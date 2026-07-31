Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rytonio's avatar
Rytonio
7h

And hey Spielberg......ET home phone was what 45 years ago? It took you 45 (insert your cuss phrase here) years to come up with an alien that cackles? That's it? 45 years of government hand-outs, directly or indirectly, and that's it? You sure blew the doors off with this one.

What movie was worth anything in b/w? Nothing!

I was wise enough to wait and watch it at home at least.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Henderson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture