By the late 1800’s John D. Rockefeller had become popularly known as “the Illumination Merchant”, during a time when oil was powering the reading lamps of every American household. [1]

Rockefeller’s nickname also alluded to his membership in a grand secret society of global elites known as the Illuminati. Rockefeller had figured out that it was the refining of oil into various end products and not actual crude production which held the key to control of the industry.

By 1895 his Standard Oil Company owned 95% of all refineries in the US while expanding operations overseas. Summing up his attitude towards his new oil monopoly, Rockefeller once stated, “The day of combination is here to stay. Individualism is gone never to return”.

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic the British du Reuter family plunged into the oil business in Iran via its Anglo-Persian Oil Company. The Swedish Nobel and French Rothschild families discovered oil in Russia through their Far East Trading Company, which later combined with Oppenheimer family interests to become Shell Oil.

The Dutch House of Orange joined forces with the British House of Windsor in the Dutch East Indies to launch Royal Dutch Petroleum. The Rothschilds and the European monarchs were Illuminated leaders of the Freemason movement in the Old World.

Freemasonry was derived from the Knights Templar whose inner circle, the Priory of Sion, claim to be guardians of the bloodline of Jesus Christ (Sangreal) which they believe is carried forth by the Merovingian family, French royals who ruled that country from the 5th century until they were vanquished by French revolutionaries. [2]

The Priory of Sion most likely wrote the sinister Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion. Freemasonry and the Knights Templar are highly secretive, organized in a pyramidal and compartmentalized fashion much like the CIA, which recruits heavily from these Brotherhoods.

There are thirty-three degrees in Freemasonry. To achieve advancement to one higher degree, members are asked to spit on a cross. Those who refuse are congratulated, while those who accept are advanced to the next level because they did what they were told. Once a person reaches the 33rd Degree, which very few do, the person is considered illuminated and hence becomes a member of the Illuminati.

According to many researchers of the Illuminati, their goal is to restore monarchies around the world, culminating in the crowning of a Merovingian bloodline World King who will rule over a New World Order dominated by a handful of royal and banking families, enforcing government by decree and employing a single world electronic currency implanted in every human being.

The Illuminati originates from ancient secret societies beginning with the Guardians of Light in Atlantis, the Sumerian Brotherhood of the Snake and the Egyptian Mystery Schools, who suppressed spiritual truths such as mankind’s true origins and one’s ability to self-heal from the masses. These self-professed Princes of Darkness, who may be hybrids of an alien race known as Annunaki, wish to rid Earthlings of their spiritual earthly essence and powers, making it easier to set up global dictatorship.

In 1400 BC Egyptian Pharaoh Akhenaten built a Brotherhood Temple in the shape of a cross at El-Amarna, Egypt. Here he established the first Mystery School, which soon multiplied in Babylon and elsewhere. Human sacrifice and mind control were common practice at the schools, which employed initiation rites identical to those of modern Freemasonry. The “Great Work of Ages”, which Freemasons talk of today, is synonymous with world domination and the takeover of the human mind. [3]

Freemasonry is the largest modern-day extension of the Brotherhood. Colonel Albert Pike, former Grand Commander of the Supreme Council of Freemasonry in America describes the secretive group as, “The Custodian and depository of the great philosophical and religious truths unknown to the world at large and handed down from age to age by an unbroken current of tradition, embodied in symbols, emblems and allegories.”

Every US President since FDR has been a 33rd Degree Illuminated Mason, except Ronald Reagan, who was given the honorary title, John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated, and Barrack Obama.

The Italian mafia was founded by Giuseppe Mazzini, the 33rd Degree Illuminati Grand Master Mason of the P-2 Lodge. P-2 is close to the Vatican Bank, ran Banca Nacionale de Lavoro and funded South America’s fascist drug-ridden governments of the 70’s. [4]

Pike brought Freemasonry to America at Charleston, SC in the 1870’s. His book Morals and Dogma serves as a bible for US Freemasons today. In the book Pike proclaims the Satanist bent of Freemasonry espousing, “The Masonic Religion should be by all of us initiates in the High Degrees maintained in the purity of the Luciferic Doctrine”. Pike put his dark side to work, presiding over the Western expansion and genocide of Native American people. Pike also founded the Ku Klux Klan.

Lower level initiates don’t know of this darker side of Masonry and spend their time planning circuses and parades, ostensibly to divert people’s attention from Illuminati plans for global dictatorship. The Masons started the first insurance firm in the US called Woodman’s. The very concept of insurance counts on fear, death and destruction and is nothing more than a mob-style protection racket, with proceeds going into the guns for drugs trade via the Bermuda subsidiaries that virtually all insurance firms have.

The most corruptible men advance to the higher degrees of Masonry, where they become aware of the Freemason role in the Great Work of Ages or New World Order. The Masons swear blood oaths to secrecy. An initiate into the 1st Degree pledges, “binding myself under no less penalty than to have my throat cut across, my tongue torn out by the roots, and my body buried in the rough sands of the sea...”. [5]

The oaths get increasingly morbid as a Mason climbs the degree ladder. The British Crown officially warrants every Freemason Lodge in the world. Whether they know it or not, every initiated Freemason in the world pledges loyalty to the British Crown.

Many of America’s founding fathers were Freemasons including Alexander Hamilton, George Washington and Benjamin Franklin. Washington apparently began to see the dark side of the group. He wrote in 1782, “It was not my intention to doubt that the Illuminati...had not spread in the United States. On the contrary, no one is more fully satisfied of this fact than am I”. [6]

Both Thomas Jefferson and John Quincy Adams wrote essays warning of the Freemasons, who they knew wanted to return America to British Crown control. In the 1830’s an American Anti-Mason Party sprang forth after a New York State Senate investigation revealed that powerful Masons controlled the US government. Candidates won several state and local elections. The Anti-Masons were eventually absorbed into the Whig Party.

The Illuminati know that energy is the key to global hegemony. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Trust began illuminating the New World with funding from Kuhn Loeb and Rothschild banking families. While the Rockefellers worked the American side of the energy matrix, the Rothschilds consolidated their control over Old World oil resources.

By 1892 Shell Oil, under the direction of Marcus Samuel, began shipping South Sea crude through the new Suez Canal to supply Europe’s factories. Shell took its name from the abundance of seashells which lined the shores of the Dutch-controlled archipelago that is now Indonesia. The Samuel family controls London’s biggest merchant bank Hill Samuel, along with the trading house Samuel Montagu. In 1903 the Nobel and Rothschild’s Far East Trading, which was financed by King Wilhelm III, combined with Samuel and Oppenheimer’s Shell Oil to form the Asiatic Petroleum Company.

In 1927 Royal Dutch Petroleum discovered oil at Seria off the coast of Brunei, whose Sultan would become the world’s richest man as a result of his loyalty to Royal Dutch. The Dutch and British monarchs who control Royal Dutch merged their company with the Oppenheimer and Samuel’s Shell Oil and Nobel and Rothschild’s Far East Trading. Royal Dutch/Shell was born. [7] Queen Juliana of the Dutch House of Orange and Lord Victor Rothschild are the two largest shareholders of Royal Dutch/Shell.

In 1872 Baron Julius du Reuter was granted his 50-year concession in Iran. In 1914 the British government took control of his Anglo-Persian Company renamed it British Petroleum. Britain’s House of Windsor controls a large stake in BP Amoco. The Kuwaiti monarchy owns 9.5%.

In 1906 the US government ordered the dissolution of the Standard Oil Trust, charging that Standard had violated the Sherman Anti-Trust Act. On May 15, 1911 the US Supreme Court declared, “Seven men and a corporate machine have conspired against their fellow citizens. For the safety of the Republic we now decree that this dangerous conspiracy must be ended by November 15th”. [8] The breakup of Standard Oil increased the wealth of the Rockefeller family who retained 25% interest in each new company.

Standard Oil NY merged with Vacuum Oil to form Socony-Vacuum which became Mobil in 1966. Standard Oil IN joined with Standard Oil NE and Standard Oil KS and in 1985 became Amoco. In 1972 Standard Oil of NJ became Exxon. In 1984 Standard Oil CA joined with Standard Oil KY to become Chevron. Standard Oil OH (Sohio) retained the Standard brand until bought by BP, which also bought trust baby Atlantic Richfield (ARCO).

The Rockefellers created powerful foundations to shield their oil billions from taxation, while steering social, political and economic policy. Their philanthropic endeavors included the General Education Board, the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research, the University of Chicago, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Lincoln School, where Rockefeller children are educated.

The Rockefellers are big financiers of the eugenics movement which spawned Hitler. Nazi scientists sought a genetically-superior race. Anatomy textbooks used at US universities are based on this Nazi science. DNA research is the next frontier down this slippery slope. The idea is to convince people that they are genetically flawed and must be “repaired” by the Rockefeller pharmaceutical/medical monopoly.

In 1912 railroad magnate Edward Harriman’s widow sold her stake in Morgan Guaranty Bank to J.P. Morgan. She joined Rockefeller in funding a eugenics research lab at Cold Spring Harbor, NY. It was the Harrimans who gave George Walker and Prescott Bush their starts in investment banking and industry.

That same year the First International Congress of Eugenics was convened in London with Winston Churchill presiding. In 1932 the conference was held in New York. Hamburg-Amerika Shipping Line, owned by George Walker and Prescott Bush, brought the German contingent to the gene-fest. One member of the German delegation was Dr. Ernst Rudin of the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Genealogy in Berlin. He was unanimously elected president for his work in founding the German Society of Race Hygiene, a forerunner to Hitler’s race institutes. [9]

By 1920 Exxon, BP and Royal Dutch/Shell dominated the world’s booming oil business, with the Rockefeller and Rothschild families and the British and Dutch royals owning the brunt of stock in the Horsemen. [10]

Two other Rockefeller babies, Mobil and Chevron, weren’t far behind the Big Three. The Texas Murchison family, themselves patronized by the Rockefellers, controlled Texaco, while the Mellon family, with its own ties to the Rockefeller fortune, controlled Gulf Oil.

In 1984 the Gulf was swooped up by Chevron. Amoco made a run at replacing Gulf as the 7th Sister but BP swallowed it, creating BP Amoco. In 1999 Exxon and Mobil, who always worked closely, merged in a $75 billion monster deal creating Exxon Mobil. A year later Chevron and Texaco- also historically joined at the hip- officially combined to create Chevron Texaco.

Four Horsemen rode on.

