Freemasonry and the Knights Templar- sit at the apex of the both the Illuminati and the Eight Families banking cartel. The family accumulated its vast wealth issuing war bonds to Black Nobility for centuries, including the British Windsors, the French Bourbons, the German von Thurn und Taxis, the Italian Savoys and the Austrian and Spanish Hapsburgs.

Author David Icke believes the Rothschilds represent the head of the Anunnaki Serpent Kings, stating, “They (Rothschilds) had the crown heads of Europe in debt to them and this included the Black Nobility dynasty, the Hapsburgs, who ruled the Holy Roman Empire for 600 years. The Rothschilds also control the Bank of England. If there was a war, the Rothschilds were behind the scenes, creating conflict and funding both sides.”[861]

The Rothschilds and the Warburgs are main stockholders of the German Bundesbank. [862] Rothschilds control Japan’s biggest banking house Nomura Securities via a tie-up between Edmund Rothschild and Tsunao Okumura. The Rothschilds are the richest and most powerful family in the world. They are also inbred. Over half of the last generation of Rothschild progeny married within the family, presumably to preserve their Sangreal.

The 1782 Great Seal of the United States is loaded with Illuminati symbolism. So is the reverse side of the US $1 Federal Reserve Note, which was designed by Freemasons. The pyramid on the left side represents those in Egypt- possibly space beacon/energy source to the Anunnaki- whose Pharaohs oversaw the building of the pyramids using Israelite slave labor.

The pyramid is an important symbol for the Illuminati bankers. They employ Triads, Trilaterals and Trinities to create a society ruled by an elite Sangreal few presiding over the masses- as represented by a pyramid. The Brotherhood of the Snake worshiped a Trinity of Isis, Osirus and Horus- who may have been Anunnaki offspring. The Brotherhood spread the concept of Trinity to Christian (Father, Son and Holy Spirit), Hindu (Brahma, Shiva and Krishna) and Buddhist (Buddha, Dharma and Sangha) faiths. [863]

The eye atop the pyramid depicted on the $1 bill is the all-seeing eye of the Afghan Roshaniya, known alternately as The Order and Order of the Quest- names adopted by Skull & Bones, Germanorden and the JASON Society. [864] Novus Ordo Seclorum appears beneath the pyramid, while Annuit Coeptis appears above the all-seeing eye. Annuit Coeptis means “may he smile upon our endeavors (Great Work of Ages)”. Above the eagle on the right side of the note are the words E Pluribus Unum, Latin for “out of many one”. The eagle clutches 13 arrows and 13 olive branches, while 13 stars appear above the eagle’s head. America was founded with 13 colonies. Templar pirate Jaques deMolay was executed on Friday the 13th.

The numbers 3, 9, 13 and 33 are significant to the secret societies. The Bilderberger Group has a powerful Policy Committee of 13 members. It is one of 3 committees of 13 which answer to Prince Bernhard- member of the Hapsburg family and leader of the Black Nobility. The Bilderberg Policy Committee answers to a Rothschild Round Table of 9. [865]

Dean Henderson is the author of seven books, including, Big Oil & Their Bankers in the Persian Gulf, Illuminati Agenda 21, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse and Royal Bloodline Wetiko & The Great Remembering.